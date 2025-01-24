Gooood Friday morning, Scott County! Welcome to the weekend! And it’s gonna be a nice one, too, as you’ll see in the weather report below. Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend…

If you haven’t subscribed, now’s your chance to do so!

Weekend Weather

⛅️ It's going to be a bit colder than yesterday, as we hang out just below freezing with a chance of snow flurries early.

ALMANAC: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:43/5:57 • Records: 73° (1999), -22° (1963) • Year-To-Date Rainfall: 2.3" (Normal: 4.0").

DETAILS: We'll top out at around 31° today with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow flurries. Tonight will see us drop into the mid-teens, and that'll be the end of the below-normal temperatures for a while. We'll be near normal the next several days, with highs in the 40s and nighttime lows in the upper 20s. Then we may push into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the next storm system.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A couple of weak disturbances will slide south of us over the next week. The first one, Sunday night into Monday, could give us some light showers, but chances are pretty slim. The next one, Wednesday and Thursday, may also prove to be too far south to impact us. Finally, a more developed storm system will impact the region next weekend, and with any luck we'll get a little rain out of that one.

FURTHER OUT: Wetter-than-normal weather looks likely during the first week of February, with several storm systems that could impact our area and dump several inches of rain. It's still too far out to know exactly how it's all going to set up, but some areas of the Southeast will likely see a whole lot of rain from this setup — whether it's in Tennessee or further south.

NO RETURN OF COLD AIR? Teleconnections continue to favor much milder temperatures than what we've seen for much of January. It seems likely that we'll see highs primarily in the 40s and 50s through at least the first half of February. La Nina winters are often mild and wet in our area during the month of February, and that looks like it might be the case this year, too.

The Latest

» Public hearing held: The Town of Oneida Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a public hearing on Thursday regarding the proposed rezoning of a parcel of property on West 3rd Avenue from low-density residential to neighborhood commercial, for the purpose of allowing Dollar General to build a store there. As expected, most of those in attendance were opposed to the proposal. A total of 11 people took to the podium to speak, of which 10 were opposed to it and one was in favor of it. Look for a story soon on our website.

» New playground equipment: Scott County Commission on Tuesday approved new playground equipment for the Robbins Community Park and the Straight Fork Community Center, at a cost of nearly $60,000.

» Rail-trail opposed: Also on Tuesday, County Commission went on the record as opposed to a proposal to build a recreational trail along the former Tennessee Railroad corridor between Oneida and Devonia.

» New E-Edition: The Independent Herald’s E-Edition was published Thursday evening. View it here.

Weekend Happenings

⦿ Friday: Two home games tonight. Oneida will host Oliver Springs and Scott High will host Clinton. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School as part of the Museum of Scott County complex.

⦿ Saturday: The Area 7-A middle school basketball tournament will continue and shift to Jellico High School. Games will be at 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Fourth Saturday night worship services will be held at Straight Fork Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and Antioch Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at ihoneida.com.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

That’s it! Have a great weekend, and look for The Daybreaker in your email inbox Monday morning as you get ready to head off to school or work.

Subscribed

And if you have an event coming up or news to share, reach out to us by email at newsroom@ihoneida.com or visit indherald.com/community-calendar-2.