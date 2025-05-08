Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you need to subscribe, or if you subscribed prior to April 2025 and would like to update your preferences to receive any of our additional newsletters, please click the link below.

Commission hears report on proposed storm shelter, gymnasium at Scott High

A rendering of the storm shelter that will be built in Fayetteville, Tenn.

HUNTSVILLE | A storm shelter/gymnasium at Scott High School is still a ways off but moving forward, members of County Commission learned Monday evening.

Near the end of Monday’s monthly commission workshop, representatives of firms involved in Scott High’s pursuit of a storm shelter gave a presentation on the steps that effort might involve. According to 3rd District school board member Chris Shelton, who championed the pursuit of the storm shelter, the school system has completed the pre-application process, but still has “a ways to go” before seeking an architecture and engineering firm to draw up plans.

The county is seeking FEMA grant funding to build a storm shelter that would double as a competition-size gymnasium. Traditionally FEMA funding covers 75% of the cost of such shelters, though the Scott County School System believes it can receive up to 95% funding for its planned shelter through a combination of funding from FEMA and its state-level counterpart, TEMA.

If Scott County’s plans for a shelter are approved, it would become just the second such storm shelter in Tennessee. The first, in Shelton’s native hometown of Fayetteville, was just approved and is nearing the construction phase.

“Six companies bid on Fayetteville,” Shelton told commissioners Monday. “That was more than they anticipated. I think that bodes well for us when we get to that point.”

As drawn up, Scott County’s proposal would be for a dome-shaped structure that would be designed to withstand winds up to 250 mph. The structure would be built in the low-lying area just north of the school’s library pod, with a second-story entrance and a first-story gymnasium. The structure would be open for community shelter in times of severe weather, and would otherwise be used for school-related functions.

Presenting at Monday’s commission meeting were Brandon Bishop of JBMH Architecture and Gregg Kennedy of Broaddus & Associates. Bishop’s firm has designed storm shelters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as well as the Fayetteville shelter. Kennedy is a former mayor of Smithville, Miss., a town that was destroyed by an EF5 tornado during the April 2011 outbreak. That storm killed 16 people, and Kennedy’s town later constructed Mississippi’s first FEMA storm shelter. There are now 30 such shelters across the state.

“I know the destruction and the loss of life,” Kennedy said.

One thing Bishop pointed out is that while FEMA funding will cover the bulk of the cost, it will only cover things directly related to the storm shelter — meaning the structure itself. It won’t cover items such as a hardwood floor for sports, goals, scoreboard, bleachers or any other accessories, nor will it cover extras to the building itself, such as a lobby or foyer entrance.

Kennedy explained that FEMA’s grant funding allows five square feet for every person who lives, works or goes to school within a half-mile radius of Scott High — designed to account for anyone who can walk or drive to the shelter in five minutes or less if severe weather strikes. Based on the numbers, he said, Scott High’s shelter would be about 20,000 square feet. He added that the current average construction cost is $486 per square foot.

The shelter would be designed for two-hour occupancy, meaning it’s intended for community members to ride out severe weather and not for overnight shelter.

Kennedy also said that it would be a minimum of 21 months before Scott High’s shelter could become a reality, once FEMA funding is approved. That includes three to four months for the design phase and 12 to 16 months for construction.

“These are not things that happen quickly,” he said. “Everyone moves as quickly as possible but you have to complete the proper steps.”

Illegal dump site being investigated as unlicensed landfill

HUNTSVILLE | The TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation is investigating an illegal dump site in the Buffalo area as an unlicensed landfill, Scott County Emergency Management Agency director David Brewster reported to County Commission Monday evening.

That revelation was part of Brewster’s report to the Commission’s Emergency Services Committee at commissioners’ monthly workshop. Brewster said that the investigation resulted from a complaint that was made to county government, which was in turn handed off to TDEC for investigation.

Brewster also reported that there had been an oil spill on O&W Road outside Oneida on April 26, which he said resulted in a response from both TDEC and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

It was ultimately determined that someone had removed a lid off an oil storage unit, Brewster said. Clean-up crews placed boons in the creek to catch excess oil, and an investigation is currently ongoing to determine who is responsible for the spill — which would also determine who bears the cost of the cleanup.

In other business Monday:

• The Parks & Recreation Committee recommended that Scott County apply for a parks and recreation master plan, which would help with future grant applications. The plan would be partially funded by TDEC, with Scott County’s share of the funding being $12,000 — or 20% of the $60,000 total cost.

• Parks & Recreation Committee chairman David Jeffers reported that wheelchair access in the track area of John John Yancey Memorial Park is completed, and the addition of landscaping is being awaited to finish the project.

• The Intergovernmental Committee approved a recovery grant for the Scott County Drug Court, and approved the appointments of Carlene Terry and Verhonda Hembree to the county’s equalization board. The committee also approved a fundraising roadblock for East 63 Volunteer Fire Department at the intersection of Baker Highway and Norma Road on May 24 and May 25.

• The Intergovernmental Committee also discussed a blanket policy that would allow the county mayor’s office to automatically approve fundraising roadblocks if predetermined conditions are met. No action was taken, after 6thDistrict Commissioner Shon Terry recommended the item be tabled for further discussion.

• The Building & Grounds Committee approved a request for a tenant at the Straight Fork Community Center to replace the flooring in the part of the facility she leases, at her own cost. Commissioner Jeffers recommended that the county give her a discount on future lease payments to help offset the cost of the flooring, though no action was taken in that regard. Commissioner Blue Day estimated that the cost to replace the flooring will be at least $5,000.

• Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers reported to the Building & Grounds Committee that he requested the TN Dept. of Homeland Security to do a walkthrough at the courthouse, finance building and county office building to offer recommendations on how to upgrade security inside those facilities. A final report is forthcoming. The committee also voted to use a security camera system originally allocated for John John Yancey Memorial Park at the courthouse.

Viewpoints: More trash to be dumped on Scott County

Editor:

My wife shared this post with me this morning from Facebook, which I do not personally use, but I thought it might be of interest to your readers...I know I found it somewhat surprising.

While it seems that our county leaders are willing to "resolve" to be against a conservation project to save wilderness land for public good along a proposed rail trail, it seems they have no issue allowing or encouraging the dumping of trash on our beautiful county. Commissioners, who owns property adjacent to the proposed trail, were the ones who challenged those in favor of the rail trail to imagine having a bike trail in their back yard. Rest assured, ALL of the residents in my part of the county would trade places in a heartbeat for the chance to have a beautiful park rather than garbage brought in by rail from who knows how far off with who knows what sort of toxic garbage might be brought here.



Were there ever any public debates over the idea of a second landfill? Any discussions about the potential for train loads of garbage sitting on tracks alongside residents' property waiting to be unloaded? Were there public notices about the environmental impact on the creeks and streams that feed Big South Fork? Any controls on what type of garbage would be brought? Any debate over impact of landowners adjacent to a new Trash Train line?



While I have invested my life's savings into Timber Rock Lodge to build up an abandoned building and clear-cut forest into a showplace hotel for visitors, a center for community activity / charitable fundraising, and a place of pride for residents (not to mention a place of employment for dozens of locals over the past 5 years), the best our commissioners and county mayor can do is sit silent and idle while millions of tons of rotting garbage is dumped in MY back yard? I guess commissioners are not resolved to protect ALL property owners in Scott County, just their own.



Perhaps this is a story worthy of public discourse and opinions and exposure of the parties involved. While no one volunteering to explore a public bike path will be making money from it, I am 100% certain the people behind this project are the ones truly lining their pockets as we have been accused of. Our names are published on a public website, we hold open meetings to hear concerns and find solutions and opportunities...who are the people now profiting from dumping? Are they looking to create a legacy to be proud of?



I recognize that landfill permits were once issued long ago to parties now deceased, but it still seems ironic to have people voicing opinions against a conservation project while saying nothing about this. To suggest that jobs hauling dump trucks full of trash is more suited for our residents than jobs related to serving tourists with shuttle services, bike shops, ice dream stores, lodging, restaurants, seems to me to undervalue the talents of our neighbors.



Our leaders lament how historically put upon Scott Countians have been by coal and lumber companies over the years. How outsiders come here to make money and leave the county worse than they found it...well this seems like a modern-day version of the same situation. History is allowed to repeat itself without the slightest concern for sharing how the county plans to guarantee the safety and peace of property owners next to this project.



Here are some possible welcome signs we might add to the county line:



Option 1) Welcome to Scott County, home of outdoor adventure along Tennessee's Longest Bike Path and the pristine Big South Fork.



Option 2) Scott County, home of the Trash Train. Go Away! We don't want you here, but feel free to send us your garbage so your hometown stays nice...we couldn't care less about the nature God gave us dominion over.

— Ralph Trieschmann, Oneida

The Outsider: Bandy Creek Pool to open for 2025 season

BANDY CREEK | Bandy Creek pool and wading pool will open for the 2025 season on Friday, May 23, at 11 a.m. The hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays through Labor Day.

Daily use fees are free for five years old and under, $2 for 6-12 years old, and $3 for 13 and older. Fees may now be paid online through Pay.Gov at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/1014029937

Please print or show a copy of your receipt from your phone at the campground entrance station to get your wristband(s) to access the pool. Individuals may also purchase a season pool pass for $25.

The main pool will also be available for after-hours rentals. The fee is $150 for a minimum of two hours for up to 50 persons. Each additional hour is $50. A special use permit is required, and the application must be submitted five business days in advance. The application can be downloaded online at https://www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/bandy-creek-swimming-pool.htm , or one can be mailed/emailed to you by calling (423) 286-8368, or email at biso_cua_sup@nps.gov.

The Outsider: Portion of Twin Arches Loop trail to close for repairs

BANDY CREEK | Beginning May 6, the National Park Service will initiate critical maintenance work on the Twin Arches Loop Trail in Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Trail crews will rehabilitate all wooden stairs and ladders along the route to improve safety and enhance the visitor experience.

To minimize disruption to hikers, the trail will remain partially accessible during the project. One half of the loop will be closed at a time, allowing for continued access to the Twin Arches via an out-and-back hike. Once work is completed on one side of the loop, that section will reopen and work will begin on the opposite side.

These partial closures are necessary to protect public safety while repairs are underway. The work is expected to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, use caution in the area, and respect posted closures for their safety and the safety of work crews.

The Weekend

☀️ Weather: It should be a nice weekend! Rain showers will clear out by daybreak tomorrow, and we’ll see mostly sunny skies the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit below normal to start — in the upper 60s tomorrow and near 70° on Saturday. Then we’ll get into the mid 70s on Sunday, which is right about normal for this time of year. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

—

📅 Community Calendar

• Friday: Scott High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium.

• Saturday: The third annual Kellie Walker Memorial Casting for Help & Hope fishing tournament, benefiting the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, will be held at Sunset Marina in Byrdstown, Tenn. Learn more.

• Saturday: Oneida High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. at Jim May Stadium.

• Sunday: “Join us for a relaxing Mother's Day Brunch at beautiful Timber Rock Lodge to celebrate mom, grandma, stepmom, a guardian, or someone who is a mothering figure in your life! We're offering two brunch buffet seatings on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11th at 12:30pm or 2:30pm. Advance purchase required, click HERE for ticket information. We hope to see you there for our 3rd annual brunch event!"

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

