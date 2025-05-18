Another round of severe weather is possible this week, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

Two days of strong thunderstorms are anticipated. The first, Monday, will result in a slight risk of severe weather primarily to the south of Scott County. The northern Cumberland Plateau region, including Scott County, is only in a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Monday, according to the SPC.

On Tuesday, the risk for severe weather will increase substantially, according to the SPC. Scott County and the northern plateau are included in a “slight risk” outlook for severe weather, while the western half of Tennessee is included in an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

Statistically, a “slight risk” means there’s at least a 15% chance for severe weather, and an “enhanced risk” means there’s at least a 30% chance.

In an update Sunday afternoon, the SPC said that supercell storm structures are expected to develop across the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon, which could pose a risk for large hail, strong wind gusts and tornadoes. As the activity shifts eastward towards the Tennessee Valley, there’s expected to be a threat of significant wind gusts.

In a Sunday afternoon forecast discussion, the National Weather Service’s Morristown office, which covers Scott County, said that the primary threats will be damaging wind and large hail.

There is a question as to whether thunderstorm development will occur as far east as the northern plateau Tuesday afternoon. However, a line of storms is expected to push through the region Tuesday evening, perhaps around sunset.

Scott County and the rest of the region were under an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Friday night, though the extent of the damage locally was only a few downed trees and isolated power outages.

Cool temperatures are anticipated in the aftermath of the storms, with highs reaching only the low 60s on Thursday and Friday before slowly rebounding into the low 70s next weekend.