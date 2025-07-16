You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Reeda Crowley, 92

April 20, 1933 – July 15, 2025

Reeda Mae Harness Crowley departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at home in her sleep. She was 92.

LIFE

Born April 20, 1933, Reeda was the daughter of Lawrence and Emily Jane Harness. She was a member of Buffalo United Baptist Church in Winona, where she enjoyed singing and served as deaconess for 52 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, had many hobbies, and enjoyed all crafts.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

Husband: James “Bud” Crowley.

Granddaughter: Cheryl Crowley Mason.

Grandson: Kevin Jeffers.

Great-great-granddaughter: Zoey Faith Goad.

Brothers: Kenneth Harness and wife Beatrice, and Carlos Harness.

Sisters: Jean Lowe, Paulene Seiber, Carol Lloyd, Sue Toler and husband Arvis, and Joyce Lowe and husband Billy.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jimmy Crowley and wife Debbie, Shenia Lawson and husband Lester, Angie Day and husband Jerry, and Beverly Lowe and husband Jeffrey.

Grandchildren: Lora Goad and husband Doug, Dewayne Lawson and wife Laura, Jealene Crowley, Elaine Queener and husband Doug, Jennifer Hatfield and husband Chad, Lesha Seeber and husband Anthony, and Brooklyn Hagan and husband Cameron.

Great-grandchildren: Seth, Daniel, Jazzmin, Justice, Madison, Shelli, Reece, Hagen, Macy, Elijah, Tristen, Parker, Hannah, Gracie, Mikah, Julie, Connor, Deacon, Mallory and Lily.

Great-great-grandchildren: Marhia, Shailee, Bella, Luna, Landyn, Jasper, Eli, Alahna, Madison, Laynee, and two on the way.

Brother-in-law: Gaither Lloyd.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Gary Griffith and Bro. Dewayne Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by Jealene Crowley and the Winona church choir.

Graveside Service: Friday, July 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Crowley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

June Lawson, 87

Norma

August 27, 1937 – July 12, 2025

Violetta June Lawson, of Norma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 87.

LIFE

Born in Low Gap on Aug. 27, 1937, June was the daughter of Alonzo and Elizabeth Chitwood. She was a member of Low Gap Missionary Baptist Church. She met and married the love of her life, Howard Lawson, on June 7, 1957. They lived briefly in the Norma community and in Knoxville, Tenn. before moving to Dayton, Oh., where they made a life and raised two precious children.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

Brothers: Charles Chitwood and Marshall Chitwood.

Brother-in-law: Billy Silcox.

Sister-in-law: Bernadene Lawson.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 68 years: Howard Lawson.

Daughter: Deborah June Marshall and husband Jim.

Son: Howard Lance Lawson and wife Donna.

Brothers: Tommy Chitwood, and Ross Chitwood and wife Shirley.

Grandchildren: Misty Jarrell and husband Kenny, Mandy Bras, Macy Marshall and Rebecca, and Madeline Fletcher and husband Ryan.

Great-grandchildren: Brayden, Bryce, Jacob, Evelyn, Rylee and Zoe.

Brothers-in-law: Jimmy Lawson and wife Tammy, and Benton Lawson.

Sisters-in-law: Wilma Jeffers and husband Claud, Thelma Silcox, and Barbara Jackson and husband Tim.

Special friends: Annette Lawson and Eva Pennington.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. James Pennington and Bro. Larry Sexton officiating. Special poem, “The Dash,” will be read by niece Michelle Massengale. Special music will be provided by Daniel Murley.

Committal Service: To follow at Carson Memorial Park in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

