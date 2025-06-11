You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Ray Hatfield, 80

Norma

May 14, 1945 – June 8, 2025

Ray Edwin Hatfield, of Norma, passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 80.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on May 14, 1945, Ray was the son of Finley and Hattie Watson Hatfield. He loved his family and showed them every day. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, and a very loving grandfather. He loved and served the Lord, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was adored by the community and served as Scott County Road Superintendent for eight years.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by:

Brother: Floyd Hatfield.

Brothers-in-law: Dewayne Collins, Arnold Burress, Laughton Phillips and J.D. Burke.

Sisters-in-law: Judy Smith and Patsy Hatfield Boshears.

Nephews: Alane Phillips, Gary Lee Jeffers, Brian Boshears and Josh Phillips.

Niece: Leah Hatfield.

SURVIVORS

Ray is survived by:

Wife of 59 years: Loretta Boshears Hatfield.

Daughter: Suzanne Prater and husband Carl.

Son: Chad Hatfield and wife Jennifer.

Grandchildren: Zack Sexton and wife Felicia, Shaylee Silcox and husband Ethan, Keeley Sexton, Grace Prater, Justice Ward and husband Ryan, Mikah Lloyd and Deacon Lloyd.

Great-grandchildren: Jett, Luke, Jasper and Bella.

Special nephew: Craig Hatfield.

Siblings: Loy Hatfield and wife Nanny, Shelia Burress and husband Arnold, Shelda Burress and husband Ray, Sandra Collins and Fayla Phillips.

Brothers-in-law: Junior Boshears and wife Jennifer, Paul Boshears and wife Valerie, Gary Boshears and wife Carol, Curt Boshears and wife Linda, and Junior Smith.

Sisters-in-law: Kathleen Burke, Bonnie Murley and husband Johnny, Geneva Hatfield, and Janetta Davis and husband Ted.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Graveside Service: To follow at Hatfield Family Cemetery with Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry and Angie Day.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Brenda Mason, 55

Huntsville

February 28, 1970 – June 2, 2025

Brenda Gail Mason, of Huntsville, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, June 5, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 55.

LIFE

Born on Feb. 28, 1970 in Lexington, Ky., Brenda was the daughter of Gleason and Frances Sutton. She was a woman known for her warmth, generosity and the kind of love that made everyone feel at home. She had a heart as big as the sky. She always opened her home and heart to everyone: family, friends and even strangers who quickly became family. She never judged anyone and made it her mission to ensure that everyone felt seen, safe and loved. Her home was a place of comfort, her smile a beacon of kindness, and her presence a gift to all who knew her.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

Brenda was preceded in death by:

First husband: Billy Canada.

Brothers: Ricky Sutton and Danny Sutton.

Sisters-in-law: Pam Mason and Karen Sutton.

SURVIVORS

Brenda is survived by:

Loving husband: Christopher Scott Mason.

Children: Matthew Canada, Michael Canada and wife Caitlin, and Cheyenne Canada.

Stepchildren: Dustin Mason and wife Angie, Corey Mason and wife Nila, and Kala Mason and husband Chris.

Grandchildren: Emma, Phoenix, Fawkes, Christopher, Caleb, Brodey, Addison and Tjaiden.

Siblings: Jackie Sutton and wife Mary, Sandy Sutton, Calvin Sutton, Vicky Grubb and husband Rick, and Blue Day and wife Sandy.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, June 9, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 pm. With Bro. Tommy Silcox, Bro. David “Blue” Day and Bro. Ronnie Rose officiating. Music will be provided by Tiffany Day and Tina Franklin.

Graveside Service: To follow at Youngs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ky.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Brenda Mason Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

