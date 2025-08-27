You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Anna Brooks, 83

May 3, 1942 – August 20, 2025

Anna Faye DeBord Brooks passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 83.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on May 3, 1942, Anna was the daughter of Abigia Keith DeBord and Georgia Ann DeBord. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in San Antonio, Tex.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Thomas Dale Brooks.

Brothers: Michael Ray DeBord, Kenneth DeBord, Jim DeBord, Bill DeBord, Bob DeBord, Pat DeBord and Buster DeBord.

Sisters: Bernice DeBord, Jewell DeBord and June DeBord.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Tommy Brooks, Mike Brooks, Gary Brooks and wife Becky, and Jesse James DeBord.

Grandchildren: Craig, Mandy, Paige, Joe, Bradly, Hannah, Emily, Chelsea, Rachael and Keith.

Special granddaughter: Ashley Brooks.

Siblings: Betty Ellison, Jill Walker, and Dan DeBord.

Special sister: Carolyn Rose DeBord.

Special friend: Kathy Henson.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Lowe officiating.

Committal Service: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Alma Collins, 79

Crossville

May 27, 1946 – August 22, 2025

Alma Faye Collins, of Crossville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 79.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on May 27, 1946, Alma was the daughter of Andy Muse and Lucinda Neal Muse. She was a courageous God-fearing woman who wanted to speak the Lord's word wherever she was. She liked to teach anyone that entered her life about Jesus and the great blessings of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed playing her piano and guitar and singing in church and for her family at home. She always looked forward to family reunions and holidays to get together with her loved ones. She absolutely loved smiling and laughing with her friends and family. Now she is smiling down from Heaven. She is loved so very much and will be greatly missed.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: James R. Collins.

Son: Vincent Neal King.

Siblings: Ella Mae Muse Lloyd, Lucine Stringfield, Stella Branim, Willa Jean Shown, Melba Shannon, Joyce Black and Robert Muse.

SURVIVORS

Children: Teresa Pitts, Linda King, Vickey Loudermilk, Thomas King, Frank King and Matthew King.

Siblings: Pauline Shannon and Andy Muse Jr.

14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. William Marshall Terry officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Shannon Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Maggie Crabtree, 47

April 4, 1978 – August 20, 2025

Margaret “Maggie” Crabtree departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. She was 47.

LIFE

Born April 4, 1978, Maggie was the daughter of John “J.H.” Crabtree and Judy Ann Crabtree. She was a member of Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Our hearts are broken but we know that she has been made new in Christ. She is gone too soon and will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Sisters: Katherine Sue Lowe and Frances Mae Harness.

Brothers-in-law: Marshall Lowe and Finley Harness.

SURVIVORS

Fiance: Jonathan Cook.

Brother: James “Buddy” Crabtree and wife Joyce Ann.

Nieces: Wanda, Jennifer, Zamma, Gloria, Emily, Jennie, Tracy, Kayla, Haley, Brittany, Amber and Crystal.

Nephews: Josh Newport and Josh King.

Great-nieces: Nena, Courtney, Abygale, Mariah and Olivia.

Great-nephews: Anthony, Logan, Jonathan, Tyler, Blake, Damean and Tyson.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating.

Burial: To follow at Winona Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Margaret Crabtree Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Jimmy Crowley, 72

Pioneer

January 11, 1953 – August 26, 2025

Jimmy Wayne Crowley, of Pioneer, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was 72.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on Jan. 11, 1953, Jimmy was the son of James “Bud” Crowley and Reeda Harness Crowley. He was a member of Buffalo United Baptist Church, where he loved to play the bass in the choir. He was a standing member of Masonic Lodge 670 for 41 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends, going fishing, and spending weekends camping at the lake. Known for his love of music, he played many instruments, most notably the guitar. He loved spending time with his family and could always be heard bragging about his grandchildren.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Daughter: Cheryl Crowley Mason.

Parents-in-law: Earl and Delsie Chambers.

Brother-in-law: Ricky Lynn Chambers.

Nephew: Kevin Chambers.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 52 years: Deborah Ann Chambers Crowley.

Daughter: Jealene Crowley.

Grandchildren: Jazzmin Wood and husband Cody, Madison Sexton and husband Christian, Hagen Wood and wife Daijah, Gracie Mason and Connor Mason.

Great-grandchildren: Luna Rae, Eli Nsah, Alahna Temperance and Christian James.

Siblings: Shenia Lawson and husband Lester, Angie Day and husband Jerry, and Beverly Lowe and husband Jeffrey.

Chosen daughter: Sunetta Laskey.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Masonic Service: To follow at 6:45 p.m., conducted by Post #670 F&AM.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Gary Griffith and Bro. Dwayne Lawson officiating.

Graveside Service: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Dave Chambers Cemetery in the Straight Fork community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Billy Goad, 89

Sunbright

May 3, 1936 – August 23, 2025

Billy Joe Goad, of Sunbright, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. He was 89.

LIFE

Born May 3, 1936, Billy Joe was the son of William Joseph and Gladys Evelyn Scott Goad. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and retired from Martin Marietta at the Y-12 plant as a machinist. He was known for his honesty and generosity. He loved watching westerns and eating vanilla ice cream.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: siblings, Jack Goad, Bernard Goad and Barbara Goad Hutson.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Mattie Overton Goad.

Daughters: Gayle Goad and Susanne Goad.

Sister: Betty Goad Weber.

SERVICES

Billy’s request was for no public services, flowers or memorials. A private graveside service will be held at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Betty Keeton, 53

January 4, 1972 – August 21, 2025

Betty Lee Keeton departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. She was 53.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on Jan. 4, 1972, Betty was the daughter of L.A. and Louise Phillips Newport. She put her kids first, but was always willing to give a helping hand and take care of others. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and planting flowers. She was a member of Faith Promise Church.

SURVIVORS

Children: Samuel Eli Keeton, Tyler Caney Keeton and Shelby Elizabeth Keeton.

Father of her children: Ron C. Keeton.

Siblings: Clayton Newport and wife Glenda, Colleen Adkins and husband Tim, and Carlene Newport.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Keith Price officiating.

Interment: To follow at Sexton Cemetery in the Paint Rock community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Felicia Walker, 65

October 23, 1959 – August 22, 2025

Felicia Walker departed this life on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. She was 65.

LIFE

Born Oct. 23, 1959, Felicia was the daughter of Reason “Pete” Branim and Martha Jeffers Branim. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted follower and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ her entire life.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Brothers: James Branim and Thomas Branim.

Brothers-in-law: Robert Lowe and Jerry Gibson.

Sister-in-law: Cheryl Branim.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 47 years: David Walker.

Children: Summer Walker Kranz and husband Jason, Travis Walker and wife Sarah, and Skyler Walker and wife Tressa.

Grandchildren: Hannah Goad and husband Tyler, Noelle Sewell and husband Josh, Corban Hancock, Kendyl West, Enoch Hancock, Tait West, Serena Walker, Elli West, Savannah Walker, and Norah and Natalie Kranz.

Great-grandchildren: River, Karsyn and Clay Sewell, and Aubree and Walker Goad.

Siblings: Donald Branim and wife Jill, Mike Branim and wife Bonnie, Alfred Branim and wife Darlene, Gary Branim and wife Mary, Debbie Branim Blair and husband Scott, and Beverly Branim Whaley and husband Tom.

In-laws: Joe Walker and wife Jill, Wade Walker and wife Ruthie, Martha Branim, Robin Branim Clark, Ranae Gibson and Velma Lowe.

Special childhood friend: Sheila Chambers Brumley.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at New River Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Charles Lowe, Bro. Jeff Davis and Bro. Bobby Stewart officiating.

Graveside Service: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

In Lieu of Flowers: You may donate to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Christian Wright, 23

July 3, 2002 – August 19, 2025

Christian Michael Wright departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. He was 23.

LIFE

Born July 3, 2002, Christian was the son of Christopher Kirby Wright and Martha Celeste Byrge Wright. He was a wonderful son. He was a little/big brother and took his job as brother very seriously. He was the fun uncle, and loved his nieces and nephews as his own. He was the friend everyone depended on and was always there to help when needed.

PRECEDED

Grandparents: Sam and Sandra Wright, and Vern and Ann Byrge.

Aunt: Libby Pemberton.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents:

Siblings: Emily King and husband Joshua, Rebecca Sexton and husband Cade, and Madison Baxter and husband Robert.

Nieces and nephews: Bentley and Emma Pennington, John Sexton, and Lyla Baxter.

Aunts: Rene Lawson, Cathy Martin, Deedee Arnett, Denise Thomkins and husband Jerry, Mary Carson and husband Curtis, and Chrissy Bertram and husband Jerry.

Uncle: Daniel Byrge.

Special little sister: Lily Day.

Special uncles and aunts: Gary Sexton, James Hicks Sr., and Dane and Rachael Agard.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 4 p.m. with Bro. Curtis Carson officiating.

Interment: To follow at Coal Hill Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Christian Wright Memorial Fund at any One Bank of Tennessee location.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Merita Wright, 85

July 21, 1940 – August 23, 2025

Merita “Rita” Lilley Wright passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 85.

LIFE

Born July 21, 1940, Rita was the daughter of Vicie Griffith. She was originally from Brimstone, and as a young adult made her way to Ohio, where she retired from Fram Mfg. She has resided in Oneida for the past 30 years and met her loving mate and partner, expanding her cherished family. She was an enormous country music supporter and assisted many headline acts during their careers. She had a strong drive and involvement within the bluegrass community, volunteering time and home cooking to many events and attendees. She was an active member of Second Bethlehem Baptist Church in Winfield.

PRECEDED

In addition to her mother: brother, Howard Griffith.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Mac Wright.

Children: Larry Joe Lilley and wife Gwen, Tammy Lilley Foureman, Tammy Wright, Carl Wright and wife Anita, Woby Wright and wife Stacy, and Coy Wright and wife Lori.

Special niece: Scherry Griffith.

Grandchildren: Jessie Beth Miller and husband Josh, Nicole Lilley, Megan Pierce, Caroline Louthian, Grace Wright, Jake Wright and wife Amy, Alex Wright and wife Olivia, Courtney O’Neal and husband Jonathan, Shawn Wright and wife Sarah, Jordan Wright and Brenna Wright.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Larry Joe Lilley officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Blazin’ Bluegrass, P.O. Box 83, Whitley City, Ky. 42653.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

