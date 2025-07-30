You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Speedy Blevins, 90

Straight Fork

September 24, 1934 – July 24, 2025

Robert “Speedy” Blevins, of the Straight Fork community, passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2025. He was 90.

LIFE

Born Sept. 24, 1934, Speedy was a devoted husband, father and friend whose kindness and wisdom touched the lives of many. He leaves behind a legacy of love, family and cherished memories. He will be remembered for his kind, gentle laughter, his unwavering commitment to his loved ones, and the wisdom he imparted to all who were fortunate enough to know him. Though he has departed, his memory will remain a guiding light for his family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Beloved wife of 52 years: Ann Blevins.

Sons: Richard Shaw and wife Martha, Robert Shaw, and Adam Blevins and wife Deena.

Grandson: Dylan Blevins.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, July 27, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jim West officiating.

Burial: To follow at Perkins Cemetery in Winfield.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Robert “Speedy” Blevins Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5484, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Wayne Boyatt, 80

November 18, 1944 – July 28, 2025

Boyce “Beaver” Wayne Boyatt Jr. departed this life on Monday, July 28, 2025. He was 80. (Obituary is incomplete.)

LIFE

Born Nov. 18, 1944, Wayne was the son of Boyce Boyatt Sr. and Laura Miller Boyatt.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Bradley Kidd and Bro. Melvin Stephens officiating. Music will be provided by Tom and Elaine Payne, and Lori Boyatt.

Graveside Service: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Miller Family Cemeteryß in the Leatherwood community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Carolyn Chambers, 81

Oneida

July 9, 1944 – July 23, 2025

Carolyn Phyllis Byrd Chambers, of Oneida, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 81.

LIFE

Born July 9, 1944, Carolyn was the daughter of James Ernest Byrd Sr. and Sylbia Byrd. She was a member of Norma Missionary Baptist Church and was a very spiritual person and strong in her faith. She loved going to Sunday school and church. She enjoyed singing all her life, especially in church. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Siblings: Wilba Jean Byrd, Ondria Ruth Byrd, Muriel “Muri” Byrd, Althea Barringer, Patricia Barrett, Marjorie Bond, Virgia Hutson, and James Ernest Byrd Jr.

Husband: Cleo Chambers.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Venna West.

Brothers: Marvin Byrd and wife Joyce, and Ledford Byrd and wife Ada.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, July 28, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Norma Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Pennington and Rev. Dewayne Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy and Sarah Byrd.

Committal Service: To follow at Byrd-Rector Cemetery in the Straight Fork community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Ronnie Morgan, 76

June 27, 1949 – July 25, 2025

Ronnie Lee Morgan departed this life on Friday, July 25, 2025. He was 76.

LIFE

Born June 27, 1949, Ronnie was the son of Bill and Lola Phillips Morgan. He worked 30 years of his life for Lafollette Housing Authority in Oneida. He was a kind-hearted man and would help anyone he could. He enjoyed helping the elders in Lafollette Housing’s Oneida community, carrying in their groceries and helping them with anything they might need.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brother: Jerry Morgan.

Parents-in-law: Freddie and Ruth Blevins.

Sister-in-law: Donna West.

Brothers-in-law: Willis Mitchell and Mike Blevins.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 53 years: Mary Ann Blevins Morgan.

Sons: Brian Morgan, and Bradley Morgan and wife Maudy.

Daughter: Tabetha Hutson and husband Joey.

Grandson: Eugene.

Granddaughters: Victoria Rose and Alexis Lee.

Foster grandchildren: Zay’Den and Kah’Leesi.

Sisters-in-law: Shirley King and husband Phillip, Debbie Chitwood and husband Lynn, and Dawn Blevins.

Brothers-in-law: Paul Blevins and wife Renita, and Jim Mitchell and wife Julie.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, July 29, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Steve Gadd and Rev. Doug Morgan officiating. Music will be provided by Karen Melton.

Burial: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Anna Williams, 63

Helenwood

March 16, 1962 - July 25, 2025

Anna Lou Williams, of Helenwood, passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center. She was 63.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on March 16, 1962, Anna was the daughter of Virgil Stephens and Helen Bowling Brown.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Kisha Cross.

Son: Joshua Cross.

Grandchildren: Isaac Dixon, Makayla Chaniel, Katrina Chaniel, Scott Bryant Jr., Shynna Wilken and Joshua Cross Jr.

Brothers: Virgil Stephens, Glendale Stephens, and Jerry Lynn Stephens.

Sister: Paulette Alli.

SERVICES

Anna’s wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

