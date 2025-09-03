You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Kathleen Burke, 85

Oneida

May 16, 1940 – August 27, 2025

Kathleen E. Boshears Burke, of Oneida, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at her home. She was 85.

LIFE

Born May 16, 1940 in Norma, Kathleen was the daughter of Ed and Nora Day Boshears. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping and riding in the canoe while fishing. She belonged to Bethalonia United Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: J.D. Burke.

Sister: Judy Boshears Smith.

Sisters-in-law: Patsy and Ann Boshears.

Brothers-in-law: Floyd and Ray Hatfield.

In-laws: Lewis Burke and wife Geraldine, Howard Burke and wife Lena, T.L. Burke and wife Alene, Crestin Burke, Mitchell Burke and wife Wilda, Ovia Burke and wife Bernis, Ester Burke and wife Dorothy, Connie Terry and husband Cal, Dorothy Marcum and husband Woodrow, Alice Hamby and husband Herman, Odell Williams, Arnold Boyatt and Tena Burke.

Parents-in-law: W.H. and Rilda Burke.

SURVIVORS

Son: Randy Burke and wife Lisa.

Daughter: Katrina Goodman and wife Jason.

Grandchildren: Sierra (Henry), Dakota, Lexie, Ashley, Jeremy, Andie, Sydney and Tucker.

Great-grandchildren: Abbie, Allie, Annalie, Noah and Levi.

Brothers: Paul Boshears, Junior Boshears and wife Jennifer, Gary Boshears and wife Carrol, and Curtis Boshears and wife Linda.

Sisters: Geneva Hatfield, Loretta Hatfield, Bonnie Murley and husband Johnny, and Janetta Davis and husband Ted.

Brothers-in-law: Junior Smith, Jessie Burke and wife Kay, and Lester Burke and wife Brenda.

Sisters-in-law: Menda Williams and Elizabeth Boyatt.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Crestin Burke officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at West Cemetery at Station Camp.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Mary Chitwood, 90

May 22, 1935 – August 27, 2025

Mary E. Euvonne Chitwood departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. She was 90.

LIFE

Born May 22, 1935, Mary was the daughter of Meadors and Nola Trammell.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Milford Chitwood.

Daughter: Mary Denise Matherly.

Second husband: Edward Strunk.

SURVIVORS

Children: Mark Chitwood, Debbie Chitwood, and Etta Spradlin and husband Lyndel.

Grandson: Colton Spradlin and wife Deseraey.

SERVICES

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Kathleen Pennington, 93

December 31, 1931 – September 1, 2025

Kathleen Norris Eulene Pennington departed this life on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. She was 93.

LIFE

Born Dec. 31, 1931, Kathleen was the daughter of Arthur Columbus Phillips and Flonnie Mae Laxton Phillips. She was a lifelong servant of God and a faithful member of Norma Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as deaconess for decades. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of the Cumberlands and her master’s degree from Tennessee Tech University. She influenced thousands of young hearts and minds while serving as an English teacher and librarian at Norma and Fairview for 43 years. In 2008, she was inducted into the Tennessee Teachers Hall of Fame. She was a joint owner of H&K Dress Shop and Fairview Supply Co. She was a true entrepreneur. She studied and successfully became a licensed insurance agent in her 60s, serving at Pennington Insurance Co. with her son, Danny, and his wife, Mary Anne, and grandson, Duff. This service was while continuing her teaching career. She sold Sarah Coventry jewelry, achieving status as one of the top saleswomen in the nation. Her ownership of several rental properties provided a means of service and ministry to many renters over her lifetime.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Dan Pennington Sr.

Son: William Arthur Pennington.

Daughter-in-law: Mary Anne Pennington.

Infant twin sister: Charlene.

Brother: James Olen Phillips.

Sister: Germaine Chambers.

Grandsons: John Thomas and Brent Norris Pennington, and Timothy Pennington Lyle.

SURVIVORS

Children: Gloria Lyle and husband Terry, Danny Pennington Jr. and wife Denise, James Pennington and wife Sandra, Kathy Pennington and Stephanie Smith, and Patrick Pennington and Vickie Edwards.

Daughter-in-law: Marsha Keeton and husband Lillard.

Grandchildren: Heather Lyle and fiancé Mark Smith, Duff Pennington and wife Rhyan, James Pennington Jr. and wife Jamie, Dustin Pennington and wife Rebecca, Megan White and husband Benjamin, Pilar Hicks and husband James, Shenia Reynolds and husband Elliot, Jefferson Fairchild and wife Kelly, Jodi Fairchild-Abbott and husband Steven, Jonathan Fairchild, and Joel Fairchild and wife Mischa.

Great-grandchildren: Nick, Joseph, Anna, D.J. and wife Jamie, Raelen and husband Travis, Shayne, Alex, Dalaney and husband Austin, Olivia and fiancé Logan, Aleena, Lauren, Dustin Jr., Piper, Tedi, Kolbe, Kalum, Nicholas, Elbie Blue, Mason, Ally, Samuel, Suzannah, Sally, Sidney, Lael and Jesse.

Great-great-grandchildren: Felix, Eleanor and Carter Jo.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Norma Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. James West and Bro. Benji Rector officiating.

Burial: To follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Benjamin Sexton, 35

October 12, 1989 – August 27, 2025

Benjamin Chad Sexton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at his home. He was 35.

LIFE

Born Oct. 12, 1989 in Trenton, Mich., Benjamin was the son of Lewis Eddie and Kim Sexton, and William and Marie Byrd. He lived in Tennessee for 34 years. He was a writer and published author. He was of the Apostolic Pentecostal faith.

PRECEDED

Uncles: Michael Folgado and Steve Sexton.

Aunts: Sheila Williamson, Patricia Williamson and Hope Sexton.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents:

Daughters: Gracie Lyn Sexton, Kandace Kelz and husband David, and Destiny Eber and husband Chase.

Son: Logan Stranger.

Grandchildren: Koda Cate, Corey Kelz, Kyra Kelz, Hudson Crawford and William Eber.

Fiance: Julie Stranger.

Grandmother: Sylvia Wright.

Brother: Bradley Sexton.

Uncles: Richard Folgado and wife Teri, Tim Folgado and wife Stacy, John Sexton and wife Jayne, Jason Sexton and wife Allison, Jamie Sexton and wife Lora, and Joe Sexton.

Sister: Debbie O’Neal and husband Danny.

SERVICES

Benjamin’s wishes were cremation. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida with Pastor Jeff Duncan officiating.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Georgia Strunk, 81

Winfield

June 18, 1944 – September 2, 2025

Georgia Maxleen Strunk, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 81.

LIFE

Born June 18, 1944, Georgia was the daughter of Lawarance and Josie Wilson.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Jack Strunk.

Sisters: Eva Holland and Judy Foster.

Brother: Jessie Lee Wilson.

Daughter-in-law: Lee Strunk.

Granddaughter: Samantha Strunk.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Sammy Strunk, Randy Strunk and David Strunk.

Sisters: Vina Jean DeVore, Vada Kilgore, Wanda Spencer and Rebecca Mulvey.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)