Eric Goodman, 38

December 13, 1986 – June 13, 2025

Eric Lee Goodman departed this life on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 38.

LIFE

Born Dec. 13, 1986 to Dennis “Bear” Goodman and Mossie Goodman. He was of the Baptist faith.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Dennis “Bear” Goodman.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother, Eric is survived by his special friend, Anna Harness.

SERVICES

Eric’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Anna Harness, 78

Robbins

April 21, 1947 – June 8, 2025

Anna L. Harness, of Robbins, departed this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Berkshire Health & Rehab Center in Vinton, Va. She was 78.

LIFE

Born April 21, 1947 in Scott County, Anna was the daughter of Walter Wilson Jr. and Sadie Ann Chambers Sexton. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by:

First husband: Roger Laxton.

Second husband: Wayne Harness.

Daughter: Elizabeth Ann Laxton Stewart.

SURVIVORS

Children: Stevie Laxton and wife Paula, Christel Gail Harness Shoemaker and husband Eddie, and Stephen Jacob Harness.

Grandchildren: Sean Stewart and Martha Anne Shoemaker Luna and husband Charles.

Great-grandchildren: Maddox, Stephen Dante.

Aunt: Pauline Jeffers.

Brother-in-law: Wendell Harness.

SERVICES

Honoring Anna’s wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Herb King, 91

Pine Hill

June 16, 1933 – June 12, 2025

Charles Herbert King, age 91 years, 11 months and 26 days, entered his eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

LIFE

Born June 16, 1933 in McCreary County, Ky., Herb was the son of Samuel Houston and Floda Daugherty King. He was married to Edna Faye Duncan King two days shy of 67 years at his death. He loved being outside doing anything, but particularly gardening. He was ordained as deacon at Pine Hill Baptist Church and served as deacon at New Salem United Baptist Church for many years.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by:

Son: Ronald Wayne King.

Great-grandson: Jesse Wayne Brewster.

Aunt: Cordelia Gilreath, who raised him and who he loved as his mother.

Grandparents: Albert and Barzilla Daugherty, and Jasper and Kizzie Ross King.

Brothers: Hollis, Hastin, Roger and Houston King.

Sister: Gladys Nixon.

Half-siblings: Billie Faye and Ray Radner.

Parents-in-law: Walter Homer and Mary Edna Duncan.

Brothers-in-law: James Harold Hughett and Bill Duncan.

Sisters-in-law: Bonnie King, Mary King and Jerri Hughett.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife, Herb is survived by:

Daughter: Kathy King West and husband Greg (Shade).

Daughter-in-law: Kim Cross King.

Grandchildren: Tara Brewster, Corey King and wife Alicia, Michael West, and Caleb King and wife Kaitlyn.

Great-grandchildren: Wyatt Brewster, Jaden King, Jase Brewster and Kaelyn West.

Bonus great-grandchildren: Jasmine Gibson, Destiny Worley (Jeremy) and Brooke Raper (Gary).

Sisters-in-law: Carol Robertson and Sharon Duncan.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, June 16, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Dwight Stanley and Bro. Eugene Lay officiating. Music will be provided by Tony Daugherty.

Committal Service: To follow at Scott Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

