David Davidson, 37

August 25, 1988 – September 26, 2025

David Davidson departed this life on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. He was 37.

LIFE

Born Aug. 25, 1988, David was the son of Michael and Vera Davidson. He was a son, a brother, a cousin, and a husband. Above all, he was a father to five precious children who will always carry a piece of him in their hearts. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.

PRECEDED

Pap: Tommy Davidson.

Grandparents: Howard Strunk and Alice Strunk, and Brenda Cotton and Chine Rutherford.

Great-grandparents: Tommy Davidson and Elizabeth Thomas Davidson, and Milford Cotton and Lillian Cotton.

Special aunt: Pearly Boles.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents:

Mam: Sally Davidson.

Wife of 14 years: Kristi Perkins.

Children: Jace Davidson, Bentley Davidson, Easten Davidson, Isabella Marie Faith Davidson, and Ezekiel Davidson.

Sisters: Patsy Davidson, Liz Reed and husband John, Ashley Ellis, Brittney Evans and Felicia Strunk.

Brothers: Henry Lee Strunk and Michael Strunk.

SERVICES

David’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Angela Lloyd, 47

Norma

December 9, 1977 – September 26, 2025

Angela Lloyd, of the Norma community, passed away on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at her home. She was 47.

LIFE

Born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on Dec. 9, 1977, Angela was the daughter of Jimmy Ray Loyd and Ilene Lawson Lloyd. She was a very sweet, loving person and adored and loved both of her children. She was never hesitant about telling anyone that she loved them. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses and Star Wars items and her favorite color was always blue. She loved making jokes and having fun. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior in August 1986 at Norma Missionary Baptist Church and was soon after baptized.

PRECEDED

Mother: Ilene Lawson Lloyd.

Grandparents: Everett and Illa Lloyd Lawson, and Marion and Lucille Harness Loyd.

SURVIVORS

Father: Jimmy Ray Loyd.

Son: Caleb Andrew Carroll.

Daughter: Bella Larae Smithers.

Sister: Lisa Lloyd.

Brother: Jeff Lloyd and wife Marilyn.

Nieces: Jessie Lloyd Dazey and husband Robbie, Hannah Summers, and Elisabeth Yarnell.

Nephew: Jeff Lloyd and wife Sarah.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Dewayne Lawson officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Norma Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Robert Marcum, 67

Oneida

January 12, 1958 – September 23, 2025

Robert Michael “Buck” Marcum, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at his home. He was 67.

LIFE

Born Jan. 12, 1958 in Winfield, Buck was the son of Kelly “Big Red” Marcum and Margaret Wright Marcum.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brothers: Ford Marcum and wife Kathy, and Kelly “Red” Marcum.

Father-in-law: Arnold Boyatt.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 37 years: Wanda Lynn Marcum.

Sons: Robert Marcum Jr. and wife Jennifer, Cody Marcum and wife Vanessa, Kelly Marcum, and Derrick Marcum and wife Kristy.

Sisters-in-law: Emma Marcum and Connie Boyatt.

Grandchildren: Jacetan Isaac, Xsariah Kelly Ann, Amber Lewis, Clara Williams and husband Joe, Elizabeth, Olivia, Madison, Joshua McFalls, and Alyssa McFalls.

Great-granddaughter: Loralaie.

Sister: Peggy Marcum.

Mother-in-law: Winnie Boyatt.

Nieces: Missy Marcum Strunk and husband Bobby, April Barnes and Angie Barnes.

SERVICES

Buck’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Roy Stanley, 80

March 27, 1945 – September 26, 2025

Roy Stanley departed this life on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. He was 80.

LIFE

Born March 27, 1945, Roy was the son of Olla Foster.

PRECEDED

In addition to his mother:

Grandchild: Austin Brice Ryan Stanley.

Brothers: Billy Stanley, Lewis Stanley, Junior Stanley and Eugene Stanley.

Sisters: Brenda Baker and Mary Rittles.

SURVIVORS

Wife of over 54 years: Sherry Stanley.

Children: Chris Stanley and wife Crystal, Jennifer Lewallen and husband Ray, and Jason Stanley and wife Natasha.

Grandchildren: Mikayla Lewallen, Jacob Stanley, Jerica Stanley, Jaden Stanley, Jalyn Stanley, Adrian Stanley, Colton Stanley and Houston Stanley.

Sister: Martha Newport.

Special Newport: Tangiela Hicks.

Special Friend: Phyllis Strunk.

SERVICES

A private graveside service will be held.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Geneva Terry, 85

July 8, 1940 – September 28, 2025

Geneva Ruth Smith Terry departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. She was 85.

LIFE

Born July 8, 1940, Geneva was the daughter of Ray Smith and Island Sexton, and stepfather John Crabtree.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

First husband: Francis Leon Terry.

Children: Randall Leon Terry and Barbara Jane Mason.

Brother: Burlin Smith.

Grandchild: Corey Terry.

SURVIVORS

Husband of over 49 years: Charles Oza Terry.

Children: Penny Terry Butler and husband Jim, Karen Terry Watson, Jackie Terry and Mary, Amber Chambers McGhee, Michael Schrock and wife Stephanie, Steven Terry and wife Cobie, Ashley Ellis and husband Jason, Kylie Terry, Grace Davidson, Addison Terry, and Daniel Green and wife Tiffany.

Special friend: Cindy Sellers.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Boyatt officiating.

Graveside Service: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Sexton Cemetery in the Cherry Fork community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

