Guyly Ainsworth, 85

February 10, 1940 – November 23, 2025

Rev. Guyly V. Ainsworth went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. He was 85.

LIFE

Born Feb. 10, 1940, Guy was the son of Pate and Nola Ainsworth.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Loving wife: Virginia Ruth Ainsworth.

Sisters: Gwen Mobley and husband Blanchard, and Shirley Johnson and husband David.

Son-in-law: Greg Brown.

Granddaughter: Tasha Lynn Ainsworth.

Great-granddaughters: Braylee Hope Brown and Jaslynn Rose-Ann Brown.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Garry “Buddy” Ainsworth and wife Denise, and Kenny Ainsworth and wife Donna.

Daughters: Pam Brown, and Leann Lee and husband Brian.

Sister: Vera May Thornhill and husband Buddy.

Brother: Pate “Bud” Ainsworth Jr. and wife Helen.

14 grandchildren.

22 great-grandchildren.

1 great-great-grandchild.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at New River Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Walker, Rev. Charles Webb and Rev. Keith Marcum officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Billy Burns, 90

Oneida

November 2, 1935 – November 23, 2025

Billy Earl Burns Sr., of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. He was 90.

LIFE

Born Nov. 2, 1935 in Columbus, Ga., Billy was the son of Earl Edwin and Dorothy Wadsworth Burns. He retired as a building maintenance supervisor with Delta Airlines, and was a member of New Haven Baptist Church.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Dorcas Ann Mercer Burns.

Children: Teresa Burns and husband John Bedell, Billy E. Burns Jr. and Laura Morales, Leah Nuin, and Jennifer Staples and husband Luke.

Sisters: Linda Norton, Vivian Gail Tyler, and Janice Olah and husband Edgar.

Grandchildren: Natalie Nuin, Johnathan “Dakotah” Culver, Autumn Culver, Connor Bassett Nuin, Miguel Nuin, Brooklyn Nuin, Keira Anastasia Loum, and Luke Ballou Staples II.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. James Roberts officiating.

The family chose cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Lila Cecil, 83

Helenwood

October 2, 1942 – November 22, 2025

Lila Joyce Reed Cecil, of Helenwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at her home. She was 83.

LIFE

Born Oct. 2, 1942, Lila was the daughter of Millard and Marie Mayse Reed of Helenwood. She was a member of New Haven Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Daughter: Tammy Brawner.

Siblings: Stanley Reed, Thurman Reed and wife Dorothy, Boyd “Buster” Reed and wife Louise, Clifford Reed and wife Pearlee, and Clell Reed.

Sister-in-law: Cora Reed.

Brothers-in-law: Leland Reagan and James Robbins.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 62 years: Virgil Wendell Cecil.

Children: Debbie Russ and husband Rick, Rick Cecil and wife Vickie, Chad Cecil and wife Sara, and Clint Cecil and wife Heather.

Grandchildren: Travis Russ and wife Tammy, Amy Prewitt and husband Daniel, Wendy Aleshire and husband J.T., Derek Brawner and wife Shelby, Mindy and Kacey Cecil, Cody Cecil, Heather Hughett and husband Sam, Bayleigh Cecil, Colt Cecil, Luke Cecil, Reid Cecil and Brentlee Lane.

Great-grandchildren: Savannah Couch and husband Zach, Will Russ and wife Ellie, Kaitlyn Russ, Karlie Branscum, Dalton, Caleb, Devin and Carlie Prewitt, Josie Aleshire, Aspen, Ryder and Lincoln Hughett, and Greydon and Madaline Brawner.

Great-great-granddaughter: Katelynn Rose Couch.

Son-in-law: Toney Brawner.

Sisters-in-law: Evelyn Reed and Sue Reed.

Siblings: Edgar “Rouster” Reed, Norma Jean Reagan, Francis Reed Robbins, and Gloria Reed Bridges.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. James Roberts and Bro. David Walker officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Lonna Cross, 65

Paint Rock

August 10, 1960 – November 20, 2025

Lonna Lee Goodman Cross, of the Paint Rock community in Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was 65.

LIFE

Born Aug. 10, 1960, Lonna was the daughter of Hoyle and Ella Jean Wilson Goodman. She was a member of Macedonia Christian Center.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: R.J. Cross.

Daughters: Rebecca and Sabrina Cross.

Brothers: J.R. Goodman, and J.V. Goodman and wife Kathy.

Sister: Donna Jeffers.

SURVIVORS

Son: Joshua Cross.

Stepsons: Chris and David Cross.

Sisters: Annie Thompson, Linda Smith, Ella Strunk and husband Carl, Essie Bauswell and husband Wayne, Freda Bowling and husband Gorden, and Lisa Robbins.

Brothers: Vaughn Goodman (Tommie), Dennis “Duke” Goodman (Jenny), Luster Goodman (Vicky), Curtis Goodman, Rick Goodman (Jennifer), and Jeffery Goodman (Charlotte).

Sister-in-law: Nelda Goodman.

Special cousin: Ervin Sexton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Peaceful Rose Garden Cemetery in Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Lonna Cross Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

John Duncan, 64

April 15, 1961 – November 19, 2025

John Earl Duncan departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. He was 64.

LIFE

Born April 15, 1961, John was the son of John Archie Duncan and Pauline West. He enjoyed sports, most of all basketball. He was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Nicholas Duncan and Caleb Duncan.

Sisters: Wilda Worley, Margaret Bond, Kathy Brumett and husband Ted, and Barbara Spjuth.

Brother: Forest Duncan and wife Judy.

Special friend: Jimmy McCarroll.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Graveside Service: To follow at Annadell Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Griffith officiating.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Seth Lay, 46

Cincinnati, Oh.

July 16, 1979 – November 17, 2025

William Seth Lay, from Cincinnati, Oh., passed away on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. He was 46.

LIFE

Born July 16, 1979 in Cincinnati, Seth was the son of William “Bill” Dester Lay and Dolores Lay. He was raised in Norwood, Oh. and earned his associates degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was full of life and enjoyed bringing people together. He truly loved his parents and his wife, Nicole. Intelligent and funny, he had a big presence that could light up a room. He had a heart of gold and often helped people come out of their shells. He loved football and was a true Bengals fan through and through. He loved history and visiting historical monuments when traveling. He married Nicole Wells on Oct. 17, 2025. During the dating years, the two bonded through their love of music and vinyl record shopping. Since then, and for those who know, they often spent their weekends comic book and funko pop shopping, as well as building his collection of action figurines from his youth. Though most would say “it’s the most wonderful time of year” during Christmas, for him it was Halloween. His Halloween display began to bring the neighborhood together.

PRECEDED

In addition to his father: Grandparents, James A. Lay and Nannie I. Lay, and Lundy McKella Stacy and Katherine Marie Jones Stacy.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife and mother:

Mother-in-law: Lynn Young-Bolden and husband Charles.

Sister-in-law: Jaleesa Wells and husband Peter.

Uncle: Jerry Lay.

Special friend: Clayton David.

Close friends: Christopher Havens and wife Jenny, and Michael Egbers.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Lay-Silcox Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Christel Newport, 68

Knoxville, Tenn.

November 20, 1956 – November 14, 2025

Christel Bianca Newport, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at her home. She was 68.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. at Cooper Memorial Gardens in Oneida.

This obituary is incomplete. Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Margaret Wright, 90

April 11, 1935 – November 22, 2025

Margaret S. Wright departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at her home. She was 90.

LIFE

Born April 11, 1935, Margaret was the daughter of Dick and Amy Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Robert E. “Bob” Wright.

Parents-in-law: Cledith and Gladys Wright.

Brothers: Robert Hiram, and Richard B. “Dick” Smith and wife Vivian.

Brothers-in-law: Bob Kidd and Darrel Wright.

SURVIVORS

Children: Amy Ellis and husband Cliff, and Robert Wright and wife Carla.

Grandchildren: Amber Majka and husband Tony, and Jake Wright and wife Tuesday.

Great-grandchildren: Ali and A.J. Majka, and Jasper Wright.

Brother-in-law: Roger Wright and wife Sandy.

Sisters-in-law: Gayla Kidd, Sheila Sexton and husband George, and Barbara Wright.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at 2 p.m. for family and friends at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Sean Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do random acts of kindness during this holiday season in honor of their mother.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

