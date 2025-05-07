You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Scottie Lowe, 50

June 24, 1974-May 1, 2025

Scottie Edward Lowe entered his heavenly home on Thursday, May 1, 2025. He was 50.

LIFE

Born in Georgia on June 24, 1974, Scottie was the son of Daniel and Pauline Lowe. He was a devoted family man and a passionate outdoorsman. His passion was evident in the countless stories and cherished time spent with family and friends.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his father: Brother-in-law, Joey Pergram.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother:

Loving wife of 29 years: Katrina Lowe.

Daughter: Grace Lowe.

Brothers: Gaylon Lowe and wife Melissa, and Shawn Lowe and wife Crystal.

In-laws: Espy and Wanda Pergram, Tom and Melissa Jeffers, Robert and Aleasha Pergram, Barbie Pergram, Emma Pergram, Madison Pergram, Annie Pergram, Joyce Pergram, and Alisha and Travis Selvidge.

Special nephews: Trent Vanover and Cody Lowe.

Special niece: Chelsie Lowe.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by the Mason family and Antioch Trio.

Committal Service: To follow at Lowe Cemetery in the Smokey Junction community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Earl Myers, 78

Robbins

July 22, 1946 – May 3, 2025

Earl Monroe Myers, of Robbins, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at his home. He was 78.

LIFE

Born July 22, 1946, Earl was the son of Leon and Nedra Stringfield Myers. He was a member of Community Chapel Church. If you knew him, you knew he loved to praise and sing unto the Lord. He had great faith and always encouraged others. He loved his family with everything in him but would tell you Jesus loves you the most. He always stayed busy watching his grandkids and great-grandkids, mowing, and watching the birds.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by:

Love of his life: Glenda Myers.

Parents-in-law: Raymond and Lucretia Crickett Pittman.

Brother: Harold Myers.

Brother-in-law: Roy Edwards.

Grandson: Joshua Ethan Myers.

SURVIVORS

Son: Earl Dwayne Myers and wife Helen.

Grandchildren: Jordan and Sarah Myers, Jacob and Kelli Myers, Julianna Myers, Collin Myers, Collin Myers, and Brayden, Thomas and Landon.

Great-grandchildren: Eli, Emi, Rhett and Levi Myers, and another due in November.

Sister: Kathy Fitzgerald.

Sisters-in-law: Roberta Edwards and Brenda Myers.

Special brother-in-law: Gayle Ray Pittman and wife Donna.

Special friends: Jerry Tompkins and Eileen Myers.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Sister Jayne Sexton and Brother Greg Jones officiating. Music will be provided by the Community Chapel Church Choir.

Committal Service: To follow at McCartt-Butler Cemetery in Elgin.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Corene West, 70

February 20, 1955 – May 1, 2025

Corene West departed this life on May 1, 2025. She was 70.

LIFE

Born in Robbins on Feb. 20, 1955, Corene was the daughter of James Ryan Latham and Charleaine Smith. She was a member of Slick Rock Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing and attending. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and mowing. She was a loving wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and friend.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents, Corene was preceded in death by:

Brothers: Gilbert Latham, Lawrence Latham, Charlie Latham, Hurstle Latham, T.G. Latham and Runt Latham.

Sisters: Lois Smith, Lucille, Virginia and Goldie.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 55 years: Arnold West.

Children: Charlotte Hughett, Charleaine West and Michael West.

Grandchildren: John Ellis, Delisha Ellis, Latisha Perry and Jessie Hughett.

Great-grandchildren: Melina Ellis, Rowan Ellis, Serenity Bryant and Myra Perry.

Brothers: Claude Latham and Larry Latham.

Sister: Betty Latham.

Special niece: Angie Buttram.

SERVICES

Visitation: The family will receive friends on Monday, May 5, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Mike Smithers officiating.

Burial: To follow at Newport Cemetery in the Brimstone community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

John Welch , 80

October 11, 1944 – May 3, 2025

John Lee Welch passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 3, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was 80.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on Oct. 11, 1944, John was the son of Archie and Bessie Welch. He was a highly skilled tool and die maker working in the manufacturing industry. A man of deep faith, he was a devoted member of the Southern Baptist community. His passions extended to the beauty and spirit, a fondness poignantly underscored by his passing on this year’s Deby Day. Those who knew him will fondly remember him as a captivating storyteller, possessing an unparalleled knowledge of his family’s history and heritage.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by:

Wife: Verna Welch.

Son: Ricky Welch.

Daughters: Alecia Dotts and Dereatha Ramsey.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Patricia Davis and husband James, Gwen Welch, and Bessie Smith and husband Paul.

Son: Richy Welch.

Sisters: Violet Lashley, Duretta Welch and Patsy Welch.

Grandchildren: Destinny Welch, Jeremy Welch, Heater Willis, Tiffany Welch, Adam Davis, Elizabeth Messenger and Haleigh Robertson.

10 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Local Visitation: Friday, May 9, 2025 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida with Lee Spence officiating. Music will be provided by Lee and Carol Spence.

Burial: To follow at Love Chapel Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Billy Joe Williams, 78

Paint Rock

January 16, 1947 – May 3, 2025

Billy Joe Williams, of the Paint Rock community in Oneida, passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at his home. He was 78.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on Jan. 16, 1947, Billy was the son of Rev. Robert Williams and Fena Newport Williams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, ran heavy equipment for over 50 years with 36 years of Blalock and Sons, and loved fishing, hunting, and feeding his deer and turkeys. He was a Baptist and professed a faith and hope in God.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by:

Wife: Jewel Byrd Williams.

Brothers: Arie, Charlie Bud and Roy Clois Williams.

Sisters: Nila Chambers, Narie Lee Chambers and Ida Mae Carson.

SURVIVORS

Son: Robert Williams.

Daughter: Jodi Thompson and husband Josh.

Grandchildren: Gage and Jacy Williams, and Lauren and Noah Thompson.

Sisters: Pearl Williams and Patsy Henson.

Special friends: Jerry Graham, Phillip Laxton and Gale Ray Pitman.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow with Rev. Carlie Duncan and Rev. Marshall Terry officiating. Music will be provided by the Antioch Baptist Church Choir.

Committal Service: To follow at Lay Chambers Family Cemetery in the Rock House community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Shoe Fund, c/o Michael Byrd, 364 Silcox Road, Pioneer, TN 37847.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home are proud to serve the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. (Sponsor.)

A FEW WORDS ABOUT THREADS OF LIFE

Obituaries are one of the most important sections of any community news publication. They’re more than notifications that a member of the community has passed; they’re life stories, and that’s why we call them Threads of Life. They’re the stories of who the person was and the impact they had on their community. We encourage you to share details about the life your loved one lived, even if it wasn’t part of the original obituary published by the attending funeral home. If there are a few words and details you’d like to share, please do so before Threads of Life is published (each Wednesday) by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

The Independent Herald does not charge to publish obituaries, a policy that dates back to the newspaper’s founding in 1976. Obituaries are edited to match the format you see here, for the sake of readability and uniformity.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)