Kern Lowe, 76

Knoxville

March 27, 1949 – February 7, 2026

Kern T. Lowe, of Knoxville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. He was 76.

LIFE

Born March 27, 1949, Kern was a loving husband, dedicated father, and devoted granddaddy. He loved to fish, boat, and tinker with computers. He retired from his lifelong career as a biomed technician. He was a member of Burnett’s Creek Baptist Church. He had a beautiful smile, chuckle, and broad sense of humor. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly.

PRECEDED

Parents: Nelson and Linda Massengale Lowe.

Brother: Billy Wade Lowe and wife Joyce.

Infant siblings: Johnny Wayne, Jennifer Louise, and Roger Dean.

Siblings-in-law: Betty Benson, Della Chambers, Anna Allen and husband Robert, Robert Parrot, Eddie Smith, Benny Miller, and two infant siblings.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 53 years: Loretta Goad Lowe.

Daughter and son-in-law: Samantha Tracy Holder and husband Michael.

Grandchildren: Trace M. Keane, Abigail G. Keane, and Wyatt M. Holder.

Brother and sister-in-law: Clem and Linda Low.

Sisters- and brothers-in-law: Charles Haun and wife Charlotte, Jim Benson, Eugene Chambers, Susie Kerce and husband Jim, Jerry Goad and wife Sherry, Sherry Baird and husband Paul, Jackie Lawson and husband Roger, Steve Goad and wife Alane, Kathy Parrott, Elfreeda Goad, and Teddy Goad and wife Misty.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Brian Kirkland and Bro. Jimmy Miller officiating.

Burial: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Hembree Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Neva June West, 63

Oneida

March 16, 1962 – February 3, 2026

Neva June Harness West, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at Big South Fork Medical Center, with her loving family by her side. She was 63.

LIFE

Born in the Bull Creek community on March 16, 1962, Neva was the daughter of Robbin and Betty Harness. She was a member of Buffalo Bridge Missionary Baptist Church. She was a proud grandmother. Her grandsons were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed making candy with her sisters, taking girls’ beach trips, shopping, growing flowers, canning and cooking, and she loved pestering her younger brother, Edmond, and treasured all the farm time they spent over the years, along with the pictures he sent during her final days.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Tony West.

Sister: Sheila Ellis.

Parents-in-law: Estel and Artie West.

Sisters-in-law: Hastellene Buttram and husband Kari, and Patsy West.

Brothers-in-law: Larry Ellis, Donald Lee West and wife Linda, Hank West, and James Henderson West and wife Edna.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Tommy West and wife Makayla, Anthony Newport and wife Heather, and Chris Bauswell and wife Betsy.

Grandsons: Creyton West, Connor West, Dalton Newport and wife Katlynn, Logan Newport, Rylan Griffin, and Gabriel Bauswell.

Great-granddaughter: Lynnleigh Newport.

Sisters: Shelby Newport and husband Archie, Anita Harness and husband Rev. Dudley Harness, and Edna Hicks and husband Eric.

Brother: Edmond Harness and wife Buffy.

Brothers-in-law: Darrel West and wife Marsha, and Reuben West.

Sisters-in-law: Estellene Terry and Darrnell West.

Nieces: Lenita Bowling, Tonya Carson, Jessi Harness, Latosha Detharidge, Erica Olinger, Tangi Ellis, Lesley Sleven, and Dara West.

Nephews: Eric Newport, Jamie Newport, Josh Harness, Shawn Harness, Chris Harness, Dalton Harness, Gary Ellis, Lee West, Brandon Terry, Wade Terry, and Kojack West.

Special friends: Sue Lay, Lisa Brummett, Tracey Orick, Susie Dueso, Shirley Jeffers, Donna Wright, Joann Miller, Tola Reed, Hope Grooms, Stacey Newport, and Sharon Silcox.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Dudley Harness and Johnny Grooms officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at John Freeman Sexton Cemetery in the Phillips Flats community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Neva West Funeral Fund, c/o Jones & Son Funeral Home, 20059 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

