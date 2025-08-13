You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Wanda Brown, 86

April 8, 1939 – August 7, 2025

Wanda Jean Moffette Brown departed this life at home on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, with her loved ones by her side. She was 86.

LIFE

Born April 8, 1939, Wanda was the daughter of Hugh Moffette and Edna Hatmaker Moffette. She enjoyed her morning coffee, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Seventh Day Christian Assembly. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very devout in her faith. She will hold a special place in the hearts of all, and will forever be missed.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: John Oliver Brown.

Sister: Hazel Waggoner.

SURVIVORS

Son: John Michael Brown and wife Janie.

Grandchild: Sarah Vanhook and husband Colby.

Great-grandchildren: Jazlyn, Jakoby, Ezekiel, Tegan and Cannon Vanhook.

Brother: Jim Moffette.

Sisters: Ella Hutchison, Francis Wood, and Jewell Roberts.

Brother-in-law: Dan Waggoner.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Swiger, Elder Wade Johnson and Elder David Truan officiating.

Burial: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Janice Chambers, 82

January 29, 1943 – August 7, 2025

Janice Faye Chambers departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. She was 82.

LIFE

Born Jan. 29, 1943 in Morristown, Tenn., Janice was the daughter of Jessie and Ellen Smith.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Donnell Morgan Chambers.

Daughter: Donna Sue Chambers.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Jeffrey Lynn Chambers and wife Pam, Paul David Chambers and wife Linda, Arthur Curtis Chambers and wife Becky, and James Leroy Chambers and wife Amy.

Grandkids: Tabitha, Lacey, Shane, Jeffery, Holly, David, Donnell, Derrick, Deven and Cassie Chelssie.

17 great-grandkids, and 3 great-great-grandkids.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Terry officiating.

Burial: To follow at Strunk Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

James Harness, 64

Winona

May 10, 1961 – August 9, 2025

James Albert Harness, of the Winona community, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 64.

LIFE

Born May 10, 1961, James was the son of Albert and Cardella Harness. He was a member of High Point United Baptist Church. He enjoyed being a mechanic. He loved to deer hunt and coon hunt and spend time with his grandkids.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Sisters, Joann Preeman and Karen Baird.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Tracy Hutson and husband Josh, Jama Hickman and husband Brian, and Macy Helton and husband Shane.

Grandkids: Malachi, Joslyn, Camren, Cheven, Jenna, Bodie, Harian, Ausion and Lyndi.

Sisters: Joyce Carson, Lois Byrd, and Angie Chitwood and husband Shannon.

Brothers: Rick Harness and Jerry Lee Harness.

Loving girlfriend: Stacy Bowling.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by Jessie Harness.

Committal Service: To follow at Bull Creek Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)