Agnes Dixon, 86

Greenfield, Indiana

February 12, 1939 – June 19, 2025

Beulah Agnes Lovett Dixon, of Greenfield, Ind., passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at Woodland Terrace of New Palestine. She was 86.

LIFE

Born in Winfield on Feb. 12, 1939, Agnes was the daughter of James Jessie and Millie Lay Lovett. She graduated from Oneida High School in 1957. She then studied at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn., trained as a nurse, and graduated in 1959. She stayed at Baptist Hospital and worked as a registered nurse for several years. After retiring from nursing, she moved to Florida, where she owned and operated her own antique shop until her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling around Europe. She had a passion for antiquing and she loved living in Florida.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Anna Terry.

Nieces: Dianne Ralston, and Jami Pearson and husband Ted.

Nephew: Mark Terry and wife Jennifer.

Great-nieces and -nephews: Heather, Nathan, Teddy, Sarah, Amelia, Elliot, Sophie and Levi.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 27, 2025 at 3 p.m. at Carson Memorial Park in Oneida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in Agnes’s name.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Elsie Phillips, 91

Oneida

February 18, 1934 – June 23, 2025

Elsie Phillips, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, June 23, 2025 at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 91.

LIFE

Born Feb. 18, 1934 in a coal camp in Hazard, Ky., Elsie was the daughter of Willard and Emily West Honeycutt. Her childhood was spent on Capuchin Mountain. As a young woman her family moved to Ditney Trail, until she met and married James H. Phillips of High Point, where she raised her children and loved helping raise her children’s children, then theirs as well. She worked hard for her family her entire life; when there was a need she was there. She retired from Tennier Industries after 35 years of service at the age of 84 to enjoy her grandchildren.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

Husband: James Phillips.

Siblings: Henry, Eva, Dave, Tommy and Josh.

Son: Dewayne Phillips and wife Wanda.

Parents-in-law: Arthur and Daisy.

Sister-in-law: Jewell Phillips.

Grandsons: Jared Draughn and Seth York.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Elaine Byrge and husband John.

Grandchildren: Wesley Byrge and wife Sonya, Eric Byrge and wife Denise, Tonja Draughn, Teresa York, and Howard York.

Great-grandchildren: Ashley Chambers and husband Adam, Katie Byrge and husband Justin, Damean Byrge, Tasha Draughn, Jessie Draughn, Jason Draughn, Mikey Draughn, Noah and Elijah Massey, McKayla Miller and husband Josh, and Paige York.

Great-great-grandchildren: Erin and Ryker.

Special niece: Cathy Day.

Special nephew: Eddy Honeycutt.

Special friend: Alvis Massey.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, June 28, 2025 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. J.R. Massengale officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Orick Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

James Reagan, 50

Oneida

August 12, 1974 – June 22, 2025

James Dale Reagan, of Oneida, departed this life on Sunday, June 22, 2025. He was 50.

LIFE

Born Aug. 12, 1974, James was the son of Dale Reagan, and Wayne and Winnie Selvidge.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his father: Infant son, James Daniel Reagan.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Gary Reagan and wife Amy.

Sisters: Michelle Tinnel and husband Jonah, Beth Threet and husband Caleb, and Stacey Slaven and husband Greg.

Daughter: Shyanne Reagan.

Son: Donnie Fuson.

Sisters-in-law: Victoria and Angie Huckelby.

Nieces and nephews: Wayne Reagan, Allison Reagan, Destiny Reagan, Dreama Reagan, Colton Reagan, Evan Moore, Mason Underwood, Ryder Reagan, Ariat Reagan, Mattie Franklin, Aaron Bell, Scott Chambers and Jericho Slaven.

Special friend: Kim McGee.

Good friends: Troy Laxton, Brett Norris, Valena and Brandon Cooper, and Randy Litton.

SERVICES

The family has chosen cremation. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Eugene Paul, 76

March 22, 1949 – June 22, 2025

Eugene “Mook” Paul departed this life on Sunday, June 22, 2025. He was 76.

LIFE

Born March 22, 1949, Mook was the son of Hoyle Paul and Ruby Buttram Green. He was a graduate of Huntsville High School, where he was a member of the basketball and football teams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He never missed a Scott High game and was an avid fan of the Highlanders. He was a member of the Oneida Church of God.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents:

Son: Darek Paul.

Brother: Eddie Paul.

Stepfather: Raymond Green.

Brothers-in-law: Maynard Cross, Leeroy Sexton and Frank Wallace.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Shonda Paul.

Son: Kevin Phillips.

Sisters: Nella Faye Cross, Patricia Wallace, Doris Kennedy and husband Everett, Patsy Evans and husband Bill, and Wanda Sexton.

Brothers: Ronnie Paul and wife Kathy, and Glen Buttram.

Special friend: Margaret Bond.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Oneida Church of God.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Daniel Buttram and Bro. Chuck Jeffers officiating. Music will be provided by Alan Carson and the Oneida Church of God choir.

Graveside Service: To follow at Peaceful Rose Gardens in the Paint Rock community with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Eugene Paul Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Cory Sherman, 55

Oneida

November 17, 1969 – June 19, 2025

Cory Wayne Sherman, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at his home. He was 55.

LIFE

Born Nov. 17, 1969, Cory was the son of Tony Sherman and Nora Morgan. He worked as a lathe operator at Copeland Corporation before retiring on disability. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, his fur babies, fishing, and hunting for mushrooms and ginseng.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his mother:

Grandparents: Eugene and Helen Sherman, and Arthur and Maudie Morgan.

Parents-in-law: Roger “Jack” Newport and wife Bertha.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his father:

Wife: Sheila Newport Sherman.

Granddaughter: Danielle Newport.

Children: Lindsey Macias and husband Tom, Zach Sherman and wife Stephanie, Tamira Newport and husband Kevin, Nick Cotterman and wife Cara, and Todd Kelly.

Stepmother: Deb Sherman.

18 grandchildren.

Siblings: Amy Sharp and husband Chad, Brandon Sherman and wife Ruby, Thomas Sherman and wife Samantha, and Ashley Ramirez and husband Carlos.

Brother-in-law: Roger Newport and wife Crystal.

Sisters-in-law: Renee Brisson and husband Gary, and Bertie Newport and husband Larry.

SERVICES

Cory’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Rylin Silcox, 36

May 13, 1989 – June 16, 2025

Rylin Scott Silcox departed this life on Monday, June 16, 2025. He was 36.

LIFE

Born May 13, 1989, Rylin was the son of Lisa Griffith. He was a member of 2nd Otter Creek Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Oneida High School and loved all things involving Mustangs. He enjoyed watching Tylyn play football games, Bentlee play baseball games and attending Laylionna’s pageants. Aboe all, he loved being with family. He will be truly missed but will remain in our hearts forever.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

Grandparents: John Thompson, and Barney and Doris Silcox.

Stepfather: Joey Griffith.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother:

Children: Tylyn and girlfriend Braylyn, Bentlee, and Laylionna “Laylie.”

Mother of his children and fiancé: Latawana West.

Sister: Elanndra Coyler and husband Tyler.

Special nieces: Gracie Griffith and Natalie Coyler.

Granny: Ann Thompson.

Special aunt: Lora Sexton and husband Tim.

Cousins: Ryan Sexton and wife Ashton, and Adrien Sexton and wife Destiny.

Special girls: Annalea Sexton and Paisley Sexton.

Special friends: Jordan Chambers, Blake Davis, Erik Parton, Sidney Sumners and Nick Arnold.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, June 20, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Doug Stanley and Bro. Randy Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Doug and Lana Stanley.

Graveside Service: To follow at Perkins Cemetery in Winfield.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Wetzel Strunk, 96

Kings Mills, Ohio

March 17, 1929 – June 18, 2025

Wetzel J. Strunk, of Kings Mills, Oh., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. He was 96.

LIFE

Born March 17, 1929, Wetzel was the son of Elijah and Dorothy Spradlin Strunk. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a dedicated teacher for 26 years.

SURVIVORS

Wetzel is survived by:

Wife of 70 years: Margaret Ryan Strunk.

Brother: Renn C. Strunk.

Children: Wendell Strunk, Ruth Strunk and Johnathen Strunk.

8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

An entombment service will be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Carson Memorial Park at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating and full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

