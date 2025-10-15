You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Danny McCann, 70

March 12, 1955 – October 11, 2025

Danny Charles McCann departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., surrounded by his loving family. He was 70.

LIFE

Born on March 12, 1955, Danny was the son of Arthur and Lona McCann. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and special friend to all who knew him. He was a very proud Christian man and was a member of the Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 48 years: Linda McCann.

Daughters: Tessa Buttram and husband Dave, Tasha McCann, Tracie McCann, and Danielle Foster.

Grandchildren: Abby Jeffers and husband Connor; Gracey, Dani and Bryson Frazier; Maci Harness; Abram Buttram; and Zoie and Jameson Cross.

Brother: Earl McCann and wife Linda.

Sister: Goldie Mills.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Byrge officiating.

Burial: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

