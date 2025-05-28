You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Betty Ayers, 85

Straight Fork

November 24, 1939 – May 24, 2025

Betty Grace Miller Lay Ayers departed this life on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at her home in the Straight Fork community, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

LIFE

Born Nov. 24, 1939, Betty was the daughter of Rev. Richard and Lana Miller. She lived a life of service — to her family, to her church, to her students, and to countless others in the community. She leaves behind a life full of memories, which Alzheimer’s disease cruelly robbed her of during her last years with us. She faced many trials in life, including the loss of two husbands, an infant son, and her memory. Throughout it all, she somehow managed to keep her faith, her smile, and her heart of service. She began serving Christ at a young age and was a long-time active member of Straight Fork Baptist Church. As she began to struggle with memory, her faith stayed strong. When her children would ask where she put her keys she’d quickly respond, “I may have lost my car keys but I’ll never lose the keys to the kingdom!” She is likely remembered most fondly for her time serving students both in the lunch room and the classroom at Fairview Elementary School, where she began working in 1985 when the school opened.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by:

First husband: Roy “Buck” Lay.

Second husband: W.C. “Bill” Ayers.

Infant son: Roy Vaughn.

Siblings: Joe and wife Jean, Vena and husband Fred, Maggie and husband Loren, Roger, Tom, Iris and husband Johnny, Jim, and Wanda and husband Bob).

Siblings-in-law: Segal and Star.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Janet Austin and husband Larry, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Adkins and husband Eddie, McKinley “Mack” Lay, and stepdaughter Brenda Bolton.

Grandchildren: Casey (Courtney), Brittany (Matt), Laura Beth (Aaron), MacHaela (Ashley) and Jimmy (Amy).

Sister: Lois.

Brother: Mike and wife Vicky.

Sisters-in-law: Pam, Alice and Devonda.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Aaron Lloyd officiating. Music will be provided by her grandchildren and Jakes Branch Baptist Church choir.

Burial: To follow at Lay Family Cemetery in Pioneer.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Martha Chambers, 75

February 28, 1950 – May 20, 2025

Martha Lou Chambers entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, after a long battle with chronic lung disease. She was 75.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on Feb. 28, 1950, Martha was the daughter of Sinclair and Lessie Bridges Chambers. She attended Oneida High School and worked for many years at Scott County Nursing Home and Tennier Industries. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved country music. She also loved animals, especially her dog, Candy. She attended First Baptist Church of Oneida when her health would allow. She accepted Christ as her savior at a young age at Pine Hill Baptist Church.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents, Marth was preceded in death by:

Brothers: Jim Chambers and Dean Chambers.

Nephews: Jonathan Chambers and wife Jody, Greg Chambers, and Ashley Thompson.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Lucille Thompson and husband Roger.

Brothers: Butch Chambers and wife Della, and Michael Norris and wife Peggy.

Sisters-in-law: Sue Delk and Edie Chambers.

Nephews: Adrian Thompson and wife Melody, Brett Chambers and wife Suzanne, and Travis Chambers and wife Krinki.

Niece: Heather Paul and husband Brian.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, May 23, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Brett Chambers officiating. Music will be provided by Justin Wright, and Brett and Suzanne Chambers.

Committal Service: To follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Frances Harness, 79

Annadale

May 17, 1946 – May 20, 2025

Frances Fae “Fran” Lawson Harness, of the Annadale community, passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 79.

LIFE

Born May 17, 1946, Frances was the daughter of Starling and Artie Mae Lloyd Lawson. She was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church for 21 years and later a member of Buffalo Baptist Church of Winona. She was very loved by her family. She made sure her kids and grandkids never went without. She was a great mom, and all of her grandkids agree that she was an “amazing Nanny.” She loved her daylily flowers. She loved the summer month that they bloomed and never stopped talking about them.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by:

Infant daughter: Angela Dawn.

Infant sisters: Artie Louise, Doris Ann and Loudina.

Infant brother: Charles David.

Brother: James Robert Lawson.

Sisters: Imogene Duncan Perkins, Shelma Ruth Byrd, Rosa Lee Burress and Anna “Joyce” Lowe.

Step-grandson: Michael Kevin Jeffers.

SURVIVORS

Husband and best friend of 61 years: Curtis Harness.

Son: Tony Harness and wife Mattie.

Daughters: Tina Jeffers and husband Michael, and Tracy Lowe and husband Marty.

Sisters: Marilyn Anderson and Lilly Mae.

Brother: William Lawson and wife Lisa.

Grandchildren: Paige Harness and fiancé Zack, Jordan Harness and wife Ashley, Justin Strunk, Logan Jeffers and wife Taylor, Brianna Stephens and husband Kolton, Pavin Harness and fiancé Kayla, and Brayden Lowe.

Step-grandchildren: Cody Harness and wife Jazzman, Coye Harness and wife Angelica, and Jennifer Hatfield and husband Chad.

Great-grandchildren: Weston, Brantley, Baylie, Hannah, Harper, Brennan and Emryn.

Step-great-graendchildren: Justice, Mikah, Deacon, Joy, Axton, Arneah, Eli and Ayla.

Step-great-great-grandchildren: Jasper and Bella.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Larry Sexton and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Jamie and Toni Byrd.

Committal Service: To follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Wayne Kirby, 68

September 9, 1956 – May 25, 2025

Ralph Wayne Kirby departed this life on Sunday, May 25, 2025. He was 68.

LIFE

Born Sept. 9, 1956, Wayne was the son of Harlo and Elsie Kirby. He was a hard worker and worked at TDOT for 38 years as a supervisor. He was a good man and father who raised two families and treated them all the same. He was a gentle, caring and humble individual who loved his family and the Lord. He was a loving husband, father, brother, papaw and friend to all who knew him.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by:

Wife: Shirley Kirby.

Siblings: Marie Lowe, Katherine Silcox, Joyce Young, Jane Griffith, Brenda Crowley, Freda Lane, Leonard Kirby, David Kirby, Cordell Kirby, Randall Kirby and Leslie Kirby.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Sharon Kirby.

Daughters: Claudia Kirby and Ashley Kaye.

Son: Justin Jones.

Grandchildren: Landon, Bryson, Cheyenne and Logan Brown, and Jasmine, Hayden and McKenzie Jones.

Dog: Jadea.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, May 30, 2025 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan, Bro. Jamie Byrd and Bro. Bobby Massengale officiating. Music will be provided by Sarah Byrd, and Jamie and Toni Byrd.

Graveside Service: Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 11 a.m. at McCartt Cemetery in Elgin.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Wayne Kirby Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

George Phillips, 87

August 30, 1937 – May 20, 2025

George Henderson Phillips departed this life on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. He was 87.

LIFE

Born Aug. 30, 1937, George was the son of Bart Lindsey Phillips and R. Gussie Robbins Phillips Lowe. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening, playing guitar, and was a skilled wood worker. He was a loving father, Poppa G and Grandpa George. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him but his memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his son, George Gary Phillips, and several brothers and sisters.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Lynn Phillips.

Son: Jeffery Phillips and wife Deanne.

Grandchildren: Crystal Farnsworth, Stephen Jackson, Sara Jackson, Amanda Cornett and husband James, Mary Lovell, Angela Lovell, Vanessa Sutherland and husband David, Lydea Nicholas and husband Brian, Nolan Phillips and wife Tasha, and Derek Phillips.

Great-grandchildren: Samantha Cornett, Steven Cornett, Lillian Cornett, Ethan Sutherland, Hannah Sutherland, Liam Nicholas, Owen Nichols, Brynson Phillips, Aubreeana Phillips and Decklin Phillips.

Brother: Luther “L.B.” Phillips and wife Alice.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, May 23, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by grandkids.

Burial: To follow at Antioch Cemetery in Norma.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Sam Storey, 80

Robbins

July 6, 1944 – May 21, 2025

Samuel Boyd Storey, of Robbins, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at his home. He was 80.

LIFE

Born July 6, 1944, Sam was the son of Ples B. and Arizona Ellis Storey. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran. He served in the 75th Ranger Regiment Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol. He was also a Mason and a member of the Eastern Star. He was known for his love of horses and agriculture and was a familiar face to everyone. He never passed an opportunity to share his testimony and faith for the Lord. He was a member of Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by:

Sisters: Glois Storey, Delma Jones and husband Charles, and Martha Phillips and husband Fred.

Brothers: Joe C. Storey, Archie Storey, Floyd Storey and wife Emma, and Ples Storey and wife Wanda.

Brother-in-law: Coy Kidd.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 30 years: Donna Sims-Storey.

Daughters: Samantha Beals and husband Eric, Sabrina Terry and husband Shon, and Rachel Storey and fiancé Andres Perez.

Grandchildren: Savannah Shultz and husband K.C., Sydney Terry and fiancé Andrew Lawson, Samuel Terry, Erica Beals, Ava Rose, Camila Perez and Sofia Perez.

Great-grandchildren: Nellie Shultz, and a soon-to-be great-grandson.

Sister: Pearl Kidd.

Sister-in-law: Rita Storey.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, May 26, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Masonic service: To follow at 8 p.m.

Funeral: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Black Creek Crossroads Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Byrge and Bro. Eli Crowley officiating. Music will be provided by the Black Creek Crossroads Baptist Church choir and Pam Bowling.

Committal Service: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

