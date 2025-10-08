You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Dick DeBord, 74

May 31, 1951 – October 1, 2025

Richard “Dick” DeBord departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. He was 74.

LIFE

Born Oct. 1, 2025, Dick was the son of Robert Lee DeBord and Hazel Wright DeBord. He was a member of New River Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and proudly worked with American Legion Post #136. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 33 years. He loved to hunt and fish, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brother: Tony DeBord.

Mother to his children: Susan DeBord.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 40 years: Bobbi DeBord.

Children: Deana DeBord, Kristina DeBord, and Anthony Duncan and wife Joni.

Grandchildren: Zachary Barrett and girlfriend Jackie, Chandler Warmanen and wife Cici, Austin Lopez, Dylan Duncan, Olivia Duncan, and Gracie Duncan.

Great-grandchildren: Ridge Warmanen and River Warmanen.

Brother: Steve DeBord.

Sister: Barbara Litwicki and husband Jerry.

Special friend: Steven West.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Walker and Bro. Donnie Griffith officiating.

Burial: To follow at Terry Cemetery in the Grassy Knob community with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

B.J. Perry, 81

August 18, 1944 – October 6, 2025

B.J. Perry departed this life on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. He was 81.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m.

Burial: To follow at Cooper Memorial Gardens.

This obituary is incomplete.

Roger Phillips, 78

January 15, 1947 – October 6, 2025

Roger Phillips departed this life on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. He was 78.

LIFE

Born Jan. 15, 1947, Roger was the son of Oscar and Winnie Elizabeth Phillips. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Wilma Phillips.

Brother: Robert Phillips and wife Kathleen.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Gary Phillips, Larry Phillips and girlfriend Patty Wright, Terry Phillips and wife Traci, and Mikey Phillips and wife Michelle.

Daughters: Betty Phillips, Fayetta Phillips and boyfriend Bob Dunville, and Pam Hill.

Grandchildren: Trish Phillips and wife Kaylee, Olivia Phillips, Hannah Phillips, Amanda Gregg, Chelsey Gregg, Jordan Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Tristen Jones, Larry Phillips Jr. and Tommy Phillips.

Great-grandchildren: Laker Sexton, Aisley Sexton, Wayne Seybert and Elaine Seybert.

Brothers: Ed Phillips and wife Jean, and Delbert Phillips.

Nephew: Christopher Phillips and wife Emily.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Lowe officiating.

Burial: To follow at Phillips Cemetery in the Cherry Fork community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)