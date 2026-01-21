You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Michael Lee Babb, 57

Oneida

April 4, 1968 – January 13, 2026

Michael Lee Babb, of Oneida, took his heavenly flight on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. He was 57.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on April 4, 1968, Michael was the son of Leland and Ethel Babb. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Baptist Church. He was a man who always had a smile and an encouraging word for everyone he came in contact with. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed nothing more than being out in God’s country. He loved the calm and beauty of being outside and said that was when he had the best talks with the Lord. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and loved music.

PRECEDED

Grandparents: Bill and Essie Babb, and Glenn and Emma Sexton.

Aunts: Ruth Strunk and Paula Boshears.

Uncle: Columbus Sexton.

Special cousin: Gregg Babb.

SURVIVORS

Parents: Leland and Ethel Babb.

Daughter: Shae Summers and husband Nick.

Sister: Stacey Young and husband Billy.

Brother: Daniel Babb.

Uncles: James Sexton, David Sexton and wife Swannee, Kenny Babb and wife Charity, and Bill Babb Jr. and wife Gerty.

Aunts: Mattie Watters and Kathy Sexton.

Nieces and nephews: Morgan Strunk and husband Raiden, ZoieAnne Young and boyfriend Parker, Nathan Young, James Keltner, Brandi Carson, and Alayna Babb.

Special friends: Quinton Lowe, Greg and Porter Mayberry, and Melvin and Linda Stephens.

Special loved ones: Melissa Babb, Linda Babb, and Carla Newport.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at Babb Family Cemetery in Winfield with Bro. Melvin Stephens officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Melicia Bowling, 44

November 16, 1981 – January 16, 2026

Melicia Lynn Claxton Bowling departed this life on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. She was 44.

LIFE

Born Nov. 16, 1981, Melicia enjoyed helping people and had a servant’s heart. She attended High Point United Baptist Church. She had such a generous spirit and loved Jesus above all. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter Emma, who brought her great joy. She will be dearly missed but always remembered as a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

PRECEDED

Husband: Christopher David Bowling.

Sister-in-law: Joan Phillips.

Grandparents: Delmar Claxton, and Theron and Louis Phillips.

SURVIVORS

Children: Kyle Bowling and wife Megan, and Riley Bowling (Jack).

Parents: Kenny and Lois Phillips.

Brother: Scotty Phillips.

Sister: Brandie Wisner and husband Chris.

Granddaughter: Emma Bowling.

Grandmother: Wilma Claxton.

Nephews: Wyatt Wunderlin and wife Kayla, Wesley Wunderlin and wife Haley, and Christian Wisner.

Nieces: Jonnie Wisner, Jayden Wisner, and Josie McClure and husband Zander.

Great-nephew: Xavier Wunderlin.

Special cousins: Lucas Claxton, Briella Lawson, and Lukas Smith.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Sexton and Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating.

Burial: To follow at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Melicia Bowling Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Kathy Jo Griffith, 63

May 12, 1962 – January 14, 2026

Katherine “Kathy Jo” Jeffers Griffith departed this life peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. She was 63.

LIFE

Born May 12, 1962, Kathy Jo was the daughter of Ronnie Jeffers and the late Donna Jeffers. She found joy in the things she loved most – her family, traveling, and music. She especially loved the band BTS, whose music brought her happiness and comfort. She enjoyed exploring new places and making memories along the way, but nothing meant more to her than time spent with her family. Whether cheering on her children and grandchildren or simply being together, Kathy Jo’s love and devotion to her family were at the heart of her life.

PRECEDED

In addition to her mother: Grandparents: Lawton Jeffers, Evelyn Jeffers, and Helen Lotz.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her father:

Husband: Ronnie Griffith.

Children: Aleisha Byrd and husband David Byrd, and Carlie Jo Griffith and Ethan Harbin.

Grandchildren: Mia Liming, Ty Duncan, Colton Byrd, Mikhia Duncan, and Kayleigh Byrd.

Siblings: Kimberly Pike and Nancy Chirico.

Stepmother: Trudy Jeffers.

Nephews: Dalton Pike and Dallas Pike.

Special friend: Colleen Hoffman.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. David Brewster officiating.Kathy Jo’s wish was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Allie Faye Jeffers, infant

January 15, 2026

Allie Faye Jeffers, infant daughter of Estrella Harness and Will Jeffers, took her first breath in heaven on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

LIFE

Born Jan. 15, 2026, Allie was met at heaven’s gate by her great-grandparents: Arvil Harness, Ginnie and Phillip Adkins, Leah June Jeffers, and Ray Claiborne, and many other family members.

SURVIVORS

Parents: Estrella Harness and Will Jeffers.

Grandparents: Robbie and Christy Harness, and Curtis and Natalie Jeffers.

Great-grandparents: Gary and Wanda Lawson, and Don Jeffers.

Uncles: Hayden Harness, Jarrett Harness, and Tyler Jeffers.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Ashley Ellis and Bro. Devin Rose officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Bull Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Doug Lloyd, 61

New River

April 24, 1964 – January 18, 2026

Doug Lloyd, of the New River community, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. He was 61.

LIFE

Born April 24, 1964 to the late Carlie and Vivian Zachary Lloyd, Doug was known for his lovable, one-of-a-kind personality and was considered a friend to everyone. Whether he was coaching youth sports or educating students at the Scott High School Alternative Center, Doug was a beloved mentor to countless children throughout the community. His most cherished roles were that of a loving father and the world’s greatest Poppy. Most importantly, he was a born-again, Bible-believing Christian who boldly professed his faith and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with his whole heart.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Grandparents: Rev. Jerry and Betty Griffith Zachary, and Wiley and Ernie Lawson Lloyd.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Aaron Lloyd and wife Laura, and Cody Lloyd and wife Autumn.

Grandsons: Gabe Barnes, Grayson Barnes, Luke Lloyd, and Dexter Lloyd.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Joey Zachary and Bro. Aaron Lloyd officiating.

Committal Service: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Reed Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Sandra Thompson, 80

September 14, 1945 - January 20, 2026

Sandra Gay Boring Thompson departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 80.

LIFE

Born Sept. 14, 1945 to Arse Mayford and Eula Edith Manis Boring, Sandra was a beloved Christian mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life was marked by honor, selfless service, and a steadfast devotion to Christ that touched all who knew her. To her family, she was a constant source of strength, wisdom, love, and prayer. She was deeply cherished by her children, grandchildren, extended family, and church family, all of whom were blessed by her gentle spirit and faithful heart. She was proudly known as “Grammi” to her three grandchildren. She was “GG” to six precious little boys who brought her immense joy. They will miss her warm hugs, loving smile, playing with her and her collection of vintage toys, and her steady presence that made them feel deeply loved. A devoted member of White Rock Baptist Church, she found great joy in serving her church family. She especially loved decorating the church, pouring her creativity and care into events such as Vacation Bible School, Christmas, and other special occasions. Through these acts of service, she reflected her love for the Lord and her desire to make others feel welcomed and valued. She was known throughout her church and community as a woman of kindness, humility, and quiet strength. Her life stood as a good Christian example—one of faith in action, compassion for others, and unwavering trust in God’s promises. She loved being outdoors, nurturing her garden, jet skiing at the lake, embellishing her creative talents, and traveling with the many adventures of her children and grandchildren. Though she will be dearly missed by her family, church family, and community, they rejoice in the assurance that she is now at peace.

PRECEDED

Parents: Arse Mayford and Eula Edith Manis Boring.

Parents-in-law: Jerry Washington and Mabel Helen Yancey Thompson.

Grandson: Jadon Lewis Jeffers.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Tommy Thompson.

Children: Todd Thompson and Eric, Sammie Thompson, and Jodi Jeffers and husband Tony.

Additional children: Jeremiah Thompson and wife Brittany, Leigh Laughlin and husband Trevor, Wesley Murphy, and Alwitt Poitier.

Grandchildren: Lexi Henry and husband Randy Joe, Drew Jeffers and wife Mahaley, and Scott Jeffers.

Great-Grandchildren: Henry, Levi, Toby, Avery, Lane and Rody.

Sister: Phyllis McAdams and husband Van.

Brothers: Sonny Boring and wife Linda, and Gary Boring and wife Carol.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jim West and Bro. Jeff Davis officiating.

Burial: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

