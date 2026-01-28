You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Tammy Wright, 66

May 6, 1959 - January 27, 2026

Tammy Wright departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. She was 66.

LIFE

Born May 6, 1959, Tammy was the daughter of Rev. C.J. “Josh” and Doris Laxton Thompson. She enjoyed taking care of others, spending time with her family, and watching ballgames. She was an avid Vol fan. At a younger age, she loved riding motorcycles and horses. She was a devoted member of Pine Grove Baptist Church for 48 years, where she was director of the youth choir. She loved playing piano and singing in church, and was a faithful servant for the Lord. She adored giving hugs and being mother and Mamaw to the community. She will be deeply missed but always remembered as a loving wife, Mamaw, sister, and special friend to everyone who knew her.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Brother: Steve Thompson

Brothers-in-law: Robert “Bob” Wright and wife Yvonne, and Jerry Wright and wife Regina.

Sister-in-law: Clara Wright Martin and husband Ed.

Nephew: Ashley Thompson.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 48 years: John Wright.

Son: Justin Wright and Madison.

Daughter: Jodie Green and husband T.J.

Grandchildren: Raven Thorne and husband Nathan, Jaxton Green, Jocelyn Wright, Briley West, Eli West, Jordyn Williams and Brextyn Williams.

Great-grandsons: Ransom and John Walker Thorne.

Siblings: Jack Lay and wife Sharon, Cookie Allen, and Roger Thompson and wife Lucille.

Sister-in-law: Debbie Thompson.

Brothers-in-law: Donnie Wright and wife Betty, Richard Wright and wife Debra, and Rodney Wright.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Winfield.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Dilbert Terry and Bro. Payton Slaven officiating.

Graveside Service: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at 10 a.m. at Wright Family Cemetery in Winfield.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Tammy Wright Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

