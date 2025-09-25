You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Anna Anderson, 78

Winfield

March 27, 1947 – September 18, 2025

Anna L. Anderson, of Winfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. She was 78.

LIFE

Born March 27, 1947, Anna was the daughter of Charles and Nora King.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Infant son: Warren Travis Anderson.

Parents-in-law: Arthur and Kathryn Anderson.

Sisters: Rose Anderson and husband Bill, Ethel Baird and husband Leamon, Kathleen Grant, and Evelyne Stephens and husband Curtis.

Brothers: Donald King and wife Deloris, Leo King, and Edward Meadows.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 59 years: Willis Anderson.

Daughters: Anna Rose Stephens and fiancé Keith Keltner, and Claudette Musgrove and husband Ronnie.

Sons: Buck Anderson and wife Tanya, and Ronald Grant and wife Thelma.

Grandchildren: Josh Ellis and wife Lindsey, Jacob Ellis, Brandy Eads and husband Joe, Paula Olsen and husband Patrick, Calvin Grant, Samantha Grant, Karissa Anderson, Hunter Anderson, Katelyn Anderson, Kaylee Anderson, Jessica Stephens, and Montana Musgrove.

Great-grandchildren: Memphis Ellis, Lucas Ellis, Ava Ellis, Mayson Stephens, Kaydan Olsen, Micah Stephens and Raylynee Eads.

Brothers: Francis King, George Linville King, and Cecil King and wife Toni.

Sister: Bonnie Meadows.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. James Bowman, Bro. Stanley Taylor and Bro. Clay Kidd officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Ryan Cemetery in the Gum Fork community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Betty Gandy, 64

December 24, 1961 – September 18, 2025

Betty Ann Richards Gandy passed away on Sept. 18, 2025. She was 64.

LIFE

Born Dec. 24, 1961 in Fernandina Beach, Fla., Betty was the daughter of John Cauthen, Gertrude Richards and Nellie Smith. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She lived for her family and was very passionate about her kids, especially her grandbabies. She was a mother of two boys, a grandmother of seven, and a great-grandmother of one. She valued her time with her family. She loved the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles. She battled Multiple Sclerosis for more than 40 years and fought the disease every day. She loved cookouts, game days, and living life amongst her children and grandchildren. She believed deeply in the Lord as her savior.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Robert Gandy.

Brother: Johnny Cauthen.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Matt Crosby and wife Crystal, and C.J. Crosby.

Father of her sons: Simon Crosby.

Grandchildren: Caylin, Matthew, Sheldon, Jacob, Trinity, C.J. and Kash.

Great-granddaughter: Alorah.

Sisters: Sandy Lane and Candice Durrance.

SERVICES

Betty’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Eddie Jeffers, 56

Helenwood

February 2, 1969 – September 21, 2025

Larry Edward “Eddie” Jeffers, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 56.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on Feb. 2, 1969, Eddie was the son of Lary D. and Priscilla Jeffers. He was a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: grandparents, Isham and Flara Bell Jeffers, and Lindford and Ellen Lay.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Christine Jeffers.

Uncles: John Lay and wife Reta, Jerry Lay, and Jack Lay and wife Betty Ann.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jason Burress officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Sexton Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Larry Edward Jeffers Funeral Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Hal Leftwich, 69

Oneida

October 21, 1955 – September 16, 2025

Hal W. Leftwich, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 69.

LIFE

Born in Richmond, Va. On Oct. 21, 1955, Hal was the son of Louis and Arvella Leftwich. He had more than 40 years’ experience in healthcare leadership, having served the past seven years as the CEO of Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He worked in hospitals large and small but had a great love for rural hospitals. He also served as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Paula Leftwich.

Brothers: Bob Leftwich and wife Ginger, and Rick Leftwich and wife Lesley.

Nieces: Charlotte Leftwich, Ginna Leftwich, Rosey McDonald and husband Jack, Laura Leftwich, and Jody Roberts.

Great-niece and -nephew: Hazel and Dax Roberts.

SERVICES

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)