You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Ancil Chambers Jr., 84

Oneida

November 16, 1941 – December 2, 2025

Ancil Chambers Jr., of Oneida, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

LIFE

Born Nov. 16, 1941, ANcil was the son of Ancil and Nell Simpson Chambers. He was a member of Macedonia Christian Center.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Patricia Acres Chambers.

Brothers: Paul Chambers and Granville Chambers.

Sisters: Zona Faye Byrd, Sharon Ellis, Emma Gene Swint and Beverly Letner.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Donald Earl Chambers and wife Diane.

Brother-in-law: Russell Ellis.

Sons: Jeff Acres, Kenneth Acres and wife Tressa, and Kevin Chambers and wife Tammy.

Daughters: Teresa Cooper, Rhonda Jeffers and husband Ricky, and Karen Chambers.

Honorary Children: Rebecca Chitwood and Billy Hammock.

Special Grandson: Jacob Chambers.

Grandchildren: Josh Jeffers, Tiffany Kimbrell and husband Josh, Amanda Massengale and husband Timothy, Isabella, Heaven and Maria Jeffers, Kenneth III, Elisha, Justin and Hannah Acres, Jacob Chambers, Cindel Anderson (Brandon Anderson), Travis Owens and wife Edrie, Alyssa and Raelyn Acres, Megan Boyatt, and Jordan Chambers and wife Brittney.

Great-grandchildren: Nevaeh, Patience and Peyton Jeffers, Moriah and Austin Kimbrell, Braicen Anderson, Brynleigh Anderson, Kalani Owens, Brogan Russ, Remi Blake Russ, Mariah Chambers, Brantlee Chambers and Whiten Owens.

Special niece: Anita Craig.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Graveside Service: To follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Adam Chambers officiating.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Loretta Miller, 71

Oneida

August 24, 1954 – November 30, 2025

Wanda Loretta Jeffers Miller, of Oneida, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 71.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on Aug. 24, 1954, Loretta was the daughter of Odis and Walteen Jeffers. She spent much of her childhood in Indianapolis, Ind. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She lived a life defined by faith, kindness, and an unwavering love for the people around her. She shared a special bond with her Granny Bea, who taught her the importance of family, faith and serving the Lord — values that shaped every part of her life. She shared 48 beautiful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Bill. Together, they built a home filled with faith, laughter and love. She was the cherished mother of Christy, and William Odis “Billy” Miller and wife Lori. One of her greatest joys in life was being “Memaw” to her five treasured grandchildren, Kaylee and Madison Gibson, and Wyatt, Rook and Salem Miller, and to her great-granddaughter, Kacey Tomlinson. Her love for them was immeasurable and unconditional.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Grandparents: Walter and Beatrice Gunther, and Arvil and Lassie Jeffers.

Niece: Heather Marie Jeffers.

Sister-in-law: Sue Jeffers.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren: Brothers, Charles Odis Jeffers and Dwight Wayne Jeffers.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at New Haven Baptist Church.

Funeral: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at 11 a.m. at New Haven Baptist Church with Bro. Phillip Kidd and Bro. Greg Jeffers officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Miller Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Mary Sexton, 96

Paint Rock

April 9, 1929 – November 26, 2025

Mary Lee Sexton, of the Paint Rock community, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, at her home with her family by her side. She was 96.

LIFE

Born April 9, 1929 in Scott County, Mary was the daughter of Schofield and Opha Sexton and a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Sisters: Infant Beatrice Sexton, Ella Mae McQueen and Ivanee Sexton.

Brothers: Willie Sexton, Milford Sexton and Fred Sexton.

Nephews: Rodney McQueen and Freddie Wayne Sexton.

Great-niece: Amber Sexton.

Brother-in-law: Robert McQueen.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Claude Sexton.

Nieces and nephews: Jill Davidson and husband Eric, Chanel Elam and husband Tony, Jack McQueen, Gary Sexton and wife Robin, and Shaun Sexton and wife Audrey.

Sisters-in-law: Janice Sexton and Betty Sexton.

Great-great-nephews: Kolt Potter and Gus Terry.

Caregiver: Amanda Cross.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Shane Phillips and Bro. Gary Sexton officiating.

Burial: To follow at John Freeman Sexton Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)