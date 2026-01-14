You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Linda Boshears, 73

June 27, 1952 – January 11, 2026

Linda Boshears was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. She was 73.

LIFE

Born June 27, 1952, Linda spent her life loving fiercely, giving generously, and placing her family at the center of everything she did. She was the kind of woman who made people feel safe, heard, and loved. Her home and her heart were always open. She found her greatest joy in caring for her family and took deep pride in being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her faith was a steady foundation throughout her life, and she was a faithful member of Norma Baptist Church, where she drew strength and comfort.

PRECEDED

Daughter: Misty Strunk.

Parents: Bernard and Lily Ruth Botts.

Siblings: Michael Botts, Steve Botts, Jerry Botts, Gary Botts, and Bernadene Lawson.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Curtis Boshears.

Children: Tonia Mehlhorn and husband Mike, and Chad West and wife Rhonda.

Bonus daughters: Casey Stephens, Cyndi Sharpe and husband Dave, and Brittany Young and husband Corry.

Siblings: Loretta Pippin and husband Rick, Wayne Botts and wife Mildred, and Paul Botts and wife Tina.

Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Junior Boshears and wife Jennifer, Paul Boshears and wife Valerie, Bonnie Murley and husband Johnny, Geneva Hatfield, Janetta Davis and husband Ted, Loretta Hatfield, Gary Boshears and wife Carol, Junior Smith, and Benton Lawson.

Grandchildren: Lindsay Jobe and husband Joseph, Westley Mehlhorn, Christin Douglas, Chelsey Whited and husband Robbie, Madison West, Raylin West, Lily Burke and husband Jonah, Jacob Lay and wife Jasmine, Jordan Lay, Maddie Lay, Lyndsey Pennington and husband Aaron, Kolton Stephens and wife Brianna, Wyatt Stephens, Macy-Lea Phillips, Billy Phillips, Anna Young, Riley Young, and Dylan Young.

Great-grandchildren: Lainey Jobe, Deacon Jobe, Emma Brown, Railey Pennington, Tyson Pennington, Titus Pennington, Emily Douglas, Mason Douglas, Ella Douglas, Bretley Stephens, Brooklyn Stephens, Raelyn Stephens, Harper Stephens, Brennan Stephens, and Emryn Stephens.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Norma Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. James Pennington officiating.

Burial: To follow at Strunk Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Tony Boutwell, 50

Sunbright

September 14, 1975 – January 7, 2026

Anthony “Tony” Boutwell, of Sunbright, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 50.

LIFE

Born Sept. 14, 1975, in Oneida, Anthony served his community as a paramedic and educator, both of which he felt honored to do.

PRECEDED

Father: David Boutwell.

Grandmother: Wilda Mae Watson Hill.

Grandfather: Ben Hill.

Great-grandmother: Maude Davis.

Brothers: Benji Boutwell and Christopher Boutwell Bowling.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Heather Boutwell.

Children: Emmiley Sallee and husband Brad, Mathew Campbell and wife Kaitlyn, Landon Boutwell, Kaden Boutwell, and Ryleigh Boutwell.

Parents: Louise Hill Boutwell Bowling and husband Danny.

Grandchild: Elise Campbell.

Brothers-in-law: Keith Campbell and wife Regina, and Lee Campbell.

Stepsiblings: Daniel Shannon Bowling, Brandon Bowling, and Tasha Bowling.

Friends: Gerald Jarmush, Koralie Emerson and husband Richard, Charles Golden Sr. and Mashailla Golden, and Lelend Nitzschke.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Davey Boyatt Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Bill Dunlap, 76

October 3, 1949 – January 8, 2026

Bill R. Dunlap passed away on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. He was 76.

LIFE

Born Oct. 3, 1949, Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and community servant whose life was defined by dedication, hard work, and love for family and friends. He dedicated time and service for 53-plus years to Scott County and the surrounding area as the owner/pharmacist of Plateau Drugs. Bill truly loved his profession and found great purpose in going to work each day and serving his community with care, integrity, and compassion. For decades, he was a trusted and familiar presence to those he served. Above all else, Bill cherished his family. In his free time, Bill enjoyed playing golf, a pastime that brought him relaxation and camaraderie. He also had a lifelong passion for anything Tennessee, proudly supporting the Volunteers as a longtime season ticket holder. His loyalty, enthusiasm, and pride for his team were well known to those who shared game days with him. Bill will be remembered for his strong work ethic, quiet generosity, and unwavering commitment to his family and community. Those who knew him will always remember his steady presence and the familiar smell of his pipe, a lasting reminder of the man he was. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched, both personally and professionally. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

PRECEDED

Mother: Louise Dunlap Reed.

Father: Billy James “Jim” Dunlap.

Stepfather: Boyd “Buzz” Reed.

Brother: David Reed.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Susan Dunlap.

Sons: Brent Dunlap and wife Christy, and Blake Dunlap and wife Sarah.

Mother of his children: Wanda Dunlap.

Stepchildren: Zackwell Huff, and Edrie Owens and husband Travis.

Grandchildren: Madison Roberts and husband Evan, Macy Keeton and husband Danner, Myia Dunlap, Mylee Dunlap, Hayden Dunlap, Kamden Dunlap, Manning Dunlap, Greysen Dunlap, Kalani Owens, Witten Owens, and Nora Huff.

Great-grandson: Ezra Roberts.

Sister-in-law: Pamela Stephens Reed.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 4 p.m. with Bro. Sean Lee officiating. Bill’s wish was to be cremated.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Stanley Joe Griffith Sr., 82

April 29, 1943 – January 7, 2026

Stanley Joe Griffith Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. He was 82.

LIFE

Born on April 29, 1943, Stanley was the son of the late Everett and Mary (Taylor) Griffith of the Brimstone community. Stanley was a simple, honest, straightforward, hardworking man and veteran. He loved to dig ginseng, dig under cliffs for arrowheads, and gardening. Stanley got right with his Lord before passing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Helen Griffith.

Mother-in-law and father-in-law: Sylvester and Bertha (Reagan) Griffith.

Brothers: Clayton Griffith and Leamon Griffith.

Sister and brother-in-law: Loretta and Hurstle Hill.

Brother-in-law: Steve Marciniak.

Sisters-in-law: Sue Griffith and Betty Griffith.

Stepson-in-law: Larry Garrett.

SURVIVORS

Son: Stanley Joe Griffith Jr.

Stepsons: Kenneth Griffith and Michael Griffith.

Stepdaughters: Janice Bowling and husband Benny, Kathy Chambers and husband Wade, Diana Garrett, and Brenda Spradlin and husband Gary.

Sister: Bernetta Marciniak.

Brothers: Charlie Griffith, James Griffith, and Mark Griffith and wife Pam.

Grandchildren: Jeremy, Dakota, Desirae, Jonathan, Chauncey, Jennifer, Brian, Brandon, Kristi, Sasha, and Brittany.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Davis and Bro. Mike Smithers officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery at Brimstone with full military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 136.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Dillard Massengale, 78

October 18, 1947 – January 7, 2026

Dillard “Hacksaw” Massengale departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. He was 78.

LIFE

Born Oct. 18, 1947, in the Smokey Junction Community, Dillard was the son of Elmer Massengale and Clemmie Lowe. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was combat-wounded. He received several medals with high honors, including the Purple Heart.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brother: Donald Massengale.

Sisters: Dorothy Kimble, Wanda Newport, and Maudie Morris.

Daughter: Genell Boshears.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Ronald “Moose” Massengale.

Sisters: Vauda Faye Estep, Flonnie Daugherty, Linda Day, Beatrice Lowe, and Lorene Day.

Special friend: Gertrude Hembree.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Watson officiating.

Burial: To follow at Smokey Creek Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Hertis Phillips, 86

Oneida

July 29, 1939 – January 11, 2026

Jerome “Hertis” Phillips, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at his home. He was 86.

LIFE

Born July 29, 1939, Hertis was the son of the late Leamon and Millie Keeton Phillips of Oneida. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an ordained minister. He pastored New River Missionary Baptist Church, Tunnel Hill Baptist Church, and New Haven Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Big John’s after 28 years as a supervisor, served as a county commissioner for 13 years, and was a driver for ETHRA for many years.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brothers: J.C. Phillips, Ronnie Phillips, Bill Phillips, and Mike Phillips.

Sisters: Alene Phillips McDonald, Joan Phillips, Lois Phillips Brown, and Veneda Phillips Grimes.

Special son-in-law: Scott Terry.

Tim and Teresa’s mother: Charlene.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 46 years: Terri Newport Phillips.

Children: Teresa Phillips Terry, Tim Phillips and wife Penny, Kaitlyn Phillips King and husband Caleb, and Sarah Phillips Gray and husband Colton.

Grandchildren: Seth Phillips, Kelli Miller, Andrew Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Remi Gray, Ruger Gray, and Asher King.

Great-grandchildren: Oaklyn Phillips, Brynlee Miller, and Gracyn Miller.

Special caregiver: Elizabeth Phillips.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Kermit Phillips and Bro. Russell Ellis officiating.

Burial: To follow at Reed Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 136.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Roy Reagan, 80

May 23, 1945 – January 12, 2026

Lee Roy Reagan departed this life peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. He was 80.

LIFE

Born May 23, 1945, Roy was the son of Myrtle Reagan. He joined the United States Army at age 17 and served for more than three years before being honorably discharged. He was a craftsman and collector and enjoyed sharing these interests with his children, grandchildren, and close friends.

PRECEDED

In addition to his mother:

Wife: Gertie Foster Reagan.

Daughter: Cynthia Reagan.

Brothers: Ray Reagan, Elvin Reagan, and Robert Reagan.

Brother-in-law: Junior Laxton.

SURVIVORS

Children: Lisha Neal and husband Todd, Tessa Reagan, and Dustin Reagan and wife Sonni.

Stepsons: Joe Byrd and wife Kim, and Wade Byrd and wife Joni.

Caregiver and mother of his children: Glennis Barnes Reagan.

Grandchildren: Amber Cox, Jeremy Byrd, Austin Martin and wife Chelsea, Syler Sexton, Emma Reagan, Caleb Reagan, Sophia Reagan, Jackson Byrd, Jacob Byrd, and Chevy Byrd.

Great-grandchildren: Oakley Cox, Maci Cox, Rylan Martin, and Davis Martin.

Sister: Mildred Laxton.

Sister-in-law: Shirley Reagan.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post No. 136.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Lee Roy Reagan Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)