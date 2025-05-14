You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Mark Keeton, 61

Oneida

March 29, 1964 – May 6, 2025

Mark Anthony Keeton, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 61.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on March 29, 1964, Mark was the son of Pat Keeton Lockhart and Ottis Keeton. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his father, Mark is survived by: Grandparents, Dorothy Keeton, and Juanita and Hughie Pennington.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother:

Brother: Steve Keeton and wife Debby.

Niece: Sommersby Keeton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To Follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Troy Burchfield officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

L.A. Newport, 92

Huntsville

February 1, 1933 – May 13, 2025

L.A. Newport, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 92.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on Feb. 1, 1933, L.A. was the son of Lawrence and Ina Lee Newport.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, L.A. was preceded in death by:

Wife: Louise Phillips Newport.

Brothers: William “Ben” Newport and A.J. Newport.

Sisters: Beulah Jeffers and Cindy Shepard.

SURVIVORS

L.A. is survived by:

Children: Clayton Newport and wife Glenda, Colleen Adkins and husband Tim, Carlene Newport and Betty Keeton.

Grandchildren: Tyler Keeton, Samuel Keeton, Shelby Keeton, Amanda Perdue, Christina Perdue, Kara Younce, Josh Newport, Crystal Byrge, and Daniel Newport.

6 great-grandchildren.

Brother: Joel Newport.

Sister: Onnie Newport.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, May 16, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating.

Committal Service: To follow (private) at Sexton Memorial Cemetery in the Paint Rock community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Doug Webb, 37

July 20, 1987 – May 5, 2025

Carlos Doug Webb, affectionally known as Doug, passed on May 5, 2025. He was 37.

LIFE

Born in Robbins on July 20, 1987, Doug was the son of Jack Webb and Annie Lackey. He was deeply loved by everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his boundless humor, quick wit, generous heart, and love for the outdoors. Doug brought joy and laughter wherever he went, lighting up even the darkest of rooms. His presence was truly a gift to all who knew him. He found peace and joy in the simplest things, whether hunting, fishing, digging for ginseng or four-wheeling through the woods. He felt closest to the heart of God in the beauty of the outdoors. These moments weren’t just hobbies; they were sacred to him. He was a man of many virtues, but to name those that truly defined him would be his humor, courage and loyalty. His humor was a balm to weary souls. His courage shined brightest in his final days, facing illness with a steadfastness that inspired us all. Even in suffering, he was a light to those around him.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by:

Grandparents: Harold Lackey and Pauline Grider Lackey.

Brother: Michael James Miller.

Special man he also called dad: Victor Voiles III.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: LoraLee Webb and Serenity Webb.

Brother: Jack Webb and wife Christy.

Nieces and nephews: Little Jack Webb, Gage Myers, Cheyenne Webb, Peyton Myers, Jasmine Webb, Braxton Webb, Bentlee Webb, Nevaeh Webb and Joseph Webb.

Aunt: Teresa Kay.

Uncles: David Lackey and Patrick Lackey.

Special family members: Jen James and husband Paul.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, May 15, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church in Robbins.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Lloyd and Arnold Stephens and the Concord Baptist Church choir.

Committal Service: To follow at Concord Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

