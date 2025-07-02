You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Luther Burke, 78

Oneida

July 5, 1946 – June 27, 2025

Luther Mitchell Burke, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, at his home. He was 78.

LIFE

Born July 5, 1946 in Oneida, Luther was the son of Mitchell Burke and Betty Wilda Phillips Burke Collins.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Melba Rose Ellis Burke.

Daughter: Carmella Rose Burke King.

Sisters: Beulah Mae Smith Posey, Eula Faye Blevins, and an infant sister.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Hank Burke, and Johnathan Burke and wife Kim.

Daughter: Brandi Grant and husband Josh.

Grandsons: Kenny King Jr. and wife Ginger, and Joshuwa Burke and wife Marcilla.

9 great-grandchildren.

Brother: Tim Burke and wife Vadina.

Sister-in-law: Diane Sexton.

Son-in-law: Kenny King Sr.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, July 2, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Norman Lee Burk and Bro. Keith Marcum officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Marshall Crabtree, 72

Oneida

November 13, 1952 – June 27, 2025

Marshall Sexton Crabtree, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 72.

LIFE

Born Nov. 13, 1952 in Harriman, Tenn., Marshall was the son of Fred and Sophie Crabtree. He was a born-again Christian. He enjoyed sitting on his porch talking with his friends and driving around with his little dog, Emily.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents:

Infant daughter: Marsha Lynn.

Infant sister: Maria Lynnia Faye.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Rama Crabtree.

Children: Benji and wife Andrea, Sabrina and husband Brian, Angie, and Misty and husband Johnnie.

Grandchildren: Wesly, Corbin, Bryson, Landon, Bryon, Payton and Jarrod.

Mother of his children: Linda Crabtree.

Special friends: Randy Hacker and Daniel Phillips.

SERVICES

A private family service will be held Monday, June 30, 2025 at Scott Memorial Gardens in Oneida with Bro. Alan Coffey and Dwight Stanley officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Patricia Lay, 57

December 20, 1967 – June 26, 2025

Patricia Ann Gibson Lay passed away on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., with her loved ones by her side. She was 57.

LIFE

Born Dec. 20, 1967 in Oneida, Patricia was the daughter of Rena Goad Gibson and Bobby Gibson. Known by most as “Trish,” she loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter, Addison, who was her pride and joy.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her father:

Husband: Mark Lay.

Brother: Kenny Gibson.

Parents-in-law: Rev. Odus and Mildred Lay.

Brother-in-law: Jerry Lay.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her mother:

Children: Mark Anthony Lay, and Christina Muse and husband John.

Brother: Bobby Gibson Jr.

Grandchildren: Addison Phillips, Garrett Muse and Dalton Muse.

Fiance: John “Stick” Morrell.

Nieces and nephews: MaKayla, Houston and Kendrick Gibson, Ashley and Mariah Martin, Mary Alice and Jason Lay, Anastasia Crowe, Eric Lay, Amy Jeffers, Melinda Duncan and Reece Goad.

Sister-in-law: Linda Gail Austin and husband E. Ray.

Brothers-in-law: Paul Lay and wife Norma Jean, David Lay and wife Teresa, and Sonny Morrell.

Sister-in-law: Darlene Lay.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, July 1, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Mark Muse officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Adkins Cemetery in Pioneer.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Gregory Leib, 53

Gregory Theodore “Goobie” Leib went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 27, 2025 at his brother’s home. He was 53.

LIFE

Born Nov. 13, 1971 in Tampa, Fla., Gregory was the son of Rodrick Henry and Elveada Smith Leib. He recently got saved while in the hospital and was ready to meet his Savior Jesus Christ.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents:

Brothers: James Conrad Leib and Darryl Lee Leib.

Grandprents: Elmer Smith, and Kenneth and Lottie Myers.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Nathan Leib and fiancé Elizabeth Bryant, and Braxton Leib and Wesly Crabtree.

Grandchildren: Aubrey and Aliyah Brosnan, and Zaien Leib.

Sister: Candice Foster and husband Jerry.

Brothers: Rodrick Henry Leib Jr. and fiancé Sharree Gibson, and Martin Leib.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, July 1, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Word of God Ministries in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Josh Kennedy and Bro. Jerry Foster officiating. Music will be provided by Josh Kennedy, Nannette Duncan and Joann Gibson.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Louia Todd, 89

Robbins

September 3, 1935 – June 29, 2025

Louia Devena Todd, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at her home. She was 89.

LIFE

Born Sept. 3, 1935, Louia was the daughter of Elijah and Tilda Ward. She was a member of Low Gap Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

Husband: William Todd.

Brothers: Fritz Ward, Orville Ward, Junior Ward and James Ward.

Sisters: Gleason Ward, Novella Smith and Lorene Beaty.

Son-in-law: Scott Pemberton.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Charlotte Manis and husband Danny, Sandy Mays and husband Bobby, and Rita Pemberton.

Grandchildren: Traci Richmond and husband Billy, Brent Mays, K.C. Hicks, and Sierra Daniels and husband Zach.

Great-grandchildren: Kayle Mosley and husband Braxton, William Richmond, Jaden Mays, Deshawn Hamby, Makenna Gibson, Xavier Daniels, and Zaya Daniels.

Brother: Bepo Ward.

Sisters: Betty Seabolt and husband Gary, and Wiladean Smith and husband Fred.

Sister-in-law: Shirlene Ward.

Brother-in-law: Commodore Todd and wife Pauline.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins with Bro. Mike Smithers officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

