You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Robin Bowling, 59

Robbins

Nov. 19, 1965 – Aug. 15, 2025

Robin Ann Massengale Bowling, of Robbins, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., following a long battle with cancer. She was 59.

LIFE

Born Nov. 19, 1965, Robin was the daughter of Shirley and Jean Cross Massengale. She accepted the Lord as her savior at age 14 and was a member of Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and nanny to her family.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Mother-in-law: Dollie Bowling.

Sister: Joyce Houge.

Sisters-in-law: Lisa Webb and Marietta Lewallen.

Brother: Ray Massengale.

Brother-in-law: Tony Lewallen.

Nephews: Kris Massengale, Rylan Massengale and Johnathan Lewallen.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 36 years: Bill Bowling.

Daughters: Ashley Massengale, Sheena Bowling, and Katelyn Bowling (Josh).

Grandchildren: Kaden Thomas, Kinsley Day, Mason Beaubien, and River Phillips.

Brothers: David Massengale and wife Sharon, Jerry Massengale and wife Shirley, Elbert Massengale and wife Gwena, and Randy Massengale.

Sister: Helen Donahoe.

Brothers-in-law: Darrell Webb and Tim Lewallen.

Sisters-in-law: Ruth Massengale, Lori Sexton and husband Jack, and Melanie Ellis.

Special nieces: Lisa Terry and Brittany Massengale.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ricky Sharpe and Bro. Darrell Webb officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Robin Bowling Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Hazel Busicnki, 99

Oneida

August 8, 1926 – August 15, 2025

Hazel Busicnki, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 99.

LIFE

Born Aug. 8, 1926, Hazel was the daughter of Delbert and Laura Jeffers Ellis. She was a member of Macedonia Christian Center in Winfield. She loved her family and her church. Above all, she loved the Lord. Her hobbies included going SXS riding with Bobby and Essie, her cats, and her dog, Clyde.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Alex Andrew Busicnki.

Son: James All Busicnki.

Brothers: Clifton Ellis, Harold Ellis and Clifford Ellis.

Sisters: Vergie Ruth McCoy, Evelyn Ellis and Nora Phillips.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Lisa M. Sexton.

Grandchildren: Jessica Mae Phillips and husband Travis, Michael Phillips, Jacob Phillips and Trevor Busicnki.

Great-grandchildren: Jozey Sexton, Raylon Sexton, Kinsley Phillips and Bailey Phillips.

Brothers: Tilvis Ellis and Onvie Ellis.

Special nephews: Bobby McCoy and junior Ellis.

Special friends: Joyce and Clifford Greene, and Tony and Wanda Ashcroft.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Annadell Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Patricia Jeffers, 82

September 10, 1942 – August 17, 2025

Patricia Ann Sexton Jeffers passed away on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. She was 82.

LIFE

Born Sept. 10, 1942, Patricia was the daughter of Floyd and Alma Newport Sexton. She was a loving mother, grandmothers and friend who was known for strength, determination, and unwavering love for her family. She was employed at Huntsville Elementary School for more than 16 years, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Her work there reflected her deep care for children and the community.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband of 65 years: Rexford “Donnie” Jeffers.

Siblings: Tony Sexton, Shirley Sexton Sharp and Marshall Sexton.

Nephew: Roger Allen Sharp.

Great-grandchild: Kylan Tritt.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Donna McDonald and husband Johnny.

Son: Steven “Bo” Jeffers and wife Rhonda.

Grandchildren: Haley McDonald, Jeremy Jeffers, Torey McDonald, and Kieka Tritt and husband Ben.

Brother- and sisters-in-law: Teresa Sexton, Sue Sexton and Roger Sharp.

Great-grandchildren: Kaiya Tritt and Raven Tritt.

Special family and friends: Heather Sexton, Rayse Cash, Kamden Cash, Linda Sharp, Sharon Kay Keeton, Melvin Jeffers, Buffi Daugherty, Sheila Byrd, Thelma Silcox and Joyce Owens.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Kyle Keeton and Melvin Jeffers officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Rector-Byrd Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Mickey Riseden, 50

Jan. 8, 1975 – Aug. 15, 2025

Mickey Riseden passed on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. He was 50.

LIFE

Born in Knoxville, Tenn. on Jan. 8, 1975, Mickey was the son of Millard Riseden and Carolyn Riseden. He was of the Baptist faith and accepted Jesus as his savior when he was a teenager. He loved working on anything with an engine and could fix them all. He loved his family and was always just a phone call away anytime someone needed him. He will be missed greatly.

PRECEDED

In addition to his mother: Brother-in-law, Dwayne Stephens.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his father:

Wife: Susie Riseden.

Son: Ricky Riseden and wife Christina.

Grandson: Ryker.

Sisters: Sarah Phillips and husband Chris, Melissa Riseden and Greg Brawner, and Ronda Carroll and Matt King.

Brothers-in-law: Tim Carroll and Charlotte Hughett, and Johnny Stephens.

Sister-in-law: Renee Kiser and husband Matt.

Nephews: Kyle Jeffers, Alex Jeffers, Ethan Kiser, Wade Kiser and Jonathan Stephens.

Nieces: Kelsey Stephens and Shakeila Carroll.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Riseden Family Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Dean Sexton, 92

Oneida

August 1, 1933 – August 15, 2025

Dean Sexton, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 92.

LIFE

Born Aug. 1, 1933, Dean was the son of Uzell and Gillie Sexton. He was a member of Foster Crossroads United Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brothers: Boyant Sexton, Bill Sexton, Herbert Sexton and Ronnie Sexton.

Sisters: Dewedit Owens and husband Burt, Florence “Pearl” Buttram, and Wilda Claiborne and husband Ken.

Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Bill Claiborne, B.D. Boyatt and wife Gearldean, Mary Foster, Lena Ryan, Dean Barger and husband Cliff, Pauline Foster, and Harold Foster.

Granddaughter: Devian Sexton.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 63 years: Dessie Foster Sexton.

Sons: Richard Sexton and wife Leah, and Mark Sexton.

Grandchildren: Evan and wife Paige, Ethan, Emalea and husband Carter, Skyler, and Kiley.

Sister: Jeanean Pierce.

Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Opal Sexton and Ella Sexton, Jean Claiborne, Barbara Leffingwell and husband Larrr, Clyde Foster, Jerry Foster, and Larry Ryan.

Special nephew: Jody Ryan.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with bro. Jeff Boyatt officiating.

Committal Service: Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Foster Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Lana Sams, 79

Winfield

February 3, 1946 – August 17, 2025

Lana Ruth Duncan Sams, of Winfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2025 at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center following a long illness. She was 79.

LIFE

Born Feb. 3, 1946, Lana was the daughter of Goldman Delbert and Jenetta Duncan. She was a member of New Light United Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: James H. Sams.

Brother: Darrell Duncan and wife Bea.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Chrissy Snyder and husband Harry, and Scotti Ringley and husband Kurt.

Grandchildren: Kyle Ringley, Gabby Ringley and Max Snyder.

Sister: Sharon Tudor and husband Jim.

Cousins: Pam Jones, Brenda Chitwood, Judy Fults and Bruce Duncan.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Larry Fultz and Bro. Chad Jones officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Paul Stanley, 80

Winfield

July 3, 1945 – August 16, 2025

Paul David Stanley, of Winfield, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at his home. He was 80.

LIFE

Born July 3, 1945, Paul was the son of Rev. Carmel D. and Flora Murphy Stanley. He was a member of Winfield Baptist Church. He retired from teaching school, served as a 5th District County Commissioner, and worked as a funeral director.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Betty Perkins Stanley.

Stepsons: James Anderson and wife Chrystal, John Anderson and wife Anita, and Jay Anderson and wife Monica.

Grandchildren: Jacob, Josh, Jason, Darren and Jessica.

Brothers: James Harold Stanley and Oley Medekle.

SERVICES

A private graveside service will be held at Perkins Cemetery in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winfield Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 85, Winfield, TN 37892.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)