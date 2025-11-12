You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Frankie Duncan, 63

September 23, 1962 – November 4, 2025

Frankie Duncan departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. He was 63.

LIFE

Born Sept. 23, 1962, Frankie was the son of Claude and Lucille Lawson Duncan. He was a dump truck driver and equipment operator, but his heart was in coal mining. He was saved at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at a young age and is now rejoicing with his Lord Jesus Christ and other family members who went on before him.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Sister: Brenda Duncan.

Great-grandson: Micah Duncan.

Daughter-in-law: April Duncan.

SURVIVORS

Special son: Travis Duncan and wife Abby.

Children: Tommy Duncan and Keisha Duncan.

Grandchildren: Kelci, Carley, Kadence and Caden Duncan.

Sister: Nancy Chambers and husband Matt.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Byrd and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating.

Burial: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

