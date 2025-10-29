You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

James Jeffers, 40

May 9, 1985 – October 28, 2025

James C. Jeffers departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at his home. He was 40.

LIFE

Born May 9, 1985, James was the son of James L. Jeffers and Janice Hammock. He was a substitute teacher for the Scott County School System. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida. Our hearts are broken, but we know that he has been made new in Christ. He is gone too soon and will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

PRECEDED

In addition to his mother:

Uncles: William Phillips, Luther Phillips, and Estel Duncan.

Aunt: Mary Hammock.

Grandparents: Lebert Jeffers and Nola Smith Jeffers, and Willie Hammock and Emily West Hammock.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his father:

Brothers: John Jeffers and Andy Jeffers.

Sister: Sherri Lay.

Aunts: Nancy Lee Duncan, Shirley Hammock, Ruthie Hammock Carson and husband Dean, and Judy Hembree and husband Donnie.

Uncles: Harvey Hammock, William Hammock Jr., Moses Hammock, and Daniel “Muck” Hammock.

Nephew: Johnny Lay.

SERVICES

The family will have a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James C. Jeffers Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

James Marlow, 80

July 31, 1945 – October 27, 2025

James Rodney Marlow departed this life on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at his home. He was 80.

LIFE

Born July 31, 1945, James was the son of James and Nila Byrd Marlow. He was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Phyllis Rector Marlow.

Parents-in-law: Ernest and Reeda Rector.

Brothers: Buddy Marlow and Donald Marlow.

Sisters: Brenda and Linda Marlow.

SURVIVORS

Children: Rhonda Davis and husband Barry, and Ernie Marlow and wife Cammy.

Grandchildren: Carissa Carver and husband Jake, and Craig Marlow.

Great-grandsons: Jacoby and Jett Carver.

Special friend: Elizabeth White.

Brothers: Michael Marlow and wife Sharon, Joe Marlow and wife Misty, and Cecil Marlow and wife Toni.

Sisters: Deanna Harness, Nona Strunk, Marsha Keeton and husband Lillard, and Stasha Marlow.

Caregivers: Virgie Ford, and Brenda Smith and Renee Gaddes.

SERVICES

The family will have a private funeral service with Bro. Charles Lowe, Bro. Jake Carver and Bro. Kevin Sexton officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

