You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Kaye Bilbrey

February 7, 1941 – September 7, 2025

Betty Kaye Ellis Bilbrey departed this life peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, as a result of an extended battle with heart failure. She was surrounded by her family in her daughter’s home in North Carolina as she took her last breath and stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 84.

LIFE

Born Feb. 7, 1941 in Robbins, Kaye was the daughter of Eugene Robbins Ellis and Letha Davis Ellis. She was an educator and counselor for the Oneida Special School District for 41 years before she retired. As a 1957 graduate of Robbins High School, she continued her higher education at Tennessee Tech, obtaining both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She loved being a teacher. She spent 27 years as a fourth grade teacher at Oneida Elementary School. Over the next 14 years, she was a guidance counselor at Oneida Elementary. Her students were her priority, both in the classroom and in the community. Answering to Mrs. Bilbrey, Mrs. Bill-Berry, Mrs. Bilbrey Come To The Office, or Ms. Teacher, she made sure each student was seen, loved and met right where they were, both academically and professionally. She was also an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for several decades. She prioritized worship for her family and faithfully taught her children that there is nothing more important in this weary world than a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She taught Sunday school classes and sang in the choir as a form of worship, but mostly walked out her faith every single day. She loved the Lord and His word and could be seen reading her Bible multiple times a day, even as her eyesight became an issue. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida toward the end of her life and appreciated her Secret Sisters of FBC. She was an avid artist, and was especially talented with crocheting. She desperately tried to cross-stitch, but it never seemed to go her way. She enjoyed painting, fishing, reading, antiquing, and thrifting with her daughters and granddaughters. She had a weakness for jewelry — not making it but purchasing it, spending hours perusing earrings. One of her most recent fascinations, thanks to her granddaughter, was scrolling on TikTok. Her favorite pastime was simply being with family and finding things to get into while laughing all the way. She loved the autumn and winter and marveled in God’s workmanship of colors, even as the rocks drew her eyes. “God doesn’t make junk. Remember that,” was often said when she observed nature.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Heather Bilbrey McLaughlin and husband George.

Son: Brett Bilrey and wife Jennifer.

Honorary daughter: Samantha Kaye Dye.

Grandchildren: Davin Clark, Hannah Grace McLaughlin, Carter Ellis McLaughlin, Chloe Bell Bilbrey, and Jonah Greyson Bilbrey.

Great-grandchildren: Greyson Clark and Eleanor Clark.

SERVICES

Per Kaye’s request and with much debate, no memorial service will be held. A private interment will be held at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Least of These Carolinas.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Sylvia Brown, 83

Oneida

February 15, 1942 – September 1, 2025

Sylvia Joyce Brown, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 at her home with her family present. She was 83.

LIFE

Born in Knox County, Tenn. on Feb. 15, 1942, Sylvia was the daughter of Alvia Lee Spence Sr. and Willie Mae Spence.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Herbert Raymond Brown.

Daughter: Catherine Renee Garrett and husband Denny Wayne.

Granddaughter: Tabitha Renee Mae Harness and husband Joe.

Grandson: Bradley Wayne Morgan.

Great-grandchildren: Dallas Edward Morgan and Roseya Grace Harness.

Brothers: Lee Spence and wife Carol, and David Spence.

Sister: Karen Davis.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Graveside Service: To follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge, Tenn. with Bro. Lee Spence officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Pamela Cannon, 80

Oneida

November 25, 1944 – September 6, 2025

Pamela Chloe Krull Hewitt Cannon, of Oneida, departed this life at her home on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, with her loving family by her side. She was 80.

LIFE

Born Nov. 25, 1944 in Dayton, Oh., Pamela was the daughter of Chester and Geraldine Krull, but was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Charles, Chloe and Elizabeth Hewitt. She earned her master’s degree in biology and physical education. She retired from teaching and went on to follow her dream of opening a tack store. In June 1990, she founded South Fork Tack, which she successfully ran for 27 years. Beyond her classroom teaching, she shared her gifts through 12 years of swimming instruction, as well as teaching gymnastics and horseback riding lessons. She found joy in her horses, tending to her garden, and crocheting gifts filled with love. Her life was a reflection of her dedication to education, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her passion for helping others learn and grow.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents and grandparents:

Brothers: Ron Krull and Jay Clawson.

Step-grandson: Jessie Brewster.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 59 years: Jack Cannon.

Daughter: Laura Cannon Brewster and husband David.

Grandmother: C.J. Webb and wife Brook, Brooke Raper and husband Gary, Destiny Worley and husband Jeremy, Wyatt Brewster and Jase Brewster.

Great-grandmother: Braylee, Emma and Gracelyn Webb, Titan and Erik Raper, and Zeke, Luke and Ava Worley.

Nephew: David Lee Krull.

SERVICES

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halos Animal Rescue, For the Love of Paws, or Horse Haven of Tennessee.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Daniel Lay, 44

Robbins

November 19, 1980 – September 6, 2025

Daniel Ray Lay, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 44.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on Nov. 19, 1980, Daniel was the son of Edward Lay and Lynetta Lay.

PRECEDED

Grandparents: Ovia and Helen Lay, and Shirley and Janetta Lawson.

Uncle and aunt: Ralph Lawson and Darlene Lawson.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents:

Sisters: Amanda Hahn and husband Andy, and Rebecca Sexton and husband Mike.

Nephews: Jadrien Buttram and wife Brooklyn, and Elijah Lowe.

Niece: Tanya Jeffers and husband Braeden.

Great-nieces: Everleigh and Henlee Buttram.

Special uncle: Edmond Lawson.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bruce Kennedy officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Norma Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Paul Pennington, 82

Winfield

April 24, 1943 – August 28, 2025

Paul Parker Pennington, of Winfield, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton in Hamilton, Oh. He was 82.

LIFE

Born April 24, 1943 in Stearns, Ky., Paul was the son of Dewey and Anna Hall Pennington.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Siblings: Noyle Ray Pennington, Floyd “Denzil” Pennington, Jimmy Joe Pennington, Brenda Lou West, Joyce L. Trosper, Jewell Dean Cox, Willa Jean Sexton, and Carolyn Kay Stephens.

SURVIVORS

Children: Scott Pennington, Paula Davis, Mark Pennington and wife Dana, Tricia McKinney and husband Dewey, and Deric Pennington and wife Mandy.

Brother: Hoey Pennington.

Sisters: Wanda Ashcraft and husband Tony, and Angie Owens.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Graveside Service: To follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Melvin Stephens officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Georgia Strunk, 81

Winfield

June 18, 1944 – September 2, 2025

Georgia Maxleen Strunk, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 81.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on June 18, 1944, Georgia was the daughter of Lawarance and Josie Wilson.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Jack Strunk.

Sisters: Eva Holland and Judy Foster.

Brother: Jessie Lee Wilson.

Daughter-in-law: Lee Strunk.

Granddaughter: Samantha Strunk.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Sammy Strunk, Randy Strunk and David Strunk.

Sisters: Vina Jean DeVore, Vada Kilgore, Wanda Spencer and Rebecca Mulvey.

Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, September 17, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Memorial Service: To follow at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Gregory West, 68

Oneida

January 10, 1957 – September 7, 2025

Gregory “Shady” West, of Oneida, received his eternal healing early Sunday morning, Sept. 7, 2025, at his home. He was 68.

LIFE

Born Jan. 10, 1957, Shady was the son of Paul E. and Winnie F. Sexton West. He was a member of New Salem United Baptist Church. He had the most gorgeous blue eyes, a beautiful smile, and a heart of gold.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Grandparents: Theodore and Eva Pike West, and Arlin and Vela Wilkerson Sexton.

Brother: Jeffrey West.

Brothers-in-law: Don Stephens and Wayne King.

Great-nephew: Jesse Wayne Brewster.

Father-in-law: Herb King.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 47 years: Kathy King West.

Son: Michael West.

Granddaughter: Kaelyn West.

Sister: Debby Stephens.

Sister-in-law: Kim King.

Mother-in-law: Edna Faye King.

Nephews: Brandon Murphy and wife Carrie, Nathan Murphy, Corey King and wife Alicia, and Caleb King and wife Kaitlyn.

Niece: Tara Brewster.

Great-niece and -nephews: Wyatt Brewster, Rylin Murphy, Jaden King, Jase Brewster and Avery Murphy.

Bonus great-nieces: Brooke Raper (Gary), Destiny Worley (Jeremy) and Jasmine Gibson.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Dwight Stanley and Bro. Eugene Lay officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Scott Memorial Gardens.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Appalachian Life Quality Initiative’s Mission Tree Outreach Program by mail, c/o Kathy West, 2584 Buffalo Road, Oneida, TN 37841, or by Paypal, @alqi2020.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)