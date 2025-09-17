You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Charles Ray Curtis Jr., 55

Oneida

March 24, 1970 – September 11, 2025

Charles Ray Curtis Jr., of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 55.

LIFE

Born in Georgetown, Oh., on March 4, 1970, Charles was the son of Charles Ray Curtis and Betty Louise Davis Curtis. He loved God and was eager to share the blessings God had brought him. He was a devoted and loving husband, and a proud doggy dad to Daisy, Bella, Titan and Chloe. He enjoyed football, baseball, and spending time with his family.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: great-nephew, Kylan Tritt.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 35 years: Darla Shae Smith Curtis.

Sister: Tammy “Sis” Vogle and husband Chuck.

Nieces: Brittany Vogle and Nieka Tritt.

Nephews: Christian Smith and Jeremy Jeffers.

Great-nieces and -nephews: Rylan, Chloe, Kaiya and Raven.

SERVICES

The family has chosen cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Georgia Walker, 85

Oneida

January 27, 1940 – September 11, 2025

Georgia Ellen Walker, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at her home. She was 85.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on Jan. 27, 1940, Georgia was the daughter of Kirby and Lakey Burke King. She was a kind and loving person, not only to her family and friends, but had a great love of the outdoors, nature, and all of God’s creatures.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Brother: Robert King.

Sister: Lena Burke.

Cousin: Ellen Gray.

Sister-in-law: Wanda Joyce King.

Son-in-law: David Phillips.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 66 years: Coyen Walker.

Daughters: Debbie Walker Phillips and Reva Walker.

Brother: William “Doc” King.

Grandchildren: Seth Phillips, and Kirby Chitwood and wife Bailey.

Great-grandchildren: Colton, Cap, Kaz and Kai Phillips.

Special friends: Benji Rector, Jim Laxton, Bob Thompson and Kenny Tyra.

SERVICES

A private burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Walker Farms Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Booger Watson, 61

Oneida

May 20, 1964 – September 10, 2025

Michael Eugene “Booger” Watson, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was 61.

LIFE

Born May 20, 1964, Booger was the son of Robert Lee and Veda Carol Slaven Watson. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a member of Heartland Full Gospel Church, a certified member of the Scott County Rescue Squad, and spent 25 years in the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department. He was well-known in his community for his consistent support of anyone in need of assistance.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Grandparents: Ben and Wilda Hill, ress and Evelyn Boyatt, and Andrew and Lola Slaven.

Brothers: Jeffery Cress Watson, and an infant brother.

Sisters: Flonnie Marie and Darlene.

Niece: Amy Nicole Walden.

Brother-in-law: Randall Webb.

Sister-in-law: Rhonda Watson.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Robert Daniel Watson, and Jeremy Dewayne Watson and wife Kathy.

Grandchildren: Savanah Day and husband Koda, Marcus Watson, and Emma Watson.

Great-grandchild: Penny Layne Vernon.

Siblings: Lucille Webb, Marshal Wayne Watson, Flora Evelyn Walden, Rocky Watson and wife Glenna, Jason Watson, Lena Mae Crowley and husband David, Micky Watson, Donald “Tomcat” Watson, Scotty Watson, Derek “Backer” Watson and wife Desirae, and Jessica Jeffers and husband John Roy.

Special friend: Ray Lay.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Don Kidd, Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Daniel Woods officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Rob Watson Cemetery in the Foster Crossroads community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Booger Watson Memorial Fund, c/o Jones & Son Funeral Home, 20059 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Jean West, 64

Oneida

April 23, 1961 – September 15, 2025

Phyllis Jean Allen West, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at her home. She was 64.

LIFE

Born April 23, 1961, Jean was the daughter of John and Alene Allen. She was a member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church for 32 years.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Brothers: Johnny Allen and wife Wilma, Joe Allen and wife Pat, and Robert Allen and wife Annie.

Nephews: Ronald and Donald Jeffers.

Great-nieces: Aleasha and Jamie Hill.

Great-nephew: Darron Jeffers.

Parents-in-law: W.O. Jr. and Shirley West.

Nephew-in-law: Paul Earles.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 42 years: Mike West.

Sisters: Barbara Jeffers and husband Thermon, and Judy Baird and husband Rodger.

Nephews and nieces: Marshal, Bill, Kenny and Regina Allen, Rick Jeffers, Jolynn Hill, Beth Byrd, Sarah Everman, Katie Bond, Ann Coffee, Robbie Allen, Becky Bishop, Melissa Bishop, Donna Feltner, Dwayne Baird and Miranda Earles.

Brother-in-law: Jeff West and wife Virginia.

Nephew: Josh West and wife Trish.

Niece: Rachel Knight and husband Cameron.

Special cousin-in-law: Marvin West.

Special great-great-nieces: Kailyn Blevins and Abby Hill.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 4 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

