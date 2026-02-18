You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Wilma Claxton, 88

Helenwood

August 11, 1937 – February 15, 2026

Wilma Louise Clark Claxton, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 88.

LIFE

Born Aug. 11, 1937, in Helenwood, Wilma was the daughter of Wiley and Ogal Clark. She was of the Baptist faith.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Delmer Claxton.

Infant son: Gene W. Claxton.

Daughter: Joyce Griffith.

Granddaughter: Melicia Claxton Bowling.

SURVIVORS

Children: Lois Phillips and husband Kenny, Kelly Claxton, Judy Coward and husband Randy, Randy Claxton and wife Felecia, Scott Claxton, and Jeanne Carson and husband Jimmy.

Brother: Caroll Clark.

Sisters: Lila Phillips and Janet Cecil.

Grandchildren: Brian Griffith and wife Ashley, Keith Griffith and wife Ashley, Tonya Griffith, Brandie Wisner and husband Chris, Nikilayna Huling, Ryan Keeton, Lucas Claxton, Skylar Claxton, Isaiah Claxton and wife Kylee, Kenny West and wife Savanah, Tealie Hughett and husband Kevin, Peyton Carson and wife Beth, Robyn Davis and husband Andy, Katie Campbell and husband Robert, Emily Hutson, and Cassidy Hutson.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Sexton officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Carter Cemetery on Helenwood Loop Road.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Charles Condie, 82

Oneida

January 20, 1944 – February 11, 2026

Charles A. “Chuck” Condie, of Oneida, formerly of Sewickley, Pa., and Aliquippa, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at his home after a brief illness. He was 82. He was a wonderful husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed by his beloved family.

LIFE

Born Jan. 20, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Charlie was the son of William and Catherine Condie. Before moving to Oneida in 2008, he worked in broadcasting in the Pittsburgh area for 43 years. He retired from WPXI-TV after 38 years. He graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1962 and Electronic Institute in 1963. He held a radio telephone first class license with radar endorsement. Charlie was a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge No. 630 in Sewickley, Pa., where he was a member for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the Oneida Masonic Lodge No. 695, where he was a Past Master in 2013 and 2017, a member of the Kerbela Shriners in Knoxville, a member of Sunshine Chapter No. 279 Order of the Eastern Star in Robbins, a member of Sapphire Chapter No. 259 Order of the Eastern Star in Oneida, a member of Rugby Methodist Church in Elgin, a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, a member of ARRL and Big South Fork Amateur Radio Club, and was licensed in Pittsburgh as K3HGR and changed to W4IIC when he moved to Tennessee. He was an active amateur radio operator for 67 years.

PRECEDED

Parents: William A. and Catherine Condie.

Brother: William Dale Condie.

First wife of 33 years: Jeanne G. Condie.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 25 years: M. Carol Condie.

Sons: John A. Condie and wife Pam, and William A. Condie and wife KJ.

Stepson: Robert L. Fiala and wife Justine.

Grandchildren: Sydney Wiseman and husband Nick, Samantha Lindhome and husband Andrew, Alexandra Lorson and husband Dan, and Tanner Condie.

Step-grandson: Jacob Fiala.

Step-granddaughters: Lilian R. Stahl-Fiala and Allison Nulph and husband Max.

Two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m.

Burial: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Todd Cemetery with Sis. Brenda Tate officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Oneida Masonic Lodge No. 695, 176 W. Third Ave., Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Ida Day, 75

September 17, 1950 – February 9, 2026

Ida Day departed this life on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. She was 75.

LIFE

Born Sept. 17, 1950, Ida was the daughter of the late Monroe Sexton and Julie Jeffers. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved taking care of others and spending time with her family and friends. The most important thing in her life was her boys; they were her joy.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Brother: James Sexton.

Sister: Sarah Barnes.

Infant daughter.

Granddaughter: Samantha Day.

Nephews: Shannon Phillips and Brian Phillips.

Brother-in-law: Emmitt Smelser.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Jerry Sexton and wife Lowanna of Pioneer, and Elbert Day and special friend and daughter-in-law Tanya Eades.

Grandchild: Brittany Baird and husband Jakota.

Great-grandchildren: Layne, Cameran, and Charlee.

Sisters: Barbara Smelser, Shirley Chadwell, SueAnn Lanter and Bobby Ellis, and Angela.

Brother: Leroy Sexton of Helenwood.

Special friend: Her cat, Patches.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 12 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating.

Burial: To follow at Adron Jeffers Cemetery in the Capital Hill community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Ida Day Memorial Fund, in care of Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Eva Garrett, 85

Allardt

March 6, 1940 – February 16, 2026

Eva Joetta Ellis Garrett, of Allardt, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at her home with loved ones by her side following a long illness. She was 85.

LIFE

Born March 6, 1940, Eva belonged to Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Robbins, where she was a founding member and worked in the church throughout her lifetime, which was a testament of her love of the Lord.

PRECEDED

Husband: James Garrett.

Daughter: Peggy Campbell and husband David.

Grandson: James Earl Jones.

Great-granddaughter: Addison Frogge.

Mother and stepfather: Ivory and Arnold Kimbrell.

Father: Virgil Byrd.

Brothers: Freddy Blevins and Chester.

Sisters: Ina Garrett, Verna Adkins, and Helen Tiemen.

SURVIVORS

Son: Jim Garrett.

Daughter: Kathy Jones and husband William.

Granddaughters: Christina Sexton and husband Darren, Ashley Garrett, and Jennifer Westfield and husband Richie.

Grandsons: Travis Jones and wife Tabitha, Matt Campbell and wife Alyssa, and Eric Campbell.

Great-grandchildren: Hunter Sexton, Chase Sexton, Josh Sexton, Annalie Frogge, Abbie Frogge, Allie Frogge, Caylin Campbell, Kaylii Westfelt, Kelsey Westfelt, Katelin Jones, Travis Jones, Dalton Jones, Raven Jones, Justin Hicks, Brianna Hicks, and Hali Hicks.

Brothers: Richard Kimbrell and Lonnie Byrd.

Sisters: Pansy Garrett and Hazel Mercer.

Nineteen great-great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeremy Kimbrell and Bro. William Jones officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Black Creek Cross Roads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Anthony King, 63

May 19, 1962 – February 9, 2026

Anthony Keith King departed this life on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. He was 63.

LIFE

Born May 19, 1962, Anthony was a member of Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church. He worked for and retired from Celanese in Florence, Ky. He enjoyed watching the Volunteers and was an avid fan. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

PRECEDED

Parents: Jewell Boshears (Jesse) and Robert King.

Grandparents: Eva Goad and James Thomas.

Great-grandparents: Ada and William Goad.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Garry King and wife Leesa.

Nieces: Sharon Prince and husband Aaron, and Krista King and fiancé Dylan Henson.

Nephew: Tyler King and wife Julie.

Great-nephew: Ryman Prince.

Great-nieces: Maliyah Stuckey, Heidi King, and Juliana Prince.

Special cousin: Sean Newport.

Uncles: Kenny Thomas and wife Kay, and Jimmy Thomas.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Gary Boyatt officiating.

Burial: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Concord Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Virginia Rose Law, 83

December 2, 1942 – February 13, 2026

Virginia Rose Law departed this life on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. She was 83.

LIFE

Born Dec. 2, 1942, Virginia was the daughter of the late Joe Bush Archie Sexton and Christene Stephens. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Sons: Ronald Dean Angel and Henry Lee Angel.

Daughters: Becky Phillips, Cindy Warmack, and Patricia Angel.

SURVIVORS

Children: Alvin Angel, Paula Cox and husband Steve, Lania Angel, and Sherman Goodman and wife Carol.

Grandchildren: Roxy Lawson, Ronald Dean Angel Jr., Roy Phillips, Bradley Phillips, Christopher Cox, Taylor Cox, Guy, Marybeth, Sherman Warmack, Dorothy Terry and husband Daniel, Jessica Sexton, Taylor Sexton, Clifford Law, and Sarah Hokenson and husband Zeke.

Great-grandchildren: Jordan Grider, Emma, Gracie, Elijah, Michael, Madison Hall, Dalton Hall, Jackson Sexton, Niel, Gabby, and Isabella.

Brother: Paul Denny Sexton.

Sister: Martha Lou Hague.

SERVICES

Virginia’s wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Stanley Lay, 65

April 18, 1960 – February 13, 2026

Stanley Lay departed this life unexpectedly, yet peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at Tennova Turkey Creek. He was 65.

LIFE

Born April 18, 1960, Stanley was the son of Wendell and Gladys Lay of Scott County. He loved working on cars and was a skilled mechanic. He worked many years at Home Depot in the home and garden department. He had a passion for wrestling and loved watching it, talking about it, and practicing it on his son and nephews.

PRECEDED

Wife of more than 20 years: Rita Kay Cross Lay.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents:

Brother: Mike Lay and wife Kathy.

Very special girlfriend: Deborah.

Children: Shaun Lay and wife Christina, Rhonda Lay, and Johnathon Lay.

Nieces and nephews: Jennifer Harrison and husband Andrew, Michael Lay and wife Rachel, Anthony Strunk, Ben Strunk, Angela Ellis and husband Chris, Christy Hewitt and husband Greg, and Danny West.

Grandchildren: Aaron Lawson and wife Kaylee, Madison Lawson and husband Taylor, and Sammy Owens and wife Haylee.

Special granddaughter: Arianna.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Sharp officiating.

Burial: To follow at Allred Cemetery of the Pioneer community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Johnny Overton, 50

LaFollette, Tenn.

December 13, 1975 – February 15, 2026

Johnny Christopher Overton, of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at LaFollette Medical Center. He was 50.

LIFE

Born Dec. 13, 1975, Johnny was born to Johnny Overton and Kay Webb Black. He was a member of Glenmary Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

Grandparents: Horace Overton and Hazel Overton, and Wesley Howard Webb and Violet June Webb.

Special uncle: Roland H. Webb.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Mollie Overton.

Son: Liam Overton.

Fiancée: Marilyn Atkinson and children Jacob, Payton, Malaki, and Maddie.

Children he loved as his own: Baleigh Smith, John Keeton, Abigail Keeton, Tymberlyn Harness, Jolei Phillips, and Braelynn.

Parents: Johnny and Madgie Overton, and Kaye and Mike Black.

Sisters: Bridget Muse and husband Robbie, and Brittany Black.

Brothers: Anthony Queener, and Adam Overton and wife Tosha.

Nieces and nephews: Austin, Braden, TJ, Bella, Greylin, Jad, Blake, Honesty, and Parker.

Special aunt: Jan Honeycutt.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3:30 p.m. with Bro. Mike Carroll officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Kilbeck Cemetery in Robbins.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Johnny Christopher Overton Funeral Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Donna Smith, 59

March 1, 1966 – February 12, 2026

Donna Edith Elizabeth Smith, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at her home. Her family’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)