Marjorie Bunn, 86

Elizabethtown, Ky.

February 3, 1939 – February 2, 2026

Marjorie Bunn, of Elizabethtown, Ky., passed away on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin in Radcliff, Ky. She was 86.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Byrge officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Joann Cook, 73

January 10, 1953 – January 31, 2026

Joann Cook, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico, Tenn. She was 73.

LIFE

Joann was born Jan. 10, 1953.

SERVICES

Joann’s wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Vina DeVore, 86

Winfield

September 14, 1939 – January 19, 2026

Vina Jean DeVore, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. She was 86.

LIFE

Born Sept. 14, 1939, in Winfield, Vina was the daughter of Lawrence and Josie Wilson.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Robert C. DeVore.

Daughter: Bonnie DeVore Newton.

Sisters: Eva Holland, Georgia Strunk and Judy Foster.

Brother: Jessie Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Children: Robbie Blankenship, Robert L. DeVore, Paul DeVore, Wayne DeVore, and Linda Miller.

Grandchildren: Clifford, Cotrina, Robert, Gregory, Tiffany, David, DeVorah, Nicole, Amanda and Sebastian.

Sisters: Vada Kilgore, Wonda Spencer and Rebecca Mulvey.

SERVICES

Vina’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

