Shirley Byrd, 85

June 21, 1940 – December 7, 2025

Shirley A. Byrd departed this life peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, surrounded by family. She was 85.

LIFE

Born and raised in Tennessee, Shirley lived a life rooted in love, family and quiet strength. She was a devoted grandmother and took great pride in her growing family. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her nine great-grandchildren, who brought her endless happiness. She also cherished her many nieces and nephews, each holding a special place in her heart. Along with her husband, sisters and brothers-in-law, she was a longtime member of Southern Gospel Singers from Redkey, Ind. Together, they spent many years traveling throughout the Midwest and the South, sharing their music at churches and venues. Her beautiful voice is preserved on each of the group’s six LP albums recorded in the late 1960s and 1970s. In later years, she was a resident at a senior retirement community in south Texas, where she embraced a full and active life. She enjoyed the many activities, programs, entertainment events and shared meals that brought her companionship and joy during her time there.

PRECEDED

Mother: Magnolia Webb.

Husband: Charles Donald Byrd.

SURVIVORS

Children: Ron Byrd and wife Deena, Phyllis Byrd, Jerry Byrd, and David Byrd and wife Bethany.

Sisters: Elaine Kovacs and Linda Neal.

Grandchildren: Scott Byrd and wife Katleho, Caroline Edgeton and husband Jonathan, Kayla Hornbrook and husband Kyle Reardon, Allison Roemmich and husband Ben, Josh Gowdy, Joe Gowdy and wife Annie, and Sebastian and Gracy.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at Adkins Cemetery in the Straight Fork community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Wayne DeBord, 86

Huntsville

July 14, 1939 – December 4, 2025

Wayne Edward DeBord, of Huntsville, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. He was 86.

LIFE

Born July 14, 1939 in Lucasville, Oh., Wayne was the son of John and Elner DeBord. His earthly journey was richly woven with the presence of family. At just 16 years old, he answered a call to service and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. His willingness to step forward at such a young age spoke to his courage, steadfastness and sense of duty, qualities that continued to define him throughout his life. A man of steady integrity, he lived a life of service as both a businessman and an educator. His kindness was quiet but profound, and his servant’s heart reflected the character of Christ in every season. He walked humbly, gave generously, and believed deeply in touching many lives simply by living his faith. His family blossomed when he married Carol Sue Woodward DeBord, and together they built a home rooted in faith, love and devotion. After Sue’s passing, he was graced with a second season of companionship when he married Henrietta Rector Sexton in 2005, a marriage defined by their shared faith, mutual devotion, and steady, enduring care for one another.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Carol Sue Woodward-DeBord.

Siblings: William DeBord, Virginia Osborne, Cora Lea Hendley and Betty Swink; and Jackie, John, Tim and Geraldine.

SURVIVORS

Children: Robin Allen, Kim Wright and Beau DeBord.

Grandchildren: Lance Allen, Colton Allen, Tara-Beth Malone, Jamie Fox, Blake Potter, Kade DeBord and Brady DeBord.

Great-grandchildren: Adaleigh, Emmalyn, Sutton, Grey, Stetson, Owen, Rylee, Nolan and Cooper.

Stepchildren: Amy Sexton, Karla West and Matthew Sexton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jim West, Bro. Kyle Keeton and Bro. Blake Potter officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Newport Cemetery in the Winona community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the White Rock Baptist Church Building Fund to honor Wayne’s love for his church and his dedication to the work of the Lord.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Mikey Phillips, 43

Helenwood

April 28, 1982 – December 2, 2025

Jerry Michael “Mikey” Phillip, of Helenwood, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 43.

LIFE

Born in Jamestown on April 28, 1982, Mikey was the son of Roger William Phillips and Wilma Jean Phillips. He was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 23 years: Michelle Phillips.

Daughters: Amanda Gregg, and Chelsey Sexton and wife Holden.

Grandchildren: Lillianna Anders, Braylyn Sexton, Bricen Sexton, Laker Sexton and Aisley Sexton.

Great-granddaughter: Oaklynn Bilbrey.

Brothers: Gary Phillips, Larry Phillips and Patty Wright, and Tracy Phillips.

Sisters: Betty Jo Phillips, and Fayetta Phillips and Bob Dunville.

Nieces: Trish Phillips and wife Kaylee, Olivia Phillips and Hannah Phillips.

Nephews: Tristen Jones, Larry Phillips Jr. and Tommy Phillips.

Parents-in-law: Aulvon Franklin and Katherine Franklin.

Sisters-in-law: Tina Phillips and Angela Williams.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Dilman Wilson, 84

Robbins

February 27, 1941 – December 7, 2025

Dilman Frazier Wilson, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at his home. He was 84.

LIFE

Born Feb. 27, 1941 in Scott County, Dilman was the son of Albert Wilson and Lila Ann Harness Wilson. He was a member of Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Daughter: Barbara Wilson Jones and husband Clifford.

Great-grandchild: Kylin Huckeby.

Sister: Wilma Clark and husband Arnold.

Brother-in-law: Mose Bowling.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 64 years: Alma Lillian Hamby.

Daughter: Charlotte Ipock and husband James.

Son: Willie Wilson and wife Angie.

Sister: Edna Bowling.

Grandchildren: Christy Blevins, Jason Huckeby, Alisha Ipock, Jennifer Gibson and husband Glendell, Tony Jones and wife Maranda, Crystal Wilson and Troy Wilson.

Great-grandchildren: Trevor Blevins and wife Kailyn, Andy Blevins and wife Julie, Lucas Blevins, Kendell Jones, Praylee Huckeby, Jasey Huckeby and Liam Huckeby, Brianna Cross and Alexis Cross.

Great-great-grandson: T.J. Blevins.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Byrge and Bro. Royce Huddleston officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

