Evert Bowling, 77

April 18, 1948 – November 9, 2025

Evert Gene Bowling departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. He was 77.

LIFE

Born April 18, 1948, Evert was the son of Dock Bowling and Ada Conaster Bowling. He loved the outdoors and fishing. He was a member of Jakes Branch United Baptist Church. He loved and enjoyed his kids and grandkids. He was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, and special friend.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Sons: Paul Evert Bowling and Dustin Zane Bowling.

Brothers: Harold Bowling and wife Ora, W.D. Bowling, and Clyde Bowling and wife Joyce.

Sisters: Betty Gibson and husband James, Geneva Wright and husband N.J., Burnetta Hatfield and husband Tommie, and Bonnie Bowling.

Parents-in-law: Charlie and Ortha Byrd.

Sisters-in-law: Jewel Williams and husband Billy, and Jean Byrd.

Brother-in-law: Woren Frost.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 50 years: Brenda Bowling.

Daughter: Miranda Bowling.

Grandchildren: Dylan Chambers and wife Katlan, and Destiny Day and husband Dewayne.

Great-grandchildren: Kylie Chambers, Zane Chambers, Ryder Joe Chambers, Corbin Day, Harmony McCloud and Bentley McCloud.

Brothers-in-law: Estle Byrd, Junior Byrd, Arvil Byrd, Jimmy Byrd and Odeva Byrd.

Sister-in-law: Audra Frost.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Ricky Sharpe and Bro. Bobby Strunk officiating.

Burial: To follow at Dave Chambers Cemetery in the Straight Fork community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Ella Hutchison, 82

Robbins

September 21, 1943 – November 11, 2025

Ella Mae Moffette Hutchison, of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, with loved ones by her side. She was 82.

LIFE

Born Sept. 21, 1943 in Campbell County, Ella was the daughter of Hugh and Edna Moffette. She was a member of Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. She loved attending church and singing in the choir. She loved traveling with her husband during their time in the military. She was a proud mother of her children, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was a blessing to those who knew her and her memory will be treasured forever.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband of 49 years: Robert L. Hutchison.

Parents-in-law: Clarence and Bernice Hutchison.

Sisters: Hazel Waggoner and Wanda Brown.

Brothers-in-law: Harold Roberts and John Brown.

Sister-in-law: Carol Faye Sammons.

SURVIVORS

Brother: James Moffette.

Sisters: Francis Wood and husband Boyd, and Jewell Roberts.

Brother-in-law: Denny Hutchison.

Children: Allen Hutchison and wife Sheryl, and Donna Sexton and husband Steven.

Grandchildren: Hannah Burchfield and husband Cody, Taylor Carson and husband Luke, Alyssa Marcum and husband Byron, Shelby Buttram, and Grayson Buttram.

Great-grandchildren: Hadley Marcum and Halle Burchfield.

Special friend: Kevin Melton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Michael Carroll and Bro. Jeff Watson officiating.

Committal Service: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Daniel Kellum, 32

Pioneer

August 19, 1993 – November 12, 2025

Daniel Michael Kellum passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 32.

LIFE

Born Aug. 19, 1993, Daniel was the son of Daniel Nelson Kellum and Erma Elizabeth “Beth” League. He deeply loved his children and his family. He had a passion for music and expressed his creativity as a talented tattoo artist. He lived life to the fullest and his vibrant spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

PRECEDED

Grandfather: Roger League.

Great-grandmother: Sara Travers.

Cousin: Savannah Miller.

Uncle: Robby Shaw.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents:

Children: Laylonie, Abaddon, Adonis and Lee Kellum.

Fiance: Natasha Lowe and daughter Caylyn Carson.

Grandparents: Emma Dennis, Lucille Hays and Linda Becker.

Sisters: Sara Bush, Alyssa M. Kellum, Samantha Olney, Kelsey Massengale and husband Nick, Amanda Nelson and husband Grover, and Samantha Stevens.

Brothers: Brandon Lawson, Andrew Kellum, Sean Kellum, Robbie Sexton, Cody Watson and wife Ashley, and Tyler Watson and wife Bramanda.

Special brothers: Perry, Dusty, Kenny and Ootan.

Special cousins: Jessica, Elizabeth and Laci Beth.

SERVICES

The family chose cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daniel Kellum Memorial Fund, c/o Jones & Son Funeral Home, 20059 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Judith Massey, 81

May 10, 1944 – November 17, 2025

Judith Ann Massey departed this life on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. She was 81.

LIFE

Born May 10, 1944, Judith was the daughter of Cecil Kearns and Joan Wi.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with President Shane Fisk officiating.

Burial: To follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Howard Rollins, 90

Huntsville

May 29, 1935 – Nov. 14, 2025

Howard Edward Collins Sr., of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. He was 90.

LIFE

Born May 29, 1935 in Baltimore, Mary., Howard served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. His passion in life was getting on the water with his boat and catching Maryland blue crabs. He would bring them home, steam them, and dump them on the kitchen table for all to enjoy. He could sit for hours picking those crabs. His other passion was watching pro wrestling. He would mark every event on the calendar so he wouldn’t miss anything. Since moving to Tennessee, he enjoyed sitting on the porch, watching the birds, and had a great interest in watching the vegetable garden grow. He will be missed by all, but never forgotten. May he rest in peace with his wife during his second journey.

PRECEDED

Wife of 66 years: Shirley Francis Rollins.

Daughter: Kim Rollins.

SURVIVORS

Children: Cynthia Jolly, Howard Rollins Jr., Scott Rollins and Todd Rollins.

Grandchildren: Dennis Rollins, Diamond Dillon, Amber Thompson, Evan Rollins, Howard Rollins III, Brandy Crowe, Brandon Rollins and Emma Rollins.

15 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Howard’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Jody Smith, 55

Oneida

February 9, 1970 – November 12, 2025

Jody Allen Smith, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. He was 55.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on Feb. 9, 1970, Jody was the son of Leon and Gladys Smith.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Sister: Deanna Pierce.

Brother-in-law: Ronnie Sexton.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Jordan Smith and Isaiah Smith.

Daughter: Natasha Stanley.

Sisters: Tessie Sexton, Casey Goodman and husband Bobby Clark, and Crystal Letner and husband Greg.

Brothers: Deon Smith, and Michael Smith and wife Savanna.

Uncle: Don Lee Sexton.

Special friend: Lowanna Sexton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Leatherwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Linda Terry, 67

Huntsville

November 16, 1957 – November 10, 2025

Linda Lou “Sis” Terry, of Huntsville, gained her angel wings in her Heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. She was 67.

LIFE

Born Nov. 16, 1957 in Scott County, Linda was the daughter of Willard and Louise Griffith Strunk. She was a member of Byrges Creek Baptist Church. She was known for her big heart of caregiving.

PRECEDED

Logan Strunk, Brent Strunk and Brittney Strunk Foust.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Charles “Chuck” Terry.

Children: Jody Adkins and husband Mike, and Dustin Pace.

Stepchildren: Stasha Strunk and husband John, and Jason Terry.

Grandchildren: Dalton Chambers and wife Annemarie, Dakota Chambers and wife Julie, Amaya Pace, Brooke Hicks and husband Justin, Harper Strunk, and Caden Carson and wife Karmen.

Siblings: Eddie Griffith and wife Teresa, Leo Strunk, Roger Strunk and wife Michelle, Ann Patton and husband Wade, and Steve Strunk and wife Connie.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Sexton officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Strunk Cemetery on Riley Lane in Huntsville.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

