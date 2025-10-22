You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Nathaniel McKamey, 19

March 2, 2006 – October 18, 2025

Nathaniel Ozias McKamey departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. He was 19.

LIFE

Born March 2, 2006, Nathaniel was the son of Robert McMakey and Kimberley McKamey. He was a 2024 graduate of Scott High School. He enjoyed video games, hanging with family and friends, listening to old music, and going to the race track. He was a member of Five Black Gums Baptist Church. Little did we know, the day that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.

PRECEDED

Grandparents: Calvin Lay and Miriam Lay.

Great-aunt: Betty Lou Ward.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Holly Patty McKamey.

Parents: Robert and Kimberly McKamey.

Parents-in-law: Tim and Lacie Patty.

Sister: Emily Phillips and husband Chris.

Brothers: Aaron McKamey and wife Makayla, and Wesley McKamey and fiancé Jamilia Hicks.

Sister-in-law: Paige Patty.

Nieces and nephews: Kolton McKamey, Stetson Phillips, Aiden McKamey, Oaklynn Hart, Raiden Gibson and Jenson Gibson.

Grandparents: Robert and Brenda McKamey, and Naomi Byrge.

Special friends: Noah Lay and Shannon Silcox.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ben Lay, Rev. C.W. Frakker and Rev. Eugene Lay officiating.

Graveside Service: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Lay Family Cemetery in the Rockhouse community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

