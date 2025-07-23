You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Lola Bowling, 73

Oneida

June 20, 1952 – July 20, 2025

Lola Faye Cooper Bowling, of the Black Oak community in Oneida, passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 73.

LIFE

Born June 20, 1952, Lola was the daughter of Samuel and Clona Bell Cooper.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

Husband: David W. Bowling.

Brother: Herman Cooper.

Infant granddaughter: Savannah Walters.

Grandsons: Joshua and Kaden Walters.

SURVIVORS

Sisters: Barbara Helton and husband Rockie, Vicey Terry and husband Gary, and Bonnie Grooms and husband Tim.

Brothers: Tony Cooper, Arnold Cooper, Glen Cooper and wife Regina, Charlie Cooper and wife Teresa, and John Cooper and wife Sheila.

Daughter: Weatherly Walters and husband Ronnie.

Grandchildren: Larissa and Trent Vanover, Cameron and Ashlynn Walters, Braden Walters and Adaliah.

Great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Joshlyn and Calix Vanover, and Easton and Raelynn Walters.

SERVICES

To honor Lola’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

James Gilmore, 59

Huntsville

August 11, 1965 – July 21, 2025

James Walter Gilmore, of Huntsville, passed from this life at his home on Monday, July 21, 2025. He was 59.

LIFE

Born Aug. 11, 1965 in Dayton, Oh., James was the son of William K. and Anna Grace Morrow Gilmore. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and four-wheeling whenever he had the opportunity.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Brother, William Patrick Gilmore.

SURVIVORS

Son: Joseph Gilmore and wife Maggie.

Grandchildren: Mistaya Gilmore, Addilyn Gilmore, Riverlynn Gilmore, Ronald Gilmore, Jordyn Hurst and Sallie Hurst.

Sister: Theresa Laxton and husband Anthony.

SERVICES

James’ wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Judy Sexton, 77

October 28, 1947 – July 22, 2025

Judy Ann Sexton, a child of the King, went home to be with Him on Sunday, July 20, 2025. She was 77.

LIFE

Born Oct. 28, 1947 in Elgin, Judy was the daughter of Joel and Helen Piercy. When you think of her, remember that she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was thankful to be a member of the Body of Christ. She loved his word, the King James Bible 1611. She was beautiful, generous and kind. She loved her family. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Paul Sexton.

Children: Paige and Prue.

Grandchild: Owen.

Sister: Joeldean Taubert.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Coal Hill Cemetery with Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Malinda Wampler, 58

Sharps Chapel, Tenn.

August 22, 1966 – July 19, 2025

Malinda Jo Wampner, of Sharps Chapel, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at her home. She was 58.

LIFE

Born Aug. 22, 1966 in Marion, Ind., Malinda was the daughter of Robert and Nora Phillips Ellis.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents: Sister, Teresa Ellis Curtis.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Mark Lane Wampner.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Kilbeck Cemetery in Robbins with Bro. Brandon Phillips officiating.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

