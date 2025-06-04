You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Darlene Davidson, 62

October 30, 1962 – May 26, 2025

Gloria “Darlene” Hudson Davidson passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025, at her home. She was 62.

LIFE

Born Oct. 30, 1962 in Scott County, Darlene was the daughter of Ancil and Norene Byrd Hudson.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by:

· Sister: Kay Hall and husband Lecil.

· Brothers: Scott Hudson and Steve Hudson.

· Sister-in-law: Vela Davidson.

· Mother-in-law: Katy Davidson.

SURVIVORS

Darlene is survived by:

· Husband: Rusty Davidson.

· Brother: Randy Hudson and Tammy.

· Brother-in-law: Michael Davidson.

· Sister-in-law: Susan Lowe and Robbie

· Special niece: Felicia Seiver.

· Father-in-law: Buddy Davidson.

SERVICES

The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Gloria Darlene Davidson Memorial Fund, c/o Jones & Son Funeral Home, 20059 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Dani Gannon, 50

Oneida

October 24, 1974 – May 31, 2025

Danelle “Dani” Lynn Gannon, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 50.

LIFE

Born Oct. 24, 1974 in Dayton, Oh., Dani touched countless hearts throughout her life with her selfless devotion, unwavering bravery and warm, bubbly personality. A cherished wife and loving mother, she built a life full of love, laughter and compassion. She married her beloved husband, Marc Gannon, in June 2013, and created a life filled with love and mutual support. She was a beacon of selflessness and kindness, known for being caring, brave, and outgoing. Her witty humor and soft-spoken nature made her a treasured presence in any room. She embraced life fully, nurturing her family and community with unwavering love. Her proudest achievement in life was the ability to be a mother. She had five beautiful daughters and loved being a teacher to her youngest daughter. Her vibrant personality was seen through her passions- reading a good book, traveling the world, watching her favorite television shows, being the meme queen, or rocking out to Sirus XM radio.

SURVIVORS

Dani is survived by:

· Devoted husband: Marc Gannon.

· Daughters: Cassidy Kemmerer, Peyton Gannon, Taylor Gannon, Cadhli Gannon and Brees Gannon.

· Cat: Joan.

SERVICES

· Visitation: Sunday, June 8, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

· Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Jay Stewart, 61

September 23, 1963 – May 29, 2025

James Britt “Jay” Stewart Jr. passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Manchester, Tenn. He was 61.

LIFE

Born Sept. 23, 1963 in Harlan, Ky., Jay was the son of Annette Shackelford Stewart and James Britt Stewart Sr. He was a graduate of Oneida High School and worked in health care for many years.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his father, Jay was preceded in death by:

· Wife: Lela Stewart.

· Infant brother: Shon Stewart.

· Parents-in-law: R.T. and Vena Mae Lackey.

SURVIVORS

Jay is survived by:

· Son: Treye Stewart and wife Makayla.

· Stepdaughter: Angie Smith and husband Matt.

· Grandchildren: Jacob and Eli Smith, and Aubree Stewart Wunderlin.

· Brothers: Tyrone Stewart and wife Virginia, and Carl Stewart.

· Nieces: Carlesa Stewart and Megan Stewart.

· Nephew: Sean Stewart.

SERVICES

· Visitation: Tuesday, June 3, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

· Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m. with Rev. Joe West officiating. Music will be provided by Helen Yancey.

· Committal Service: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Glenn Storey, 68

Robbins

March 3, 1957 – May 27, 2025

Glenn Allen Storey, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 68.

LIFE

Born March 3, 1957 in Oneida, Glenn was the son of Glenn and Edith Storey.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Storey.

SURVIVORS

Glenn is survived by his brother, Jeff Storey.

SERVICES

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association at stroke.org.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Scott Windle, 55

August 15, 1969 – May 28, 2025

William Scott Windle, of Scott County, passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, while being cared for by loving family. He was 55.

LIFE

Born Aug. 15, 1969 in Scott County, Scott was the son of Bill and Ann Windle. He was a devoted dad, papaw, uncle and friend. He spent 15-plus years driving a truck and another 15-plus years doing iron work. Outside of work, he loved fishing, coloring and running the road. He always lived life to the fullest. He told friends and family that the best time of his life was getting to love and enjoy “all them babies.” He will be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand, his sense of humor, and loyalty to the ones he considered family. His memory will live on in the stories we tell, the lessons he taught and the love he gave so freely.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his favorite granny, Emma Jean Hughes.

SURVIVORS

Scott is survived by:

· Children: Morgan Botts, Chase Windle, and Willow Windle-Manis.

· Grandchildren: Lincoln and Noa Manis.

· Sisters: Marti Rosser Byrd and Brittney Windle Stanley.

· Nieces and nephews: Ashlin Wilford, Stone Rosser, Piper Rosser, Jett Rosser, Blake Stanley, Brett Stanley and Braiden Stanley.

· Great-nieces and -nephews: Aspyn, Alayna and Tucker Baggett, Scout and Whaley Rosser, Maverick Byrd and Waylon Rosser, and Maisie Jo Gibson.

SERVICES

A private family burial will be held at Concord Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

