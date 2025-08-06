You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Teresa Armes, 70

Wartburg

March 23, 1955 – August 5, 2025

Teresa Sue Armes, of Wartburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at her home. She was 70.

LIFE

Born in Robbins on March 23, 1955, Teresa was the daughter of Earnest and Edith Maney.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Son: Mark Edward Phelan.

Brothers: Ronnie Maney and Chris Maney.

Nephew: Jeff Maney.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Steve Denny Armes.

Son: Jason Andre Phelan.

Stepdaughter: Elaine Cox.

Brothers: Michael Maney, David Maney, Keith Maney and Nolan Maney.

Grandkids: Lamarcus Alexzander Phelan, Zachery Alan Phelan, and two granddaughters.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m.

Committal Service: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Christopher Miller, 62

December 23, 1962 – July 30, 2025

Christopher Miller departed this life on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. He was 62.

LIFE

Born Dec. 23, 1962, Christopher was the son of John Miller and Kathleen Boyatt. He was an employee of CTI for over five years. He enjoyed fishing, working on vehicles, and was a genuine, good-hearted man who never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him but his memory will live on in the hearts of the lives he touched.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Infant brother: Johnny Miller.

Brother: Lonnie Miller.

Sister: Bertha Chitwood.

Brother-in-law: Ralph “Pap” Terry.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Sherry Lee Miller.

Children: Dusty Miller and Jeremy Miller.

Sister: Dessie “Mamaw” Terry.

Grandchild: Dedrick Miller.

Brother: Jerome Miller.

Special niece: Reada “Sis” Stephens and her children, Aaron and Jerico.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Norman Burk officiating. Music will be provided by friends of the family.

Burial: To follow at Abner Thomas Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Debbie Jo Smith, 70

January 21, 1955 – July 30, 2025

Debra “Debbie” Jo Smith went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., with her family and friends by her side. She was 70.

LIFE

Debbie Jo was born Jan. 21, 1955 in Oneida, the daughter of Nobel E. Smith and Joyce Daugherty Smith. She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville. Proverbs 17:17 was a description of her life. “A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” She was a true friend providing support and love through good times and bad. She offered a steadfast presence and unwavering loyalty. She previously served on the Unicorn Fund board and was instrumental in establishing the Unicorn Fund newsletter and their educational scholarship. She served as secretary of the Scott County Conservation League. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed God’s natural beauty. She loved to read, learn new things, and spend time with her family and friends. She worked at First National Bank and Hartco for several years. She retired from Oneida Special School District, where she found her true calling of service to students as a special education teacher.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Grandparents: H.D. Smith and Rilda Burke Smith, and James Estus Daugherty and Lona Thomas Daugherty.

Cousins: Teresa Phillips and Scott Spaulding.

SURVIVORS

Steadfast companion of 44 years: Rocky Webb.

Aunt: Glenna Harrel.

Uncle: Glenn Daugherty and wife Judy.

Cousins: Vickie Spaulding Foster, Jackie Spaulding Wright, and Donnie Smith.

SERVICES

Debbie Jo’s wishes were cremation, and a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Scott County Conservation League, c/o Rocky Webb, 694 Eli Lane, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Sammy Walker, 64

Robbins

February 23, 1961 – August 1, 2025

Sammy Craig Walker, of Robbins, passed away on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 at his home with his loving family and friends by his side. He was 64.

LIFE

Born Feb. 23, 1961 in Morgan County, Tenn., Sammy was the son of Nathaniel Newport and Naomi Jennings Newport. He was raised by his grandparents, Thalbert and Mary Elizabeth Jennings. He was saved at a young age and enjoyed going to church and singing. He loved fishing, training dogs and spending time with family and friends.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents and grandparents:

Sisters: Jane Griffin and Teresa Smith.

Parents-in-law: Marshall and Sheila Buttram.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 30 years: Wendy Sue Bertram Walker.

Children: Erika, Katurah, Madison and Wyatt.

Brothers: Larry Walker and wife Cindy, Kevin Newport and wife Janetta, and Michael Newport and wife Zelma.

Sisters: Geraldine Brown, Phyllis Turner, Deborah Massengale and husband Keith, and Virginia Turner.

Brothers-in-law: Jack Bertram and wife Shawna, and Mark Bertram.

Sister-in-law: Jill Damron and husband Keenan.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. David Walker, Bro. Steve Gadd and Bro. Wyatt Buckert officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Concord Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Harry Woodward, 57

Pioneer

February 7, 1968 – August 2, 2025

Harry T. Woodward, of Widows Lane in Pioneer, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, following a 3.5-year battle with colorectal cancer. He was 57.

LIFE

Born Feb. 7, 1968 at Scott County Hospital, Harry was the son of Ivan and Dorothy Cross Woodward. He was a born again Christian and a member of Low Gap Missionary Baptist Church, where he enjoyed attending even when he did not feel good from all the surgery, chemotherapy and radiation he endured. So many prayers were answered during his cancer battle. The main one was to cure him. God makes that healing possible, but sometimes God gives ‘no’ for an answer and that’s okay; it’s his will. Harry talked about living longer to be a disciple to tell everyone about Jesus, but he did that daily, talking about things — even little things — God had done during his illness. He would say that wasn’t enough. He wanted to encourage his friends to come to church, to come to Jesus and be saved, and to go to Heaven with him.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Sister: Vergie Harness Manis.

Brothers: Larry George Keeton and Sylvester “Buggie” Keeton.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Annalyne Woodward.

Son: Kayleb Woodward.

Loyal companion: Ginger, a golden lab who brought him joy and comfort.

Sisters: Judy Faye Martin and husband Kenneth, and Amanda Sands and husband Eddy.

Nieces: Kelly Short and husband Shawn, Lindsey Sands, Crystal Stanley and husband Chris, and Courtney Polattie and husband Troy.

Special nieces he claimed as daughters: Amber Smithers and husband Dustin and their children, Shaley and Westley; and Malesha Goodman and husband Brad and their children, Clay and Brilee.

Nephews: Justin, Travis and Michael Keeton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. James Taylor and Bro. Jeff Wade officiating. Music will be provided by Amanda Sands.

Committal Service: To follow at Carson Memorial Park.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by mail or online.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Flonnie Zachary, 80

Robbins

July 12, 1945 – August 3, 2025

Flonnie Griffith Zachary, of Robbins, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 80.

LIFE

Born July 12, 1945, Flonnie was the daughter of Gilbert and Odessie Griffith. She was a member of New River Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Son: Tony Darrell Zachary.

Brothers: Ernest, Arzo, Bill Tommy, Ira Gaither and Harold Griffith.

Sisters: Pearl Griffith, Ethel Hamby and Edith Shannon.

Parents-in-law: Rev. Jerry and Betty Zachary.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 59 years: Clyde Zachary.

Son: Darrin Zachary and wife Kathryn.

Grandchildren: Michael Zachary, Andrew Zachary, John Zachary and Leah Zachary.

Brother: Delbert Griffith.

Sisters: Opal Sexton, Ivazie O’Neal, Nadine Fredrick, and Shirley Lawson.

Special nieces: Debbie Griffith and Crystal Zachary.

Special friend: Misty Cotton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Hutnsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kermit Phillips, Rev. David Walker and Rev. Joey Zachary officiating. Music will be provided by Arnold and Lloyd Stephens.

Burial: To follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery in the Brimstone community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

