You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Brenda Allen, 70

September 13, 1955 – December 30, 2025

Brenda Sue Cecil Allen departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. She was 70.

LIFE

Born Sept. 13, 1955 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Brenda was the daughter of James Burton Cecil and Betty Cosby Cecil. She enjoyed her adventures with the kids and grandchildren. She volunteered at Gerry McDonald Mission House and loved playing the hand bells at church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Grandparents: Boo and Anna Cosby, and Lula Phillips Cecil.

Parents-in-law: Johnny and Wilma Allen.

Aunts: Doris Claborne and husband Jack, Patsy Krebs and husband Tom, Frances Saville and husband Wade, and Panonia Cecil.

Uncle: Julian Cosby and wife Tulula.

SURVIVORS

Children: John Burton Allen and wife Kassie, and Jessica Rose Allen Shinkle and husband Adam.

Grandchildren: Bentley and Parker Allen.

Sisters: Lou Ann Smith and husband Denny, and children Jordan and Zach; and Stephanie Brooks and husband Tony, and children Matthew and Lucas.

Special neighbor: Betty Chitwood.

Special friend: Phyllis Acres.

Special pet: Sissy.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. David Gass officiatacing.

Graveside Service: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at 2 p.m. at Second Otter United Baptist Church Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Gerry McDonald Mission House, 234 N. Main Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Anna Dishman, 76

December 31, 1948 – December 25, 2025

Anna Marie Stone Dishman celebrated Christmas by joining her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. She was 76.

LIFE

Born Dec. 31, 1948, Anna was the daughter of Otto and Gussie Worley Stone. She was a member of West Oneida United Baptist Church. Although she had no children of her own, she was known to many as “Granny Annie.” She leaves so many special loved ones and friends behind who will miss her dearly and deeply.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: David Dishman.

Sisters: Christina, Ellen, Doris, Geraldine, Joyce, Lois and Nellie.

Brothers: Ray, Chester, Fred, Hugh and Ronald Stone.

SURVIVORS

Brothers: Roland Stone, and Richard Stone and wife Kim.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. David Webb officiating.

Burial: To follow at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Anna Dishman Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Jason Griffith, 47

September 5, 1978 – December 20, 2025

Jason Wade Griffith departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Ky. He was 47.

LIFE

Born Sept. 5, 1978, Jason was the son of Gaither and Vinadean Shannon Griffith. He was a graduate of Firelands High School in Firelands, Oh. And went on to further his education as an auto body repairman and painter at Lorain Joint Vocational School in Oberlin, Oh. He obtained many college course Bible credits from the Evangelical Training Association, and obtained teaching status to train other scholars. He made his career as an auto body paint specialist. He worked for Ed Mullinax Ford in Amherst, Oh., and Earl Tindol Ford in Gastonia, N.C. He was a good salesman, tire manager, and owned his own café in Oneida called Griff’s Café. In his early years he was devoted to ministry for the Lord at Broadway Assembly Church in Lorain, Oh., and Faith Worship Center in Baton Rouge, La. He was a children’s pastor and assistant pastor, and started Bayou Bible College to teach others about the word of God at Faith Worship Center. He went on to be an Elvis tribute artist, performing multiple shows in Memphis and beyond. He performed as Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and others. He loved to sing, play his guitar, and entertain. He recorded several music CDs and built up a fan base of over 4,000 members.

PRECEDED

In addition to his father: Aunt, Louise Lowery.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother:

Ex-wife: Kimberly Fordyce Griffith.

Children: Jesse Griffith and Kara Griffith.

Sister: Jackie (William) Blankinsop.

Brother: Johnny Griffith.

Grandmother: Opal Griffith Sexton.

Nieces: Jennifer Blankinsop Benesh and husband Eric, and children Kaylee and Mason Mcfadden; and Sierra Griffith and daughter Arianna.

Nephews: Joshua (Miranda) Blankinsop and Cody Griffith.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 11 a.m.

Burial: To follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Charles Hammock, 89

Pine Hill

August 28, 1936 – December 28, 2025

Charles Lester Hammock, of the Pine Hill community, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. He was 89.

LIFE

Born Aug. 28, 1936, Charles was the son of Fred and Connie Stanley Hammock. He was a member and Sunday school teacher of Pine Creek United Baptist Church for many years. He and Betty were married March 31, 1962 and raised Chucky together, making a wonderful life for his family. They faithfully attended church and he committed himself to teaching all ages about Christ in Sunday school at Pine Creek. He charmed both children and adults with handmade wooden trucks and heavy equipment. He put in countless hours in his woodshop working on handmade toys while Betty would be beside him painting and creating joy for anyone who received one. He was a pleasant, quiet man but enjoyed talking about Maw and Paw, Mother, and Uncle Tilman, and how he grew up on the farm with his brothers and sister at Pine Hill. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a military policeman and earned the medal of sharpshooter. He often spoke about his time in the military and all he had learned and accomplished. He retired after many years from HBD Industries.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Love of his life: Betty Lou Boyatt Hammock.

Son: Charles L. “Chuck” Hammock II.

Brother: O.E. Hammock.

Special uncle: Tilman Stanley.

SURVIVORS

Nephew: Steve Boyatt and wife Christel.

Niece: Tammy Chambers and husband Kevin.

Brother: William “Bill” Hammock.

Sister: Freddy Joyce and husband Ken.

Brother: Stanley Joe and wife Barbara.

Sister-in-law: Dorma Hammock.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum and Bro. Michael Weathers officiating.

Burial: To follow at Pine Hill Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Doyal Kidd, 81

February 14, 1944 – December 21, 2025

Doyal Kenneth Kidd went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. He was 81.

LIFE

Born Feb. 14, 1944, Doyal was the son of Aunton and Hester Miller Kidd. He was a member and deacon of Grave Hill Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Judy Novella Phillips Kidd.

Grandsons: Paul Derek Kidd and Chris Sexton.

Brothers: Coy and Kelly Kidd.

Sisters: Joyce Faye Munoz and Diane Jean Robbins.

Parents-in-law: Riley and Flora Marie Acres Phillips.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Paula Sexton, Cammie Mason and husband Randall, and Pamela Burke and husband Crestin.

Sons: Paul Doyal Kidd and wife Karla, and Doyal Cole Reynolds.

Grandchildren: Isaiah Harness and wife Gracie, Marlana Bowling, Nikketta and Zachary Sexton, Dustin Kidd, Chentel Kidd, Ekaterina Wilson and husband Robbie, Noah, Kenzie and Brice Patterson, Jared Burke and wife Kelsey, Tanner Burke, and Jonah Burke and wife Lily.

Great-grandchildren: Jozee Phillips, Hunter Whaley and wife Makayla, Auton Whaley, Hayden and Gavin Mason, Caynon Sexton, Graysen Harness, Jayden, Payton, Kinlynn Harness and Beilor Kidd, Amauren and Azarion Kidd, Poppie Dale Wilson, and Tate, Briley and Camden Ford Burke.

Sister: Georgia Yates.

Brother: Bradley Kidd.

Sisters-in-law: Pearl Kidd, Martha Kidd, and JoAnn Boyatt.

Brother-in-law: Carmer Phillips and wife Sandra.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Crestin Burke and Bro. Randall Mason officiating.

Burial: To follow at Scott Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Sarah Ridener, 75

Stearns, Ky.

May 15, 1950 – December 28, 2025

Sarah Elizabeth “Liz” Ridener, of Stearns, Ky., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. She was 75.

LIFE

Born May 15, 1950, Liz was the daughter of Hobert and Mishie Perkins Worley. She was a retiree of GE and dedicated her life to work on aircraft engines.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Royce Ridener.

Sister: Sharon Worley Vanover.

Brothers: David Duncan and Stanley Worley.

Grandson: Steven.

Great-grandchildren: Ryder and Alexandria Hayes.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Tonya Anderson, Callie Elkus, Jill Warren and Tina Ridener.

Grandson: Kyle Anderson.

Granddaughters: Emily Whitehead and Brooklyn Hayes.

Great-grandchildren: Halleigh and Liam Whitehead, and Luke Hayes.

Brothers: Randall Worley and Bobby Worley.

Nieces: Amber Dople, Shyann Worley and Riley Worley.

Special friend: Haley Watson.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Gerald Robbins, 74

September 1, 1951 – December 21, 2025

Gerald Robbins departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. He was 74.

LIFE

Born Sept. 1, 1951, Gerald was the son of Harold Virgil Robbins and Vera Barnett Robbins.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Oma Robbins.

Brother: Richard Robbins.

Sisters: Dorothy Adkins, and Myrna Gibson and husband Jack.

Brother-in-law: Keith Adkisson.

SURVIVORS

Son: Christohper Robbins.

Sisters: Marion Wright, Barbara Williams, Sherry Robbins and Etta Adkisson.

SERVICES

Gerald’s wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Carl Sexton, 72

Winfield

January 28, 1953 – December 17, 2025

Carl Daniel Sexton, of Winfield, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. He was 72.

LIFE

Born Jan. 28, 1953, Carl was the father of L.C. Sexton and Erna Lee Scott. He was a member of Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Stepfather: Danny Scott.

Grandparents: John Riley and Hattie Sexton, and Bill and Florence Harvey.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Paula VanHook Sexton.

Son: Shawn Sexton.

Daughter: Shannon Sexton.

Sisters: Patricia Marlene Hicks, Athea Kay Mendez and Joyce Ward.

Stepsons: Danny Posey, Charles Posey and Chris Porter.

Grandchildren: Bradley, Decarlious, William and Jaida.

Step-grandson: Jasper Porter.

Special friend: Ivory Sexton.

SERVICES

Carl’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

