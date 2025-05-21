You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Joseph Burke, 66

Oneida

August 19, 1958 – May 14, 2025

Joseph Russell “Jo Jo” Burke, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

LIFE

Born in Cincinnati, Oh. on Aug. 19, 1958, Joseph was the son of George W. Burke and Lola Boyatt. He was raised by Pauline Boyatt-Noland in Oneida. He was known by many in the community as the “Tile Doctor” or the guy with a sign that read “Free Kittens” in front of his residence along Coopertown Road.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by:

Brother: Gilbert.

Sister: Susan.

SURVIVORS

Joseph is survived by:

Sons: Greg (Katie) Burke and Garrett (Sam) Burke.

Granddaughters: Aubrey Burke, Faith Burke and Gracelee Burke.

SERVICES

Joseph was cremated and returned to Cincinnati, Oh.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Robert Nash, 88

Oneida

March 6, 1937 – May 13, 2025

Robert James Nash, of Oneida, passed away peacefully at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida on Tuesday, May 23, 2025.

LIFE

Born in Worcester, Mass. On March 6, 1937, Bob was the son of Richard F. and Dorothy Beer Nash. He was a hardworking and devoted man who spent much of his career in the U.S. Air Force. A proud veteran, he served honorably for 20 years, and continued his career with Tektronix and Motorola. In his free time, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He had a passion for woodworking, enjoyed traveling abroad, and spent endless hours maintaining his yard and landscaping.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by:

Brother: George S. Nash.

Son: Bryan K. Nash.

SURVIVORS

Bob is survived by:

Wife: Bertha M. Loepker Nash.

Children: Alan R. Nash and wife Laura, Richard F. Nash II and wife Karie, Diane M. Slaven and husband Jerry, and Robert J. Nash and wife Melinda.

Grandchildren: Justin R. Nash and wife Erin, Adam C. Eckstein and wife Kelly, Andrew R. Hoschiet and wife Diane, Courtney M. Larson and husband Scott, Keaton R. Nash and wife Caroline, Colleen M. Nash, and Connor M. Nash.

Great-grandchildren: Samuel J. Eckstein, Addison M. Nash, Savannah L. Nash, Christopher R. Eckstein and Wyatt R. Nash.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Internment: Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Scott County Rescue Squad, 190 One Process Lane, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

