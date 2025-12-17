You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Delphia Brummett, 94

New River

August 2, 1931 – December 15, 2025

Delphia Beatrice Brummett, of New River, passed away on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at Cumberland Village in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 94.

LIFE

Born in Wayne County, Ky. on Aug. 2, 1931, Delphia was the daughter of Archie Menzo Dishman and Bertha Lee Shoopman Dishman. She was a member of New River Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Edgar Brummett.

Sisters: Linda Brummett and husband Univee, and Lucille Wright.

Brothers: Archie Dishman Jr., Ray Dishman, Walter (Russell) Dishman, and Ralph Brummett.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Arnold Dale, and Ronald and Nancy.

Grandkids: Ronald Jr. and Lora, Bryan and Anthony, Beatree and Lee, Dale Jr. and Brittany, Ricky and Jennifer, and Kimberly and Chris.

Great-grandkids: Matthew and Sierra, Miranda and Dustin, Melanie and Tray, Alex, James, Brittany, Ronald III, Elizabeth and Cheyenne, Autumn, Kaylee, Izzy, Bella, Nicholas and Christian.

Great-great-grandkids: Lillian and Kolten, Jayden, Camden and Alexis, Angell, John and Easton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Kelvin Young officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Reed Cemetery in the New River community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Iva Byrd, 79

Huntsville

January 18, 1946 – December 15, 2025

Iva Jewell Byrd, of Huntsville, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. She was 79.

LIFE

Born in Robbins Jan. 18, 1946, Iva was the daughter of Jerry Hughett and Earline Reagan.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Lester Byrd.

Brothers: M.J. Hughett, Jasper Hughett, Elmer Hughett, James Hughett, Willard Hughett, Charlie Hughett, Howard Hughett, Harold Hughett, Carlie Hughett and Earnie Hughett.

Sisters: Mary Hughett and Dora Hughett.

Sister-in-law: Charline Hughett.

Nephew: Tommy Hughett.

SURVIVORS

Children: Janet Lowe and husband Jason, Jerry Byrd and wife Karen, and Jimmy Byrd and wife Leona.

Grandchildren: Rickey Banks, Natasha Banks Daugherty, Jared Byrd, Logan Lowe and Brandon Lowe.

Great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Bailee, Tabias and Everett Daugherty, and Sierra Banks.

Sister: Naomi Sexton.

Brothers: Woodrow Hughett and Roscoe Hughett.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m.

Graveside Service: Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery in the Norma community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

O.E. Hammock, 91

Oneida

March 23, 1934 – December 12, 2025

O.E. Hammock, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Franklin, Tenn. He was 91.

LIFE

Born in Zenith on March 23, 1934, O.E. was the son of Fred and Connie Stanley Hammock. He was a devoted husband to Dorma Hammock for 66 years and a loving father to two daughter, wonderful grandpa to six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He graduated from Oneida High School in 1956, served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 in Germany, and married the love of his life in 1959. After the girls were born, he and Dorma moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., where he spent most of his adult years in the house painting industry, owning his own business. He probably painted most of the houses in Chattanooga. Despite his many responsibilities, he always made time for his family and friends. He and Dorma moved back to Oneida upon retirement, and attended Pine Creek United Baptist Church, where he officially joined on June 28, 2020 and was baptized on July 19, 2020 at Huntsville City Park. He is already with loved ones who have passed before him. He was hard-working and dedicated. He always did what needed to be done, sometimes sacrificing his own dreams and working himself to the bone. He was known as a man of integrity, great talent and the master of one-liners, the originator of Dad jokes. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and canning the most delicious green beans and other veggies. He was always ready for a four-wheeler ride or a long hike and enjoyed looking out at his pond.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Dorma Jean Holt Hammock.

Daughters: Regina Wilson and husband John, and Rhonda Coonley and husband Greg.

Grandchildren: Justin Ayers, Eric Wilson, Michael Wilson (Caitlin Cardin), Amy Wilson (Ethan George), Hannah Hevenstone and husband Aaron, and Rachel Coonley.

Great-grandchild: Bowen Asher Hevenstone.

Siblings: Charles Hammock, Bill Hammock, Freddie Joyce Smith and husband Ken, and Stanley Joe Hammock and wife Barbara.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Carson Memorial Park with full military honors by American Legion Post 136 of Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in O.E.’s honor to Pine Creek Baptist Church, 664 Pine Creek Road, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Sherry Reed, 60

Coal Hill

April 14, 1965 – December 14, 2025

Sherry Reed, of the Coal Hill community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was 60.

LIFE

Born in Scott County April 14, 1965, Sherry was the daughter of Mack and Columbia Harness. She was a member of Armes Chapel Baptist Church in Wartburg, and was active in church. She loved singing and sang in a group with her mom, two aunts and cousin Tammy for many years. She was also a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was always close to the children in church. She loved her family, but most of all her nieces and nephews. She spent a lot of time with them while they were growing up. She also loved gardening and working in her yard.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Marty Reed.

Brothers: David Harness and Rodney Harness.

Nephews: Brian Overton, Andrew Overton and Jordan Chambers.

SURVIVORS

Fiance: Bill Satterfield.

Sister: Sharon Overton and husband Charles.

Brothers: Michael Harness and wife Tommie, and Dwight Harness and wife Waynette.

Sister: Theresa Chambers and husband Jack.

Brother: Randy Hutson and wife Tammy.

Sister-in-law: Donna Reed and husband Chuck.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. Brady Goad and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating.

Burial: To follow at Mack and Columbia Harness Memorial Cemetery in the Coal Hill community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Robert Smith, 69

September 19, 1956 – December 9, 2025

Robert “Scrappy” W. Smith passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. He was 69.

LIFE

Born Sept. 19, 1956, Scrappy was the son of Philip C. and Christine Smith.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Parents-in-law: Ester and Dorothy Burke.

Grandson: Johnathan Smallwood.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Patricia Smallwood.

Sons: William “Bo” Smallwood, Robert Smallwood, Brad Hankins and wife Jackie, and Brit Hankins and wife Crystal.

Grandchildren: Will Smallwood and wife Katie, Bowen Smallwood, Embry Smallwood, Blake Hankins, Joseph Smallwood, Elizabeth Smallwood, Dorian Smallwood and wife Haley, and Anna.

Great-granddaughter: Harmony Smallwood.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Carson Memorial Park in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Steve Thompson, 75

July 2, 1950 – December 9, 2025

Steven D. Thompson departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. He was 75.

LIFE

Born July 2, 1950, Steve was the son of C.J. and Doris Thompson. He was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Oneida. He especially loved his Sunday School Class. He was a former Assessor of Property of Scott County and later retired. Steve worked for West Coal Corp. for 25 years. In 1980, he had to have a bone marrow transplant and it was a success. The County supported his family through the entire ordeal. He got to raise his 2 sons, Jeremy and Josh, which was a blessing. Another transplant in 2025 for AML – leukemia was not a success, but he did what the Lord wanted him to do.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Mother-in-law: Billie Zachary.

Brothers-in-law: Ernie Allen and Larry Pendergrass.

Nephew: Ashley Thompson.

Sisters-in-law: Theresa Chambers and Cheryl Branim.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 53 years: Debbie Thompson.

Sons: Jeremy Thompson and wife Kari, and Josh Thompson and wife Jodi.

Brothers: Jack Lay and wife Sharon, and Roger Thompson and wife Lucille.

Sisters: Cookie Allen, and Tammy Wright and husband John.

Sisters-in-law: Pam Botts and husband James, Sandy Wright and husband Roger, Melinda Wright and Beverly Pendergrass.

Brother-in-law: Donnie Branim.

Special friends: Lou Stanley, Charlie Terry, Eugene Harmon, Gary Boyatt, Roger Baldwin and Kermit Carson.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Dilbert Terry and Dr. Sean Allen Lee officiating.

Graveside Service: Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at Cooper Memorial Gardens.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society Memorial Foundation, 208 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

