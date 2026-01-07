You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Kathryn Keck, 76

Knoxville • September 22, 1949 – December 31, 2025

Sarah “Kathryn” McBee Keck, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. She was 76.

LIFE

Born Sept. 22, 1949, Kathryn was the daughter of William Lon McBee Jr. and Mabel Elizabeth Adkins McBee. She was a graduate of Central High School Class of ’67 and earned a BS from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She retired from AT&T and was a member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church. She loved music, especially singing with the church choir for many years. She was also an avid reader.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Kenneth Carl Keck Jr.

Brother: William Lon McBee III.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Deborah Long and husband Greg.

Granddaughters: Rachel Cook and husband Andrew, and Emma Long.

Sisters: Jana Macias, Nancy Moss and husband Stan, Ruth Cooley and husband Lamar, and Mary McDonald and husband Brian.

Lifelong friend: Brenda Ramage.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rose Funeral and Cremation – Mann.

Graveside Service: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at Duncan Family Cemetery in Huntsville at 1 p.m.

Local arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Willis Sexton, 82

Huntsville • July 14, 1943 – December 30, 2025

Willis Lee Sexton, of Huntsville, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home with his family on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. He was 82.

LIFE

Born July 14, 1943, Willis was the son of Crawford and Ruth Newport Sexton. He was a member of Mill Branch Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brother: Donald Ray Sexton.

Parents-in-law: Arthur and Ruth Lawson Day.

Brothers-in-law: Arthur Matthew Day, Gerald David Hembree and David Lee Duncan.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 57 years: Nancy Carol Day Sexton.

Sons: Steven Willis Sexton and wife Donna, and Jonathan Lee Sexton.

Grandchildren: Jonathan Lee Sexton Jr. and Shyla Dillon, and Shelby Buttram.

Great-grandchildren: Brantly, Hadly, Naome, Ashton, Harmony and Jsper.

Sisters-in-law: Etta Hembree and Karen Diane Duncan.

Nieces: Brandi Sexton Strunk and husband Eddie, Stacie Lee Duncan, and Candace Duncan Morgan and husband Travis.

Nephews: Patrick David Hembree and Josh Duncan.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at Sexton Cemetery in the Burgess Creek community with Bro. Jeff Watson officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Cliff Terry, 88

Oneida

March 24, 1937 – December 30, 2025

Bernard Clifton “Cliff” Terry Sr., of Oneida, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, surrounded by family. He was 88.

LIFE

Born in Oneida on March 24, 1937, Cliff was the son of Homer and Geneva Foster Terry. He was employed by Roark’s Amoco prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his death he professed his faith in the Lord. If hard-working could be embodied by a person, it would be Cliff Terry. He wasn’t just a man; he was a father, a provider, and a leader — a true family man who made sure his family’s needs were met before his own. Whether someone needed their car fixed, firewood, or needed a few vegetables to eat, Cliff was always the person who loved to provide for others. Christ’s love was truly represented by him. The Bible says man should show compassion, meekness, forgiveness and a humble mind, which Cliff showcased every day. All were beyond blessed to know the man that he was.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brother: Boyce Terry.

Parents-in-law: Lon and Edith Campbell Whaley.

Siblings-in-law: Larry and Linda Whaley, Roy Lee and Linda Phillips, Charlene Phillips, Roy Trent, and Donna Whaley.

Son-in-law: Wesley Laxton.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 65 years: Shirley Whaley Terry.

Children: Marlisa Smith and husband Greg, Bernard Terry and wife Ginger, DeNeil Laxton, and Chanda Posey.

Grandchildren: Shawn Smith and wife Leslie, Tiffany Dewberry-Moore and husband Heath, Brandon Smith and wife Chelsea, Brady Terry and wife Emily, Hannah Bridges and husband ZZach, Cooper West, Meridith Laxton and Victor Alipi, Demi Laxton and Walter Norbeck, Madison Laxton and Deon Alvarez, Bailie Sexton and husband Dakota, and Landrie Posey and Zayne Lowe.

Great-grandchildren: Levi, Jenna and Lydia Smith, Ransom Dewberry, Kayleigh, Teagan and Oakley Smith, Cohen, Ridley, Timmy and Jackson Bridges, Myles and Hallie Terry, and Arizona Sexton.

Sisters-in-law: Joan Stonecipher, Johnnie Schenck and Pat Trent.

Brother-in-law: Lon Whaley and wife Donna.

Special caregiver: Amy Porter.

Special friends: Rocky and Glenna Watson, and Ken Terry.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Crestin Burke, Bro. Jeff Boyatt and Bro. Shawn Smith officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Foster Crossroads Cemetery in Oneida with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

