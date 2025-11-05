You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Gary Jeffers, 69

May 15, 1956 – October 31, 2025

Gary Dean Jeffers departed this life at his home, surrounded by family, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. He was 69.

LIFE

Born May 15, 1956, Gary was the son of Thomas and Ida Bell “Mitzi” Crowley Jeffers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving over 20 years and achieving the rank of sergeant first class. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #670 in Robbins for 30 years and a Shriner for 25 years. He was a teacher in the Anderson County School System for 18 years. He was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church since Aug. 30, 1967. He was a loving dad, papaw, brother, husband, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Cheryl Button Jeffers.

Sons: Thomas William Jeffers and Gary Lee Jeffers.

Stepfather: Harold Strunk.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Sherry Jeffers.

Children: Tara Lynn Sexton and husband Coby, Monica Jeffers, Angie Schott and husband Bill, Lisa Warmoth and husband Matt, and Michael Mullen.

Grandchildren: Evan, Liam, Garrick, Caleb, Brianna, Jaylee, Raylynn, Jacob, Elijah, Lilly, Braxton and Ruthie.

Sisters: Donna Boshears and husband Danny, and Debbie Boshears and husband Dennis.

Mother-in-law: Phyllis Slaven.

Special friends: Larry Silcox and Ladd Phillips.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Masonic Service: To follow at 6:45 p.m.

Funeral Service: To follow with Bro. Ricky Sharpe and Bro. Dwayne Lawson officiating.

Graveside Service: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

J.C. King, 78

Winfield

January 29, 1947 – November 2, 2025

J.C. King, of Winfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was 78.

LIFE

Born Jan. 29, 1947 in Strunk, Ky., J.C. was the 10th son of Robert and Julie King. He grew up in a big family where hard work and heart ran deep. He spent his childhood tending to the fire, feeding the animals, and spending long summer days cutting tobacco to save enough money to buy his first car, a 1951 Ford, at just 14 years old. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Baptist Church, where he was saved and baptized in April 1960. In high school, he could always be found on the basketball court. Despite his shorter height, he was a force to be reckoned with: determined, tough, and full of grit. Not long after graduating in 1966, he found himself in the jungles of Vietnam. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of sergeant. His service took him to many parts of the world, including two tours in Vietnam. He earned numerous commendations for his bravery and leadership. He was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts — one, as he always said, “for each of my girls.” He was presented his Purple Heart by Vice President Hubert Humphrey aboard the U.S.S. Benewah in the South China Sea on Oct. 30, 1967. He returned home to the life he knew best, built on hard work and horsepower. Whether it was working in the coal mines, behind the wheel of a truck, or racing around the dirt track, he never did anything halfway. Through the years he logged countless miles and memories as a long-haul truck driver, proudly retiring with a career where his name was on the doors of several rigs. In retirement, he enjoyed restoring classic cars and spending time in the garage tinkering.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Siblings, Chester, Sylvester, George, Clyde, Hayden, Leonard and Ruby.

SURVIVORS

Beloved wife: Angela Anderson King.

Children: Brooke, and Alicia and husband Ricky.

Grandchildren: Madison, Ethan and wife Madison, Maddox, Ian and Mazlan.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Laxton officiating. Obituary read by Willie Boyatt.

Committal Service: To follow at Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Ky., with full military honors presented at 2:30 p.m.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Emily Terry, 78

Oneida

July 23, 1947 – October 26, 2025

Emily Mae Acres Bauswell Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehab Center. She was 78.

LIFE

Born in Cincinnati, Oh. on July 23, 1947, Emily was the daughter of Lem Acres and Melvina Acres Sexton.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: James Robert Bauswell.

Stepfather: William Ray “Hambone” Sexton.

Sisters: Carol Sue Angel and Rebecca Ann Goodman.

Grandchildren: Travis Lee, Dennis Lee, and James Hoyle Goodman.

Daughter-in-law: Katherine Bauswell.

Niece: Hazel Goodman.

Nephew: Dewayne Combs.

Sister-in-law: Glennis Acres.

Brother-in-law: John Goodman.

Special friend: Brenda Bauswell.

SURVIVORS

Children: Robert Bauswell and wife Essie, James Bauswell, Virginia Goodman and husband Dennis, Vicky Goodman and husband Luster, and Christina Bauswell.

Grandchildren: Derrick Bauswell, Charles Bauswell, Hoyletta Martin, Elsie West, Donald Sexton Jr., Briann Bauswell, Kristy Gibson, Caynon Sexton, Kelley Goodman, Brandon Goodman, Emily Bowling, Dani Lloyd, Roxanna Jones and Justin Goodman.

Brothers: Richard Ray Sexton and wife Connie, and David Acres.

Sister: Linda Kay Goodman.

Special friend: Dustin Terry.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Harry Jeffers officiating.

Burial: To follow at Peaceful Rose Garden Cemetery in Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Emily Mae Terry Funeral Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

