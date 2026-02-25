You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Mary Sue Brewster, 82

Paint Rock

July 1, 1943 – February 18, 2026

Mary Sue Brewster, of the Paint Rock Community of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 82.

LIFE

Born July 1, 1943, Mary was the last surviving child of the 13 children of Claude and Adele Pierce Brewster.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Siblings: Two infant sisters, Rita Brewster, Jessie Lawson, Norma Jean Lawson, Nina June Carroll, Anna Lou Posey, Shirley Day, Charles Loyd, and Floyd Brewster.

Granddaughter: Melanie Sexton.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Jamie Sexton and John Sexton.

Grandchildren: Cheryl Renee Sexton, Michael Sexton, Isaiah Sexton, and Austin Sexton.

Great-grandchildren: Waylon Sexton, Weston Johnsen, Michael W. Sexton, Jamey J. Sexton, Shelby Sexton, and Becca Sexton.

SERVICES

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Sue Brewster Memorial Fund, c/o Jones & Son Funeral Home, 20059 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Roy Day, 71

July 10, 1954 – February 19, 2026

Roy Lee Day departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. He was 71.

LIFE

Born July 10, 1954, Roy was the son of the late Richard and Helen Phillips Day. He was a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Nephews: Johnny Green, Eugene Crabtree, and Randall Warren.

Brother-in-law: Everett Crabtree.

Sisters-in-law: Jean Phillips, Sandra Joe Day, and Anna Day.

SURVIVORS

Brothers: RC Phillips, James Day, Troy Day and wife Patty, Dewey Day, Michael Neal and wife Jackie, and Doyle Neal.

Sisters: Van Crabtree, Dee Day, Linda Kangas, Darlene Ratliff and husband Red, and Anna Mae Adkins and husband Jacky.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness, Bro. Andy Day, and Bro. Ricky Sharpe officiating.

Burial: To follow at Hutson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Joseph Goad, 56

June 1, 1969 – February 19, 2026

Joseph Claude Goad II departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. He was 56.

LIFE

Born June 1, 1969, Joseph the son of Joseph Claude Goad and the late Sandra Lynn Pemberton.

PRECEDED

In addition to his mother: Grandparents: C.A. Goad, Mildred Goad, Harley Pemberton, and Ida Pemberton.

SURVIVORS

Father: Joseph “Joe” Goad and Sharon.

Sister: Cheyenne Leonardo.

SERVICES

Joseph’s wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Charlie Monroe Griffith, 78

August 31, 1947 – February 19, 2026

Charlie Monroe Griffith was promoted to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn., with his loving family by his side. He was 78.

LIFE

Born Aug. 31, 1947, Charlie was the son of Everett and Mary Taylor Griffith. He was a simple, hard-working man who loved to make people smile by giving them something handmade from his woodshop. To know him was to love him. He was a gentle giant who treated everyone he met with kindness and Godly love. He was a loving father, papaw, brother, uncle, and friend, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. They were the center of his world. Charlie loved the Lord. Of all his many titles, Child of God was his favorite. He was always ready to talk about the Lord to anyone who would listen. He was ordained as a deacon in January 1976 at Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church and was a member at Slick Rock Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He loved his church and church family. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Carolyn Sue Sexton Griffith.

Father-in-law and mother-in-law: Chester and Oma Sexton.

Brothers: Clayton Griffith, Leamon Griffith, and Stanley Griffith.

Sister: Loretta Hill.

Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Steve Marciniak, Betty Griffith, Helen Griffith, Albert Sexton, Crow Sexton, Charley Sexton, and Jean Thrasher.

Nieces and nephews: Keith Griffith, Wayne Griffith, Allen Griffith, Clements Marciniak, JoAnn Crowley, Kay Massengale, and Shellie Williams.

Special friend: Lonzie Griffith.

SURVIVORS

Children: Cindy Terry and husband Kevin, and Cathy Terry and husband Daniel.

Grandchildren: Kimber Richmond and husband Richie, and Caleb Terry and wife McKenzie.

Great-grandchildren: Ryder Richmond and Charlie Richmond.

Great-grandson on the way: Levi Terry.

Brothers: James Griffith and Mark Griffith.

Sister: Bernetta Marciniak.

Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Pam Griffith, Lewis Sexton and wife Judy, Milford Sexton, Sheila Byrd and husband Gary, Sandy Crabtree and husband Mike, Sharon Sexton, and Jeanie Sexton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Michael Massengale and Bro. Buster Massengale officiating.

Committal Service: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at 12 p.m. at Lone Mountain Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 136.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Vanita Phillips, 51

March 21, 1974 – February 16, 2026

Vanita Phillips departed this life on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. She was 51.

LIFE

Born March 21, 1974, Vanita was the daughter of Geraldine Walker and the late Melvin Cromwell. She had such a generous spirit and loved Jesus above all. She loved her family and will be dearly missed but will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mimi, sister, and aunt.

PRECEDED

In addition to her father:

Marvin Cromwell.

Sammy Walker.

Macel Chaney.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her mother:

Husband: Audie Joe Phillips.

Brothers: Nathaniel Walker, and Daniel Cromwell and wife Lucy.

Twin sister: Victoria Cromwell-Sexton and husband David.

Sons: Michael Lloyd Jr. and wife Emily, Jovan Phillips and Anastasia Harness, and Jadrian Phillips and wife Lilli.

Grandchildren: Berkley Noah, Wrenley Jaymes, and Haisley Rayne Lloyd.

Nephews: Rodrick Leib and Reagan, Cody Leib, Dylan Cromwell, Ryder Leib and Aleah, Jamason Leib and Brandon Leib.

Nieces: Brooke Ellison and Ryan, Jazamine Coffey and Alex, Chloe Leib, and Hailey Cromwell.

Special friends: Jennifer and Sydney Trammel, and Amber and Joey Massengale.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. Dwight Stanley and Bro. Jeff Chaney officiating.

Burial: To follow at Annadell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

