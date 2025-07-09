You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Jewell Boshears, 80

Huntsville

April 7, 1945 – July 3, 2024

Jewell Boshears, of Huntsville, departed this life on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 80.

LIFE

Born April 7, 1945, Jewell was the daughter of James H. Thomas and Eva Byrd. She loved her family, was a special mother, mamaw, sister and friend. She was a devoted member of Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, and loved sewing, bowing, watching Hallmark movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Jesse James Boshears.

Sisters: Lela Brown and Shirlona Griffith.

Mother-in-law: Margaret Cook.

Grandparents: William and Ada Goad.

Sister-in-law: Elaine Davidson.

Uncle: Melvin Goad.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Garry King and wife Leesa, and Anthony King.

Grandchildren: Sharon Prince and husband Aaron, Tyler King and wife Juli, and Krista King and fiancé Dylan.

Great-grandchildren: Ryman and Juliana Prince, Heidi King and Maliyah Stuckey.

Brothers: Kenny Thomas and wife Kay, and Jimmy Thomas.

Nephew who was like a son: Sean Newport and wife Christa.

Brother-in-law: Junior Boshears.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, July 8, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Gary Boyatt and Rev. Phillip Kidd officiating.

Graveside Service: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Concord Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Janice Byrd, 86

March 20, 1939 – July 1, 2025

Janice Irene Bell Byrd passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Decatur Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in Decatur, Tenn. She was 86.

LIFE

Born March 20, 1939, Janice was the daughter of Hurstle and Jane Mary Crabtree Bell, and was a member of Macedonia Christian Center.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

Husband: L.C. Byrd

Sons: Roger Byrd and Chris Byrd.

Grandsons: George Strunk and Nathan Griffin.

SURVIVORS

Son: Lonnie Byrd.

Daughters: Mary King, Sue Griffin and husband Jim, and DeAnna Byrd.

Grandkids: Heather Adkins, Alisha Griffin, William Smallwood, Elizabeth Smallwood, Tylene Noe, Talisha, Tiffany, Dustin, Hailey, Mahalai and Gracie.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Larry Fults officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda Chitwood, Pam Jones and Jordan Hughett.

Committal Service: To follow at New Light Cemetery in Winfield.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jonesandsonfh.net.

Curtis Meredith, 97

Pioneer

February 11, 1928 – July 1, 2025

Curtis Ray Meredith, of Pioneer, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. He was 97.

LIFE

Born Feb. 11, 1928, Curtis was the son of Roscoe and Addie Meredith. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years. He was a member of Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, and was always willing to help his friends and neighbors. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents:

Wives: Nadine Merdith, and Jeanetta Meredith.

Son: David Meredith.

Brothers: Lawrence Meredith and Harley Meredith.

Sisters: Pauline Miller and Joyce Ann Reynolds.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Rachel Meredith.

Sons: Danny Meredith and wife Regina, and Dexter Meredith and wife Jan.

Daughters: Vickie Chambers and husband Denny, and Angeletta Pace and husband William.

Grandchildren: Rebekah, Jared, Kristopher, Jonathan, Bryan, Matthew, Michael, Timothy, Amy and Lisa.

Sister-in-law: Judy Adkins.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jared Meredith and Rev. Bill Pace officiating.

Interment: To follow at Campbell County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Darrell Trammell, 69

Winfield

June 23, 1956 – June 30, 2025

Darrell Edward Trammell, of Winfield, passed away at his home on Monday, June 30, 2025. He was 69.

LIFE

Born June 23, 1956, Darrell was the son of Floyd and Edna King Trammell. He was a member of Clay Hill Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the Big South Fork after 30 years of service.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents:

Wife of 46 years: Carolyn Sue Smith Trammell.

Sister: Anita Sue Smith.

SURVIVORS

Children: Daniel Trammell, Shane Trammell and wife Patricia, Travis Trammell, and Rachael Watson and husband Curt.

Grandchildren: Gavin, Ethan, Lochlan, Karisa, Kaleb, Cooper, Eden and Rowan.

Siblings: Opal Carter and husband Jerry, Lonnie Trammell and wife Mary, Wanda Lawson and husband Gary, and Herman Trammell and wife Sharon.

SERVICES

Darrell’s wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest by his wife. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Trammell Cemetery in the Gum Fork Gap community of Winfield with Bro. Mark Smith officiating.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

A FEW WORDS ABOUT THREADS OF LIFE

Obituaries are one of the most important sections of any community news publication. They’re more than notifications that a member of the community has passed; they’re life stories, and that’s why we call them Threads of Life. They’re the stories of who the person was and the impact they had on their community. We encourage you to share details about the life your loved one lived, even if it wasn’t part of the original obituary published by the attending funeral home. If there are a few words and details you’d like to share, please do so before Threads of Life is published (each Wednesday) by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

The Independent Herald does not charge to publish obituaries, a policy that dates back to the newspaper’s founding in 1976. Obituaries are edited to match the format you see here, for the sake of readability and uniformity.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender Thursday evening. Want to update your subscription to add or subtract these newsletters? Do so here. Need to subscribe? Enter your email address below!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)