ONEIDA | The Town of Oneida announced Tuesday that it is now accepting applications for certificates of compliance for package stores.

Package stores are retail stores that sell liquor for off-premises consumption. Scott County voters approved referendums in November that allow package stores in both Oneida and Huntsville. State law requires prospective package store owners to obtain a certificate of compliance from the town before applying for a package store license through the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The certificate confirms that the applicant and the proposed business location comply with local ordinances and requirements.

In order to receive a certificate of compliance, applicants must complete a notarized application, submit to a background check from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and pay a non-refundable application fee of $500 to the town.

Background checks can be submitted through TBI’s online portal, tbibackgrounds.tbi.tn.gov/Toris. Application packets can be picked up at the Oneida Municipal Services Building.

Additional information is available by contacting Oneida Recorder-Treasurer Brent Ellis at (423) 569-4295 or brent.ellis@oneidatn.gov.