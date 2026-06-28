The hottest temperatures of summer — at least to this point — are likely on the way next week, with triple-digit heat indices possible across much of Tennessee.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been hoisted by the National Weather Service for much of Middle Tennessee, west of the Cumberland Plateau, where the agency says the heat index could reach 110 degrees.

Somewhat milder temperatures are likely, as usual, on the Cumberland Plateau. However, widespread temperatures in the 90s are likely even here on the higher elevations of the plateau, and the heat index here could reach 100 degrees at times.

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The heat wave will begin in earnest on Monday, with temperatures expected to top out in the 90s each weekday next week, and pushing close to 90 degrees on the Independence Day holiday, which is Saturday. Slight chances of thunderstorms will return to the forecast near the end of the week, but the first half of the week looks very dry.

Officially, the National Weather Service’s Morristown weather forecast office, which covers Scott County, is forecasting temperatures between 90 and 92 degrees in the Oneida area each day next week. The last time the Oneida area saw temperatures of 90 degrees or greater was Aug. 21, 2025, which concluded four consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s, with a high of 93 degrees on Aug. 20. The hottest temperature so far this summer has been 89 degrees, earlier this month.