State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, chats with graduating linemen during a TCAT Oneida/Huntsville ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau Monday, June 16, 2025. Also pictured is college president Dwight Murphy.

ONEIDA | A total of 22 students were among the Summer 2025 cohort that graduated the Power Line Construction and Maintenance program at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville on Monday, June 16.

The graduating students represent communities from Greeneville in East Tennessee to Memphis in West Tennessee. They complete the six-month training program with certifications in OSHA-10 training, flagger training, forklift operation, and their commercial driver’s license, in addition to their lineman certifications. They also graduate with all the equipment they need to go to work immediately.

State Sen. Ken Yager attended the graduation ceremony and congratulated the graduates on their accomplishment.

“I’m really proud of these guys,” Yager said. “I wanted to personally tell you how proud I am of you. I don’t know you personally but I know there were sacrifices that you had to make. But you’ve weathered that and you’ve risen to the occasion by finishing your mission here at TCAT. I look forward to hearing nothing but great things about you in the future.”

Several utility companies from across the region were represented at the ceremony, including Clinton Utilities Board in Clinton, Tenn., Knoxville Utilities Board in Knoxville, Tenn., Pike Electric in Knoxville, Tenn., Dark Horse Companies in Sunbright, Tenn., and Plateau Electric Cooperative in Oneida.

Delivering the ceremonial address on behalf of the graduating class was Arlie Hill, a student from Pulaski County, Ky. The keynote speaker was Pike Electric’s Stephen Childress.

Award-winners from the Summer 2025 graduating cohort included: Cameron Utley, Best Climber; Alexander Finn, Most Improved; Austin Garner, Best Academic; Jacob Comer, Best All-Around; Hunter Allen, Attendance and Groovy Award; and Landon Jones, Attendance; and

Among the Summer 2025 graduates of the lineman program were:

Hunter Allen, Sevier County, Tenn.

Joseph Cantrell, Anderson County, Tenn.

Will Carta, Campbell County, Tenn.

Thomas Clark, Anderson County, Tenn.

Jacob Comer, Campbell County, Tenn.

Landin Ferguson, Hancock County, Tenn.

Alexander Finn, Sevier County, Tenn.

Austin Garner, Grainger County, Tenn.

Garyion Hamilton, Knox County, Tenn.

Jacob Harmon, Greene County, Tenn.

Logan Henderson, Campbell County, Tenn.

Arlie Hill, Pulaski County, Ky.

Landon Jones, Hardeman County, Tenn.

Jordan Lane, Sevier County, Tenn.

Jacob McCarter, Sevier County, Tenn.

Ricardo Nicoles, Fentress County, Tenn.

Bryson Upchurch, Fentress County, Tenn.

Cameron Utley, Henderson County, Tenn.

Andrew Warren, Hamblin County, Tenn.

Jared Watson, Sevier County, Tenn.

Conner Webber, Sevier County, Tenn.

Coby Wilder, Knox County, Tenn.

TCAT Oneida/Huntsville President pointed out that none of the graduating students are from Scott County, where the college is located.

“We serve the State of Tennessee, from Memphis to Mountain City,” he said. “I say unapologetically: we have the finest lineman training program in the State of Tennessee.”

Murphy also announced during the ceremony that Highland Telephone Cooperative has partnered with TCAT Oneida/Huntsville to provide scholarship funds. The college recently launched a new scholarship program to help students who otherwise may not be able to complete their program of choice because financial aid doesn’t cover the entire cost. He pointed out that the Power Line Construction and Maintenance program is the most expensive program of any program offered at Tennessee’s 24 TCAT locations.

“You say why is that? These guys will walk out of here today with every piece of safety equipment they need to go to work,” Murphy said. “It’s expensive but we’re still cheaper than our neighbors to the north and our neighbors to the south.”

Murphy pointed out that many students in the lineman program need to secure housing because they’re traveling from outside the local area to attend school.

The scholarships are used as last-case dollars, and contributors can choose which students receive scholarship aid.

“It’s amazing the students we can keep if we have scholarships,” Murphy said. “Some of the best can’t finish because they don’t have financial aid.”

Zach Lambert represented Highland Telephone at the ceremony. He is a lineman from Oneida who has served on the advisory committee for the Powerline program since its inception.

“We are honored and glad to help any young person that we can,” said Lambert.

Prospective students interested in the Power Line Construction and Maintenance program or any of the other 22 programs of study offered by TCAT Oneida/Huntsville can apply online at tcatoneida.edu. For questions about programs or financial aid, or to schedule a tour of the college’s campuses, call (423) 663-4900.