Volunteers sought for American Legion's Honor Guard
Plus: President's List and Dean's List named at Roane State Community College
Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) any of these newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t subscribed, please consider doing so!
Today’s newsletter is sponsored by Buckeye Home Medical Equipment. Serving Scott County and several other communities in the Upper Cumberland region, Buckeye is a full-line DME providing home health equipment to its patients.
American Legion Post #136 seeks volunteers
By Avery Sexton
Commander, American Legion Post #136
Oneida’s American Legion Post 136 Honor guard has been serving the community for many years. The military branches are asked to send a two- or three-person team to present the flag during a military funeral, but are not always available due to high demand. The Honor Guard provides a service for a deceased veteran’s family to include a 3 round volley, playing taps, and presenting the family member with the U.S. flag as a token of gratitude for their loved one’s service in the military. The military does not provide the three-round gun volley. The Scott County American Legion Honor Guard is a volunteer group that tries to fill that need.
We are an aging group and are looking for qualified veterans to assist and continue this great tradition. The average age of our honor guard squad is approximately 67 years old with our oldest member being 86. We participate in 30 to 40 funerals a year, with one member having performed over 2,000 funerals. Individual members generally serve when and if available.
The Scott County American Legion Honor Guard is an all-volunteer group and never ask for payment for the service provided. We need new members for our team as well as new uniforms. The cost of each Honor Guard uniform is in excess of $500.00 and the majority of our current uniforms are 10-15 years old.
Anyone interested in learning more about being an Honor Guard member, or in donating for the purchase of uniforms, please call the Veterans Service Office in Huntsville, TN at 423-663-4289. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to the cost of purchasing uniforms, we ask for serious inquiries only.
Mountain People’s Health Councils offers general practice dentistry for all ages, using the latest technology for dental imagery and digital scanning. Sliding scale fees apply! Learn more. (Sponsored.)
Parade route unchanged for Firemen’s Fourth
HUNTSVILLE | The Town of Huntsville’s annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival will be held Friday on the courthouse mall in the downtown area, and it will be largely unchanged from years past.
The Independence Day parade will step off from First Baptist Church on the east side of town at 7 p.m. The lineup will begin to organize at 6 p.m. on the shoulder of Baker Highway.
The highway will be closed for the parade, which will travel west to the mall, entering the exit road at the mall and circling the mall before exiting the entrance road and resuming its westward travel on Baker Highway. The parade will disband once it has passed White Rock Baptist Church.
The annual fireworks display — which will be shot by volunteer firefighters from Huntsville Fire Department, staging on Jack N. Diggs Field at Huntsville Middle School, will begin at 10 p.m.
The day will begin with the annual New River Run, a 5k-10k event, at 7 a.m.
Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center offers short-term or long-term care … on your terms. Learn more. (Sponsored content.)
Roane State announces President’s List and Dean’s List
HARRIMAN, Tenn. | Roane State Community College has announced its President's List for the Spring 2025 semester. To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.
The following local students were named to the President's List:
Jailyn Anderson of Helenwood
Shannon Baird of Pioneer
Dakotah Burress of Huntsville
Raylie Bush of Oneida
Adelyn Buttram of Oneida
Angel Cooper of Oneida
Rylee Cotton of Oneida
Glenda Davis of Pioneer
Madison Delk of Allardt
Jolie Duncan of Helenwood
Rachel Elmore of Helenwood
Jaden Gilbert of Oneida
Heather Gillihan of Robbins
Rylan Griffin of Helenwood
Tobi-Louise Honeycutt of Oneida
Gwendolyn Hughett of Oneida
Emma Huling of Allardt
Karmyn Krahn of Oneida
Briana Little of Helenwood
Ashley Losey of Oneida, TN
Ellie Lowe of Helenwood, TN
Alaina Morgan of Robbins
Zoe Owens of Allardt
Kamryn Pemberton of Robbins
Benjamin Swann of Robbins
Allie Tillett of Helenwood
Jaya West of Oneida
Krista West of Huntsville
Courtney Willoughby of Oneida
Bralyn Zachary of Helenwood
Additionally, the following students were named to the Dean’s List:
Jailyn Anderson of Helenwood
Adrianna Baird of Oneida
Shannon Baird of Pioneer
Rory Blevins of Oneida
Chesnie Boyatt of Oneida
Apollo Bruce of Oneida
Easton Burke of Robbins
Dakotah Burress of Huntsville
Raylie Bush of Oneida
Adelyn Buttram of Oneida
Taylor Buttram of Helenwood
Bethany Byrd of Oneida
Shannon Capley of Oneida
Jerica Clark of Robbins
Angel Cooper of Oneida
Rylee Cotton of Oneida
Joshua Crabtree of Helenwood
Richie Cross of Oneida
Glenda Davis of Pioneer
Madison Delk of Allardt
Jolie Duncan of Helenwood
Rachel Elmore of Helenwood
Jaden Gilbert of Oneida
Heather Gillihan of Robbins
Rylan Griffin of Helenwood
Hugo Henry of Robbins
Tobi-Louise Honeycutt of Oneida
Gwendolyn Hughett of Oneida
Emma Huling of Allardt
Kelly Jefferson of Huntsville
Tina Kaylor of Oneida
Abigail Keeton of Oneida
Paula King of Robbins
Karmyn Krahn of Oneida
Lilli Krahn of Oneida
Carla Lay of Huntsville
Mia Liming of Oneida
Briana Little of Helenwood
Ashley Losey of Oneida
Ellie Lowe of Helenwood
Shanly Lowe of Huntsville
Alaina Morgan of Robbins
Zoe Owens of Allardt
Kamryn Pemberton of Robbins
Brooklyn Roysdon of Helenwood
Braelyn Russ of Pioneer
Ashton Sexton of Winfield
Tayla Sexton of Oneida
Kaylin Shannon of Oneida
Lillie Shoemaker of Robbins
Shyanne Smith of Oneida
Benjamin Swann of Robbins
Torianna Swinson of Robbins
Blakely Terry of Allardt
Allie Tillett of Helenwood
Scarlett Wells of Oneida
Jaya West of Oneida
Krista West of Huntsville
Courtney Willoughby of Oneida
Stone Yancey of Helenwood
Bralyn Zachary of Helenwood
The Weekend
☀️ Weather: The weekend will be hot but dry. Temperatures will top out around 90° each day with virtually no chance of rain through Sunday! Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.
—
📅 Community Calendar
• Friday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.
• Friday: The Firemen’s Fourth Festival in Huntsville will begin with the New River Run at 7 a.m., and continue all day with a kid’s carnival, vendors and live entertainment on the courthouse mall in downtown Huntsville. The Independence Day parade will follow at 7 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.
• Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. — rain or shine. The market is located at 600 Scott High Drive, Huntsville.
• Saturday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.
• Sunday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.
• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.
• Looking Ahead: Vacation Bible School at Trinity Baptist Church in Helenwood will be July 7 through July 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Ages 4 through teens are welcome.
The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas operates natural gas distribution pipelines in portions of Scott and Morgan counties. Visit citizensgastn.com.
E-Edition
This week’s E-Edition was published this morning. You can read it directly here.
Scenic Sale!
This week’s sale items at Scenic Foods in Huntsville! The sale continues through Tuesday. Sponsored content.
Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Friday Features tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!
◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)
◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)
◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)
◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)
◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)
◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)