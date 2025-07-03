Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) any of these newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t subscribed, please consider doing so!

American Legion Post #136 seeks volunteers

By Avery Sexton

Commander, American Legion Post #136

Oneida’s American Legion Post 136 Honor guard has been serving the community for many years. The military branches are asked to send a two- or three-person team to present the flag during a military funeral, but are not always available due to high demand. The Honor Guard provides a service for a deceased veteran’s family to include a 3 round volley, playing taps, and presenting the family member with the U.S. flag as a token of gratitude for their loved one’s service in the military. The military does not provide the three-round gun volley. The Scott County American Legion Honor Guard is a volunteer group that tries to fill that need.

We are an aging group and are looking for qualified veterans to assist and continue this great tradition. The average age of our honor guard squad is approximately 67 years old with our oldest member being 86. We participate in 30 to 40 funerals a year, with one member having performed over 2,000 funerals. Individual members generally serve when and if available.

The Scott County American Legion Honor Guard is an all-volunteer group and never ask for payment for the service provided. We need new members for our team as well as new uniforms. The cost of each Honor Guard uniform is in excess of $500.00 and the majority of our current uniforms are 10-15 years old.

Anyone interested in learning more about being an Honor Guard member, or in donating for the purchase of uniforms, please call the Veterans Service Office in Huntsville, TN at 423-663-4289. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to the cost of purchasing uniforms, we ask for serious inquiries only.

Parade route unchanged for Firemen’s Fourth

HUNTSVILLE | The Town of Huntsville’s annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival will be held Friday on the courthouse mall in the downtown area, and it will be largely unchanged from years past.

The Independence Day parade will step off from First Baptist Church on the east side of town at 7 p.m. The lineup will begin to organize at 6 p.m. on the shoulder of Baker Highway.

The highway will be closed for the parade, which will travel west to the mall, entering the exit road at the mall and circling the mall before exiting the entrance road and resuming its westward travel on Baker Highway. The parade will disband once it has passed White Rock Baptist Church.

The annual fireworks display — which will be shot by volunteer firefighters from Huntsville Fire Department, staging on Jack N. Diggs Field at Huntsville Middle School, will begin at 10 p.m.

The day will begin with the annual New River Run, a 5k-10k event, at 7 a.m.

Roane State announces President’s List and Dean’s List

HARRIMAN, Tenn. | Roane State Community College has announced its President's List for the Spring 2025 semester. To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.



The following local students were named to the President's List:

Jailyn Anderson of Helenwood



Shannon Baird of Pioneer



Dakotah Burress of Huntsville



Raylie Bush of Oneida



Adelyn Buttram of Oneida



Angel Cooper of Oneida



Rylee Cotton of Oneida



Glenda Davis of Pioneer



Madison Delk of Allardt



Jolie Duncan of Helenwood



Rachel Elmore of Helenwood



Jaden Gilbert of Oneida



Heather Gillihan of Robbins



Rylan Griffin of Helenwood



Tobi-Louise Honeycutt of Oneida



Gwendolyn Hughett of Oneida



Emma Huling of Allardt



Karmyn Krahn of Oneida



Briana Little of Helenwood



Ashley Losey of Oneida, TN



Ellie Lowe of Helenwood, TN



Alaina Morgan of Robbins



Zoe Owens of Allardt



Kamryn Pemberton of Robbins



Benjamin Swann of Robbins



Allie Tillett of Helenwood



Jaya West of Oneida



Krista West of Huntsville



Courtney Willoughby of Oneida

Bralyn Zachary of Helenwood

Additionally, the following students were named to the Dean’s List:

Jailyn Anderson of Helenwood



Adrianna Baird of Oneida



Shannon Baird of Pioneer



Rory Blevins of Oneida



Chesnie Boyatt of Oneida



Apollo Bruce of Oneida



Easton Burke of Robbins



Dakotah Burress of Huntsville



Raylie Bush of Oneida



Adelyn Buttram of Oneida



Taylor Buttram of Helenwood



Bethany Byrd of Oneida



Shannon Capley of Oneida



Jerica Clark of Robbins



Angel Cooper of Oneida



Rylee Cotton of Oneida



Joshua Crabtree of Helenwood



Richie Cross of Oneida



Glenda Davis of Pioneer



Madison Delk of Allardt



Jolie Duncan of Helenwood



Rachel Elmore of Helenwood



Jaden Gilbert of Oneida



Heather Gillihan of Robbins



Rylan Griffin of Helenwood



Hugo Henry of Robbins



Tobi-Louise Honeycutt of Oneida



Gwendolyn Hughett of Oneida



Emma Huling of Allardt



Kelly Jefferson of Huntsville



Tina Kaylor of Oneida



Abigail Keeton of Oneida



Paula King of Robbins



Karmyn Krahn of Oneida



Lilli Krahn of Oneida



Carla Lay of Huntsville



Mia Liming of Oneida



Briana Little of Helenwood



Ashley Losey of Oneida



Ellie Lowe of Helenwood



Shanly Lowe of Huntsville



Alaina Morgan of Robbins



Zoe Owens of Allardt



Kamryn Pemberton of Robbins



Brooklyn Roysdon of Helenwood



Braelyn Russ of Pioneer



Ashton Sexton of Winfield



Tayla Sexton of Oneida



Kaylin Shannon of Oneida



Lillie Shoemaker of Robbins



Shyanne Smith of Oneida



Benjamin Swann of Robbins



Torianna Swinson of Robbins



Blakely Terry of Allardt



Allie Tillett of Helenwood



Scarlett Wells of Oneida



Jaya West of Oneida



Krista West of Huntsville



Courtney Willoughby of Oneida



Stone Yancey of Helenwood



Bralyn Zachary of Helenwood

The Weekend

☀️ Weather: The weekend will be hot but dry. Temperatures will top out around 90° each day with virtually no chance of rain through Sunday! Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

📅 Community Calendar

• Friday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.

• Friday: The Firemen’s Fourth Festival in Huntsville will begin with the New River Run at 7 a.m., and continue all day with a kid’s carnival, vendors and live entertainment on the courthouse mall in downtown Huntsville. The Independence Day parade will follow at 7 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

• Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. — rain or shine. The market is located at 600 Scott High Drive, Huntsville.

• Saturday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.

• Sunday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

• Looking Ahead: Vacation Bible School at Trinity Baptist Church in Helenwood will be July 7 through July 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Ages 4 through teens are welcome.

Scenic Sale!

