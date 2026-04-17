HUNTSVILLE | The interviews of five candidates for Scott County Director of Schools are available to stream on-demand.

The videos were made available by the Scott County School System. They have been published by South Fork Networks to YouTube.

• Kenny Chadwell interviewed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. He is the current principal at LaFollette Elementary School and represents the 4th District on Scott County Commission. He is a 25-year veteran of public education, and worked in the Scott County School System as a teacher and coach before moving to the Campbell County School System.

• Keith Shannon interviewed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is the current director of the Morgan County Career & Technical Center. He is a 30-year veteran of public education and worked in the Scott County School System for 22 years as a teacher, coach, principal, and CTE director.

• Daniel Sexton interviewed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is the current principal at East LaFollette Learning Academy. He is a 23-year veteran of public education, serving as a teacher and coach at Anderson County High School before moving into an assistant principal role at Clinton High School in 2021.

• Marc Taylor interviewed at 2 p.m. Thursday. He is the current principal at Scott High School. He is a 29-year veteran of public education, beginning as a teacher and coach at McCreary Central High School before moving into an administrative role there and at Williamsburg.

• Jerry Gibson interviewed at 3 p.m. Thursday. He is a current education consultant with Systems That Work in Texas, and is a former director of schools at multiple school systems in the Longhorn State. He has 17 years of experience in administrative roles.

The Scott County Board of Education is scheduled to meet in special session on April 29 at 10 a.m. to decide on the next director.